Democrats demanding a taxpayer bailout to feed fake news’ virus bias

WASHINGTON. Last week, Senate Democrats sent a letter to GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pleading for taxpayer bailout cash for an already ailing industry. One further impacted by the economic shutdown resulting from the Chinese flu.

“We write to ask that any future coronavirus stimulus package contain funding to support local journalism and media. Without this support, communities across the country risk losing one of their key sources of accurate information about what citizens need to know and do in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Democratic senators Tim Kaine, Cory Booker, Patty Murry, and Mazie Hirono, to name a few, signed their names to a letter they said was “tailored to benefit aid recipients who make a long-term commitment to high-quality local news.”

This was tried before

During the dark days of the Great Recession in 2009, President Obama said he was open to the idea of taxpayer bailouts for the mainstream media. And who could blame him. The media did yeoman’s work downplaying the Chicago community organizer’s radical leftist past.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, Obama complained:





“I am concerned that if the direction of the news is all blogosphere, all opinions, with no serious fact-checking, no serious attempts to put stories in context, that what you will end up getting is people shouting at each other across the void but not a lot of mutual understanding.”

Blogosphere irregulars

Then in late 2010, bloggers David Codrea and Mike Vanderboegh of Sipsy Street Irregulars broke a major story missed by the Obama-friendly media. It concerned the Obama administration’s sale of thousands of weapons to Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel.

The gunrunning Operation Fast and Furious led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent Mexican citizens and US Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. (El Chapo’s Capture Puts ‘Operation Fast and Furious’ Back in the Headlines)

The Obama administration scandal was eventually picked up by Sharyl Attkisson of CBS News. And that’s when Obama’s White House called the network to complain. Attkisson’s follow-up reports were conveniently spiked by the network, prompting Attkisson’s departure from CBS.

Cover-ups are the name of the game

Media cover-ups are nothing new. Newsweek’s Michael Isikoff knew of President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky a year before blogger Matt Drudge reported the president’s sexual liaison in 1998.

Disinformation and outright lies

Since Donald Trump’s election as the nation’s 45th president, the press moved beyond withholding news to fabricating it.

For two years they accused the president of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin. A charge we now know was unfounded political dirt manufactured by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. A charged based on Russian disinformation provided by Clinton’s paid British spy, Christopher Steele.

Today, the same media worries President Trump’s calling the coronavirus “Chinese flu” is “racist” posing a threat to the lives of Asian Americans more deadly than the Chinese pandemic which has killed at least 22,000 US citizens.

And the media takes as holy writ the words of Chinese authorities on its coronavirus data and that of her subservient goons at the World Health Organization.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020



The same media that continues its coordinated attack on Trump for “offering false hope” by advocating the use of long-time malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

For instance:

The New York Times:

“Day after day, the salesman turned president has encouraged coronavirus patients to try hydroxychloroquine with all the enthusiasm of a real estate developer. The passing reference he makes to the possible dangers is usually overwhelmed by the full-throated endorsement. ‘What do you have to lose?’ he asked five times…”

The science and medicine website STAT says:

“There is currently no proven treatment for the coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease it causes, leading political figures to grasp for potentially effective stopgap measures…”

POLITICO:

“Health experts have preached caution about putting the drug and its decades-old cousin chloroquine into wide use without the benefit of data from ongoing clinical trials… federal health officials who say that outsized attention on still-unproven treatments from the president and his top aides… could fuel false hope.”

Trump’s optimism threatens to undermine media-hyped coronavirus panic and hopelessness. And there are those testimony backs him up. Such as that provided by emergency-room physician Dr. Anthony Cardillo. He recently told ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

“Every patient I prescribed it to [hydroxychloroquine and zinc] has been very, very ill. And within 8 to 12 hours, they were basically symptom-free.”

With all this in mind, should Congress pass legislation that floats dissembling and biased news organizations? Should taxpayers bankroll organizations whose modern business models include spreading anti-American disinformation from sources in Russia, China, and, worst of all, the Democratic National Committee?

Mitch McConnell is a Republican. His GOP congressional contingent has been instrumental in the continuation of Democratic programs – Obamacare most notably. Will congressional Republicans be stupid enough to sign on to an agenda that is so clearly destructive to their nation and party?

Ending the bias virus pestilence

Luckily, for the nation, President Trump has the fake-news media’s number and would likely veto any such provision that will increase the Taxpayer bailouts. As he said in a tweet relating to the New York Times,

“Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS… and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity!”

Now that’s an incentivizing industry business model that wrings out the media’s bias virus while costing American taxpayers not one red cent.

************************************************************************************************

Top Image: New York Herald printing press circa 1902: Photo: Library of Congress.