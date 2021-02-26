Democrats chilling agenda: Four steps to create a Marxist police state

During a 1984 interview, Yuri Bezmenov, a soviet journalist, KGB operative, and defector to Canada in the 1980s laid out the four steps necessary to create a Marxist police state in America. Without firing a shot. The concept didn’t originate with Bezmenov but was a Soviet plan.

When Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev slammed his shoe on a podium at the United Nations in 1960, shouting that “We will bury you,” talking of overwhelming the United States, it wasn’t through nuclear or military might that he was speaking, rather the long term plan that had already been implemented to destroy this nation from within.

The plan to conquer the west, especially America, wasn’t a secret revealed by Bezmenov

As Nikita Khrushchev was quite open in predicting the destruction of the United States and furthermore said it would happen in the way that every society eventually collapses — internally.

“We will take America without firing a shot,” Khrushchev said. “We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within.”

The Soviet plan to turn America into a Marxist nation had been in process since the 1930s, with their total control over the unions. There was an entire system of Marxist indoctrination and takeover they perfected and executed in the country after country during the later part of the 20th century. The early implementation had begun in Great Britain and the United States shortly after Lenin secured power. (US Communist revolution: Armchair Americans can’t stop it)





His secret weapon was utilizing the “useful idiots” in the press to spread communist propaganda.

Eastern Europe. North Korea. North Vietnam, then all of Vietnam. Cambodia, Laos, Cuba. Nicaragua. Later, Venezuela. Various African countries, including South Africa, Angola, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, fell like dominoes to Russian communism. Some fell to military takeovers, as in Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and Poland.

Others to guerilla wars sparked by Marxist trained insurgents, as in Nicaragua and Cuba, and after perfecting their plans, some turned through use of internal strife alone, as occurred in Venezuela. (Venezuela’s toxic mix of judicial activism, democratic socialism)

Those plans were perfected and organized over time, but the early implementation happened in Great Britain and the United States. Through trial and error, they developed the four-part plan. A plan that would fall to American communists to bring to fruition after the Soviet Union collapsed, due to Ronald Reagan engaging them head-on in a final victory for good over evil.

Yet Ronald Reagan knew that the victory was fleeting, when he warned, in his inauguration as Governor of California in 1967 that:

“Freedom is a fragile thing and is never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. Those who have known freedom, and then lost it, have never known it again.”

Unfortunately, Reagan’s warning has been forgotten. Americans grew far too complacent after the USSR fell apart and forgot what communism means. With the passing of 20th Century cold warriors, what replaced them was an American cultural and political elite either ignorant of the Marxist threat, which materializes right before their eyes; or they were more concerned with the rise of Islam after 2001 to pay attention.

The point is that there was a template in place for how to penetrate American society with Marxist ideals and implode it so that the revolutionaries would control the ruins. Bezmenov was taught the template and put it to work in India attempting to infiltrate that country and bring it into the Warsaw Pact as part of his job with the KBG.

Bezmenov also worked at the Soviet Novosti news organization, editing and planting propaganda materials into foreign media.

Bezmenov knew exactly what he was talking about when he outlined how a Marxist revolution might bring America down without firing a shot. And remember, his words were spoken back in 1984, before the fall of the Soviet Union.

The complacency since the collapse of the Soviet Union is how an open Marxist like Barack Obama came to be elected president of this country, for two terms. By 2008 all fear of communism had been replaced with terror over the threat of Islam. We simply forgot that those 1960’s communist revolutionaries, like friends of Obama, Bill Ayers, were still actively working to overthrow our democratically elected government and replace it with a Marxist police state.

It’s also how you got Republican state legislators, governors, and congressmen fully invested in throwing money into education, and particularly higher education, without a second thought as to what they were funding.

Remember the unions were all firmly communist. Especially the teachers union. Without vetting what was being taught by NEA union teachers, Republicans fell into the Marxist trap set by Democrats who raised billions of dollars from unions. (Teachers Unions: Indoctrinating young minds one kid at a time. With taxpayer funding)





The teachers’ unions were the largest donors to Bernie Sanders. It is why schools, from grammar to university, are turning out students to think Washington and Jefferson were villains. It is why young Americans are now the least patriotic in our history. It is why socialism is not feared, and in fact, embraced by these propaganda-fed pupils.

This brings us back to Bezmenov, who warned us in 1984 that a free society collapses in four stages.

The first stage is demoralization. That is the process by which students in schools, controlled by the Marxist unions, indoctrinate a set of values and beliefs foreign to those of the American tradition. Bezmenov said that this would happen when in the 1960s and 1970s student radicals would control the educational institutions. That has already happened.

