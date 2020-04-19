Democrats hope coronavirus distracts us from Joe Biden’s growing drowsiness

WASHINGTON. Remember when the mainstream media coined the term “fake news”? They used the phrase to describe conservative news sources that pushed past the legacy media’s pro-Clinton noise to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s winning war on fake news

Since entering office, President Trump has used every press conference to remind voters and information consumers that the press is “fake news” and, of course, “enemies of the people.”

This has made it quite difficult for fake-news outlets to prop up the fiction that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is just what America needs in these troubled times.

Democrats and the fake news, saddled with a presidential standard-bearer in the early stages of dementia, are hoping to redirect America’s attention by blaming Trump for everything connected to the coronavirus. (Biden obviously has dementia and should withdraw from the race – Japan Times)





The virus that couldn’t kill a presidency

First, they said Trump was fanning the flames of racism and violence by calling the coronavirus “Chinese flu.”

They said his closing travel to and from China would hamper the efforts to stop the virus from spreading. They said the president should nationalize the coronavirus response rather than let state governors do the jobs for which they were elected.

They said Trump was wrong to offer “false” hope by lauding early reports citing the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in combating the virus.

They insist America must stay at home for months – though it leads to mass business failures, breadlines, and an economic collapse worse than the Great Depression. (Social distancing efforts could spur suicides as COVID-19 crisis plays out – The Philly Voice)

Trump says the nation “can’t have the cure be worse than the problem. We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems.”

Fearing a strong America

But Democrats see Americans getting back to work and resuming normal lives as a threat to their electoral goals in 2020. Failed Democratic presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren admitted as much to MSNBC. She sees America’s reopening as Trump’s “trying to turn this health crisis into a political rally.”

And she has a point.

That “political rally” would force voters to compare the real with the real.

Choosing between a competent incumbent president who successfully managed a national crisis with that of a long-time Democratic political hack who has trouble following the stale bread crumbs falling from his tortured imagination.

This is the mental and physically feeble creature Democrats wish to lead their party.





CBS Special Correspondent and The Atlantic magazine contributor Alex Wagner actually suggested voters forget the ugly reality of Joe Biden and, instead, substitute the mainstream media’s fanciful fable.

“Biden was never really convincing anyone on the stump—his political power at this point is an idea, held collectively, about how to defeat Trump. The work now is to keep that idea convincing enough, for long enough, among as many people as possible, for the corporeal man to actually win.”

Wagner’s diagnosis of Biden holds true for his party and subservient media supporters. Their wrongheadedness is nothing if not consistent – whether the subject is dictatorial Obamacare, democratic socialism, or the draconian and extra-constitutional measures its governors concocted under the guise of combatting the Chinese flu.

In other words, Joe Biden’s mind is clearly gone. And like Biden, the Democratic Party is no more than a mindless, breathing husk.

**********************************************************************************

Top Images: President Trump at White House coronavirus briefing. C-SPAN screen capture.

Vice President Joe Biden. NBC News screen capture.