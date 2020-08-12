Democrats going full-on Mao for China Comrade Joe Biden

WASHINGTON. According to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China’s communist oligarchs “prefer Biden [for president] … but they’re not really getting involved in the presidential election.” (Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren’t equal)

But more on Speaker Pelosi’s supposition later.

Comrade Biden’s friends

Here in the land of the free and home of the brave, founder of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA, Robert Avakian, told his handful of comrades:

“Biden is not ‘better’ than Trump, in any meaningful way – except that he is not Trump and is not part of the move to consolidate and enforce fascist rule, with everything that means.”

The corpse of the Communist International (Comintern) has risen specter-like from the ash heap of history in time to point its bony finger in the direction of the mentally diminished Biden. And like the Trump-deranged scribblers at The New York Times and CNN’s empty-headed babblers, they support Biden because “he is not Trump.”





It seems Trump has them all seeing red… even the Reds.

Democrats live up to their Cold War reputation

In the early 1950s, Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy accused the Truman administration of “being soft on communism.” That charge resonated with voters and they elected a majority of Republicans to Congress and GOP candidate Dwight David Eisenhower the 34th President of the United States.

In his first inaugural, Eisenhower told his fellow Americans his administration would guide the nation to…

“… a conscious renewal of faith in our country and in the watchfulness of a Divine Providence.

“The enemies of this faith know not God but force, no devotion but its use. They tutor men in treason. They feed upon the hunger of others. Whatever defies them, they torture, especially the truth.”

Now, the Democratic Party has embraced, and been embraced by, that totalitarian torturer of truth. A monster that some historians credit with perpetrating the calculated and cold-blooded murders of 35 million human beings in the great cause. A cause that in the name of economic equality reduces all that survive its murderous purges to the inhumane status of slaves.

China’s history with Democrats

But the Democratic Party’s ties to communist China are nothing new. In 1998, during the administration of President Bill Clinton, Los Angeles Times reporters Marc Lacey and William Rempel noted:

“Congressional investigators who long have sought a firm link between campaign contributions to the Democratic Party and the Chinese government said Friday that one has emerged in new information provided to federal prosecutors by fund-raiser Johnny Chien Chuen Chung.”

You see, Chung was a Chinese immigrant and California businessman. He also hoped to help China influence US elections in favor of Democrats. Chung served as the bag man for Chinese national Liu Chao-ying – an aerospace executive with China Aerospace International Holdings, which is a subsidiary of satellite developer China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. (Read: THE WHITE HOUSE `SUBWAY’)

Oh, and Chao-ying was a lieutenant colonel in the Peoples Liberation Army and daughter of Chinese General Liu Huaqing.

None other than the Washington Post described the revelation as…

“… the strongest evidence yet of a direct money trail from the Chinese government to Democratic campaign coffers… Chung made at least 49 visits to the White House… he handed a $50,000 check to Hillary Rodham Clintons chief of staff, Margaret A. Williams.”

And, you ask, what happened to the $366,000 China gave to the Democratic National Committee?

“The DNC returned all of the money last year [1997], stating that it had ‘insufficient information’ about its origins,” said the Post.

The federal investigation into China’s illegal contributions to the DNC led to 22 convictions.





No China/Democrat collusion?

Recently, Bill Evanina, a US counterintelligence official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, came under intense criticism from Democrats for announcing that China has joined with Russia and Iran to influence America’s upcoming presidential election.

“China is expanding its influence efforts to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and counter-criticism of China. Beijing recognized its efforts might affect the presidential race.”

In a letter signed by, among others, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Evanina’s statement was condemned for giving “a false sense of equivalence to the actions of foreign adversaries by listing three countries of unequal intent, motivation and capability together.”

This explains Pelosi’s earlier statement that China is “not really getting involved in the presidential election.” It points to her party’s past financial ties to communist China. To her party’s flirtation with Bernie Sanders’ brand of totalitarian socialism.

And the political endorsement of presumptive Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden by the Communist Party USA.

A new axis of evil

This all points to the diabolical alliance that exists among those who hate the very notion of America’s existence and its founding declaration on behalf of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

Expect the fake-news media to present this toxic alliance as benevolent and “progressive.” And also expect social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to censor those who point out China and Biden’s axis of evil in America.

Top Image: Joe Biden photo illustration by the author.