In fact, some have been indoctrinating pupils with communist claptrap for so long that they are retiring and drawing healthy pensions, further sucking wealth from the public trough. (US Communist revolution: Armchair Americans can’t stop it)

These Marxist teachers’ goal was to destroy our traditional Judeo-Christian morality, classical education, and American patriotism. There is no doubt that this has happened. Today’s young people are not only the least patriotic in our nation’s history, but also the most ignorant of the cultural, intellectual, and ideological theories that our founding fathers presented to us.

Their entire emphasis is on critical race theory, intended to demoralize this nation.

This cultural Marxist project is not only in our schools

Marxism is also in all of our media and entertainment institutions. It has poisoned our undereducated youth against this country, along with some weak-minded elders. This poisoning covers every aspect of our daily lives. It is no coincidence that today’s professional sports teams are radically Marxist.

This level of the poisoning of minds has filtered into the board rooms of national and multinational corporations. How else can you attribute these corporations to supporting programs and taxes that will cause their own demise? The overwhelming support for BLM, an openly Marxist organization, by fortune 500 corporations, can only be reasoned through the total brainwashing completed upon college graduates who are now in control at these institutions.

A look at the NFL is a prime example.

They allow behavior that is causing their fans to abandon them in droves, yet they continue down this self-destructive path in spite of their growing losses. Ditto for news organizations. Just look at MSNBC and CNN. They have not made a profit in years, in fact, only to continue to exist due to large corporations that own them who absorb these losses. The same corporations now led by communist-trained college professors.

That same path has turned Fox News into a huge losing organization when the new, younger, Murdoch sons took control.

When was the last time you saw anything from American education or corporate media that made you feel good about your country? Once you succumb to that depression that everything is lost; you begin to accept that you will have to do with less.

Achievement is no longer a goal. That is the point, to thoroughly demoralize America.

The second step is Destabilization.

Bezmenov describes that as a rapid decline in the structure of a society — its economy, its military, its international relations. Think about the rapid decline in the most vibrant economy this nation has seen in over 50 years. All made possible due to a Chinese flu, COVID-19. A year later, with a new vaccine, death rates falling, and hospitals more knowledgeable about treatment, we are still facing draconian lockdowns, double masking requirements, and business closures at governmental fiat. With no end in sight.

If you ask why the only conclusion to be made is that the pandemic was driven more by political motivation than by scientific reality. This rapid destruction of our economy falls right into the steps necessary to turn America into a Marxist nation. While COVID-19 is real, the response was over the top.

Never, throughout recorded history, has a medical pandemic ever elicited a reaction like that of Covid-19.

Whole nations were shut down, free citizens locked in their houses under threat of arrest and prosecution. Businesses shuttered, leading to a humanitarian crisis the world has never before seen. All this for a pandemic when America has survived so many in the past. Just in the 21st century, we have fought Typhoid (1906), H1N1/The Spanish Flue (1918), Diptheria (1921), Polio (1916-1955), H2N2 (1957), Measles (1981-1991), H1N1 (2009 return), Pertussis (2010, 2014), HIV (1980 to present), Ebola (2014). Yet in none of these health crises did the government overtake the people to the extent we have allowed.

America has acquired more debt in the past year, to counter the effects of China flu, than ever before in its history. And Biden is requesting more debt. Enough debt to bankrupt this nation if not controlled. Yet there seem to be no controls in place as Biden simply tries to throw money to nations around the world.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Remember that Bezmenov included the military and international relations into the template.

Destroying our military has been in progress ever since Obama purged the officer corps of any who refused blind allegiance to him and his Marxist ideals.

That purge has now relegated to the enlisted ranks. The first step Biden’s new Secretary of Defense took was to stop all military operations for 60 days to study racism in the ranks. He is fishing for a problem that does not exist while leaving this nation at the mercy of our enemies. The goal is to purge the NCO corps of all patriots and those who would actually uphold the Constitution. (Biden Democrats shocking treatment of US military another link of betrayal)

What would be left to protect this country would be people of color, whether qualified or not, unqualified females, transsexuals, and homosexuals. Plus a few whites, not in positions of authority, who will admit their racist beliefs and self-flagellate to atone for the sins of their white ancestors.

Our military is in trouble and has been ever since Obama’s purges.

We graduate officers from military academies who are openly Marxist, who then coddle to social justice warriors. In fact ever since Obama’s second term social justice causes have been the primary motivation in our armed forces, over that of military order and discipline.

The last phase of the destabilization process is international relations.

Ever since Biden slithered into the White House our international relations have degraded to the ignominious position it was in under Obama. A reminder of that horrendous time is that America was subservient to all other nations, bribing Iran to accept a nuclear treaty that did not help America or the world, with billions in cash flown to Tehran in unmarked transport aircraft.

America’s position in the world was so degraded under Obama that it left voids filled by our enemies.

