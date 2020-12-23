Democrats election fraud House of Cards is collapsing

When truth follows fiction, one has to wonder. The saga of Frank and Claire Underwood to gain the Oval Office in the series House of Cards relied on Democrat Governors. By enacting Martial Law in urban areas and consolidating polling places in key states, they were able to gain political power.

The Underwoods goal, like that of Biden’s Democrats in election 2020, was to disenfranchise Republican voters. To keep the strategy of fear front and center in the media and the minds of Americans. Only Democrats used the COVID Pandemic and lockdowns to instill fear and a pseudo martial law.

On the show, nine weeks after the unresolved election, the Twelfth Amendment is invoked, with the vote being put up to members of Congress. The parallels to election 2020 are again apparent. Unfortunately, the real-life Democrat House of Cards is falling apart, their deceptive practices revealed. Why? Because Donald J. Trump’s votes were so overwhelming in number, it became nearly impossible for Democrats to switch, rescan and manufacture enough fraudulent votes to give Joe Biden narrow winning margins. (Stealing an election is not the same as winning an election.)

Congress and Article 12 of the Constitution

When election 2020 moves to Congress, it will be the Republicans that walk away with the White House as states such as Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin are all poised to decertify Joe Biden’s election win. Once that happens, neither Biden nor Trump have 270 Electoral College votes, meaning that the states, where Republicans are leading, will vote on who will be inaugurated on January 20th.





The only way Biden could win in the House is if four Republican representatives vote against Trump. Each state has a single vote in the House of Representatives. The party with more House seats would determine the presidential vote. Republicans control 26 state delegations, while Democrats hold 23.

Georgia anticipated to decertify Democrat electors

In Georgia’s document The. Chairman’s Report of the Election Law Study Subcommittee, it states, in part:

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The November 3, 2020 General Election (the “Election”) was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy. The Subcommittee took evidence from witnesses and received affidavits sworn under oath. The Subcommittee heard evidence that proper protocols were not used to ensure chain of custody of the ballots throughout the Election, after the opening of ballots prior to the Election, and during the recounts. The Subcommittee heard testimony that it was possible or even likely that large numbers of fraudulent ballots were introduced into the pool of ballots that were counted as voted; there is no way of tracing the ballots after they have been separated from the point of origin. The Subcommittee heard testimony of pristine ballots whose origin looked suspicious or which could not be verified and the inability of poll workers to distinguish between test ballots and absentee ballots. Signatures were not consistently verified according to law in the absentee balloting process. Poll watchers on Election Night testified that they had noted that ballots were not secured, that seals and security tags were not used, and the chain of custody was often lax or non-existent. During the recount process, the monitors observed similar patterns of unsecured ballots that had broken seals and open cases of ballots laying around for hours or overnight in unsecured locations. There was a lack of enforcement of the law, sloppy handling of the ballots by those counting, deliberate covering-up of voting numbers by workers, lack of following the process during the recount, unsafe handling of military ballots, and insecure data such as on laptops and flash drives. According to submitted testimony, there were also many equipment failures when ballots would not go through the machines and other times when ballots were counted more than once. A great deal of testimony supported evidence of a coordinated effort to prevent a transparent process of observing the counting of ballots during the absentee ballot opening period and on Election Night. Witnesses testified to hostility to Republican poll workers during the recount – directional signage was unavailable, doors were locked, and Republican poll watchers were sent home early or given menial assignments. We won this election by a magnificent landslide and the people know it. – President Donald J. Trump Monitors throughout the state were often kept at an unreasonably long distance – some social distancing was understandable, but monitors were blocked from having the visual ability to see what was written on the ballots or to have any meaningful way to check the counting or to double-check that what was counted was actually assigned to the right candidate. They also could not observe what was entered into the ARLO system, nor could they be told the count that was being entered into ARLO. Instead, they were told that those numbers would be totaled and come back from the Secretary of State’s Office. They were also told not to take pictures, film, or have other means of acquiring proof of the process that they were experiencing based on a rule from the State Elections Board. That rule contravenes the spirit and purpose of the election law. The Secretary of State’s Office was unresponsive to its hotline. It has been unresponsive to many who wonder if their vote ever really counted. The office has turned a blind eye to fraud to the point that it ought to be considered gross negligence. The Subcommittee did not have time to investigate the numerous publicly reported issues with the Dominion voting machines. The Subcommittee takes notice of the various publicly reported functions of the machines and heard evidence that the machines can duplicate fraudulent ballots to the point that not even trained personnel can tell the difference between a test ballot and a real ballot. Testimony also suggested that the system responds wirelessly to being reset from an unknown location as happened with the poll books. The Subcommittee also heard that Dominion machines can be programmed with algorithms that reallocate votes between candidates. In addition, the Dominion machines are programmed to count votes using percentages of whole numbers rather than actual votes, which is a feature incompatible with the actual voting process. The Subcommittee learned that the history and control of the company that owns the Dominion voting system is unclear and provides serious implications of foreign interference in the U.S. election. The 15-page report goes into further detail on each of the allegations but forth in Section II. The report’s conclusion and recommendations are: H. For Rectifying the 2020 General Election Results The Legislature should carefully consider its obligations under the U.S. Constitution. If a majority of the General Assembly concurs with the findings of this report, the certification of the Election should be rescinded and the General Assembly should act to determine the proper Electors to be certified to the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential race. Since time is of the essence, the Chairman and Senators who concur with this report recommend that the leadership of the General Assembly and the Governor immediately convene to allow further consideration by the entire General Assembly. Respectfully submitted this the 17th day of December 2020. All of the above indices of fraud are covered in multiple articles on CommDigiNews including Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands,” Hubris in Georgia makes Democrats think they are invincible,” and “The Coup of America: Navarro says election was theft by a thousand cuts.”