Russia took over leadership in the oil-rich middle-east, while China’s military threatened our allies in the South China Sea area, openly building illegal islands and stationing military hardware necessary to control that vital waterway. It empowered Iran to destabilize the entire Arab world, including Israel and created ISIS.

The world was a mess due to the lack of American leadership. Or American leadership pushing us down the path of Marxism.

President Trump reversed all of that and entered into trade deals that helped revitalize America’s economy.

He was the first president to broker peace treaties between Israel and her Arab neighbors, to control Iran’s aggressions, and stabilize the world. Well, Slow Joe just reversed most of that through his executive orders. Bringing international turmoil back up to crisis levels. (America in the crosshairs: Biden’s EOs and America last policies)

The virus was the perfect platform to impose the economic destabilization the Left has wanted all along. Destabilization has occurred. Need proof? Ilhan Omar suggested dismantling America’s economy as it is part of the system of oppression. Omar isn’t smart enough to say these things without having the script written for her. Democrats love to project their next move, so when it happens no one is surprised.

The third stage is creating a crisis in our very foundation.

It is the catalyzing event that builds on the first two stages. It is meant to bring on the change the revolutionaries are looking for. Pelosi has been trying to create a Constitutional crisis ever since becoming Speaker under Trump. Two blatantly false impeachments demonstrate the lengths Democrats have gone to in order to create that crisis.

It began with the attempt to overthrow Trump through the FBI and DOJ Russian investigation, when that failed there was the first impeachment, followed by the second. They failed to create a Constitutional crisis. But that didn’t slow them. They needed a crisis: enter Covid-19.

Democrats and their sycophants in the media jumped on the China flu bandwagon and turned influenza into a national disaster.

While the flu was real and worse than the seasonal variety flu, it never needed to rise to the levels of police state actions taken by some, like Newsom in California, Witmer in Michigan, or Cuomo in New York. Florida is a prime example of how it should have been handled.

While the other Democrat states unduly harmed their citizens and economy through draconian lockdowns, Florida remained mostly open. Its Covid-19 numbers were no worse than California and much better than New York.

As bad as the Covid-19 pandemic was, it alone is not enough to lead to the necessary crisis that will turn us into a Marxist state.

Enter George Floyd. The riots that followed, across this nation, constituted the type of crisis needed. Marxist, under the cover of police brutality, went on a campaign to alter our history. The destruction of statues and memorials was a planned in order to take steps toward rewriting our history through Historical negationism in our schools. (Rewriting History: Can national come to terms with their own legacies? )

This is a real crisis. Although a manufactured one, it is a real crisis. With a speed that no one thought possible, there was a cultural collapse following Floyd’s death that was undeniably planned in advance.. it only needed a catalyst, and Floyd’s death provided it.

The fourth and final stage is normalization.

As in, a “new normal.” remember when Obama through his propaganda ministry, the MSM, tried to sell us that manufacturing jobs were gone, as were good-paying ones? They tried telling us that working two or three part-time jobs was the new normal. They jumped the gun trying to normalize America to the Marxist transformation conducted by Obama.

Remember, they created crisis after crisis, from Trayvon Martin in Florida to Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. None worked as well as did George Floyd, but they were not prepared during Obama. After the loss of Hillary (2016), they prepared better. And as soon as Floyd died, they implemented those carefully drawn-out plans to introduce this nation into crises.

Fueled by the Covid-19 lockdowns, the loss of jobs, and pent-up energy created by both, they launched this nation into a crisis like none before, save for the Civil War. The plan had been that Hillary would have normalized the conditions created by Obama to shift this nation from a democratic republic to a Marxist nation. When Trump won that plan was revised until they were able to implement the crisis stage under the guise of George Floyd’s death.

And now Biden is president. For a little while, at least, until his mental incapacitation demonstrates to everyone that he is unfit to lead. Then the first female will become President. And it will be so wonderful because she isn’t white. Biden will not be able to normalize the position this nation is now facing.

He will continue to be used to press the attacks on patriots, MAGA supporters, and America’s first types. It will be left to the first black female president to normalize us into accepting that we now live in a Marxist police state.

Have no fear, there are still enough real Americans left to stop phase four.

In fact, more are coming to realize every day that our nation is in peril. Old-time liberals, independents, and even Democrats are realizing the danger we face. (The American Patriots 2021 cry for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness)

As Ronald Reagan said, “Americans will always do the right thing.”

As long as enough of us are still proud to be Americans, Lenin’s plot to use useful idiots to overthrow America will fail. But one more generation, without reestablishing education that teaches the unadulterated truth, will be the death of the great experiment in democracy begun 277 years ago.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Follow Joseph on parler @writerworks9

Join Joe at Gab @JRagonese