Talk show host, Dr. Stephen Turley, of Turley Talks, releases a video (below) in which he discusses Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia who he anticipates will all decertify their election results for Joe Biden in light of the rampant election fraud as put forth in The Chairman’s Report.

The Arizona Fight for election integrity

Arizona Senate, led by House Representative Eddie Farnsworth (R-AZ) is now in the process of subpoenaing the Maricopa county election machines

Farnsworth, the Chairman of the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee, announcing on December 18th, that he will be issuing a subpoena to audit the Dominion machines and software in Maricopa County. Maricopa County covers 3/5ths of the state making it the largest count in Arizona. Farnsworth’s announcement was at a public hearing during which legislators were informed that though they wanted to conduct an audit.

Lawyers protecting the election results are against such a move due to “ongoing litigation,” however an audit will reveal election fraud used to flip Arizona from a Trump win to a Biden steal and is more likely the reason for fighting any audits.

Turley points out that the Arizona Senate will eventually release the machines for an audit because the judiciary is now involved via the subpoena.





Republicans were given a small sample, just 100 ballots, cast in Maricopa, County. Out of those ballots 3% were deemed to be fraudulent. Biden’s margin of lead in Arizona is only 1%, thus giving Trump a verified 2% win in the state.

Clint Hickman, Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, says that any audit of voting machines in their county that show errors in election results, will help in convincing Congress to file objections to the state’s electoral votes. Two of those ballots are demonstrably altered and removed from the Trump total. One ballot, cast for Trump, was counted for Biden. This equates to a 3% error rate.

A judge has ordered a larger audit so that the GOP will be able to scrutinize these ballots. And the Arizona legislature looks ready to do what Georgia will do. According to Turley, the Arizona legislature is just 2 votes away from decertifying the electors. If you live in Arizona and are qualified to vote in the state, call or email your legislatures to demand they decertify the state’s results.

In Wisconsin, the House of Cards election fraud falls before Judiciary

In the Badger State, the ballots first in question are those cast by those deemed indefinitely confined

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on December 14th that Governor Tony Evers and other state and municipal officers did not have the legal authority to expand the definition of “indefinitely confined” citizens to permit absentee voting without showing a state ID.

Election officials across Wisconsin have been shocked by the number of voters claiming to be “indefinitely confined” in the run-up to the election next month. As of October 29, 2020 more than a quarter of a million Wisconsin residents applied for ballots claiming indefinite confinement.

As of late October, the total number of indefinitely confined voters in Wisconsin stood at 243,900. Last year, the total number was only 72,000. That is an increase of 238% in just over a year.

This massive increase of absentee ballot request for “indefinite confinement” due to COVID is a recipe for election fraud as those ballots are exempt from the state’s voter ID law. . The Wisconsin Election Commission told the election clerks they are under no obligation to confirm voters’ “indefinitely confined” status. However, even if clerks are able to confirm a voter is not really indefinitely confined, there’s really nothing they can do about it.

“All changes to status must be made in writing and by the voter’s request,” WEC explained.

The state’s highest court ruled only those voters whose “own age, physical illness or infirmity” makes them homebound could declare themselves “indefinitely confined” and avoid complying with a requirement for photo ID.

Election clerks say they told voters that because of COVID all voters are indefinitely confined. However, Clerks don’t make election laws and the judiciary has said the avoidance of in-person voting under the auspices of COVID-19 mitigation was a violation of state law.

WISCONSIN – “We conclude that both the contention that electors qualify as indefinitely confined solely as the result of the COVID19 pandemic and the declared public health emergency and the contention that Wis. Stat. § 6.86(2)(a) could be used for those who ‘have trouble presenting a valid ID’ are erroneous because those reasons do not come within the statutory criteria,” the court ruled. (Ruling Here)

Other concerns in Wisconsin include an unprecedented voter turnout, which historically has been about 70%. For the 2020 election, Wisconsin is reporting a nearly 90% voter turnout. A statistical impossibility when you consider that registered voter rolls do not reflect deceased voters, voters that have moved out of precinct or state.

Wisconsin legislatures are also looking at the large number of vote dumps that happened in the middle of the night. Of concern is that most, if not all, of these ballots are only for the Biden/Harris ticket, with no down-ballot voting. Also of concern is that the delivery of these ballots in the middle of the night did not maintain a chain of custody, so where they came from cannot be determined. They were dropped off after poll watchers had gone home, or were sent away, and then counted against the rules of transparency. Voting dumps crush election fraud House of Cards Unfortunately for the Cheeseheads who thought election fraud would be easy, the number of “vertical line” vote dumps, where the vote tally increased in a straight vertical line when plotted on a graph, with no additional vote increase for President Trump, are statistical impossibilities. Those vertical line dumps came all from Milwaukee, a city controlled by a local Democratic Party machine. Milwaukee was supposed to report all of its votes by 1 a.m., but then delayed this to 2 a.m., then 3 a.m., finally releasing this miraculous vote for Joe Biden at 3:30 a.m. Americans should be concerned about the vote dumps, but a number of these reasons are quantifiable rather than just simply “weird.” For example, the late-night vote dumps which spiked Biden over the top were almost identical to the Trump leads, as if they were waiting for genuine vote counts to come in, then seasoning the vote with their fraudulent counts and ballots. In other words, Trump’s votes reduced while Biden’s votes increased. Only elections are additive… counted votes should never decrease. A graph from November 4th, shows the Wisconsin spike for Biden: While this graph shows a similar 6:30 am November 4 spike for Biden in Michigan:

Yet another statistical anomaly is the number of Wisconsin voters who voted for Republicans down-ballot, yet who did not vote for the Trump/Pence ticket.

All told, there were 49,000 votes for a Republican in a down-ballot state house race who did not cast a vote for Trump. Similarly, 64,000 votes for Biden were found that did not vote for a down-ticket Democratic candidate. Nearly 15,000 people voted for Vice President Biden and no one else at all. These dumps resulted in a massive discrepancy in Biden’s favor. The numbers do not add up in any of the contested states. Remember, Trump did not end Nov 3rd only to have his votes decrease on November 4th. This has been provide by everyday Americans and statistical analysis and cyber fraud experts many times over. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win) Uncovering election fraud has often fallen to Americans.

Raheem Kassam ( @RaheemKassam on Twitter) is the Editor-in-Chief at The National Pulse, Co-Host of the War Room podcast, and Host of The National Pulse show on @RaheemKassam on Twitter) is the Editor-in-Chief at The National Pulse, Co-Host of the War Room podcast, and Host of The National Pulse show on @realamvoice . Kassam tweets that”

Continued statistical analysis shows wild numbers of people who voted ONLY for Joe Biden and didn’t vote further down the ticket: Pennsylvania — 98,000 Georgia — 80-90,000 Arizona — 42,000 Michigan — 69- 115,000 Wisconsin — 62,836. Kassam sharing this graph with his followers:

Another ‘glitch’ in Wisconsin and the House of Cards continues to faill Like the Michigan glitch that when overturned, gave the country win to Trump, when this one is confirmed it will result in a 19,500 vote gain for Trump making the Wisconsin race a total toss-up changing the outcome of the election there. Turley points out that if Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona all decertify the election for Biden, neither candidate reaches 270 electoral votes and it kicks to the house where Trump is anticipated to win the vote of the states With the mainstream media suppressing the actual election results, judiciary rulings and absolute proof of election fraud showing that Democrats and Joe Biden stole this election from under the people. As I wrote earlier in The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers: In the US, there are 214,000,000 total registered voters. Statistics provided by election boards say that 142 million votes were cast in the 2020 elections. President Trump, those same number counters say, won 74 million of those votes. Here comes the math. 142,000,000 total votes minus 74,000,000 votes for Donald Trump equal 68,000,000. This means if Biden won, he did benefit from some 13 million mystery votes because it is simply impossible for Biden to have received 81 million votes. Democrats need to stop watching fantasy television scenarios thinking that what can be done on a Hollywood set can be achieved in real life. The House of Cards election fraud they created began to topple when actual votes for President Trump far exceeded the number of votes they could manufacture for Joe Biden. Beyond President Trump’s re-election those who committed this fraud on the local, state, and federal level must be tried and if found guilty, punished to the extent of the law. This includes Ruby Freeman who is seen on video recounting the same stack of ballots three times, while the vote tabulation was allegedly stopped to people complicit in the DNC and Democrats in Congress. There is a reason that Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden to not concede on election night. The fix was in. But in true Democrat form, they thought they were smarter than the American people and Donald J. Trump. We knew on November 4th the election was stolen. It has just taken some time to prove it.

