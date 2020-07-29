Democrats belligerence toward AG Barr is all about Crossfire Hurricane

WASHINGTON: During today’s House Judiciary Committee Meeting, Jerrold Nadler et. al. finally got their wish. Attorney General Barr took the time to attend their hearing, willing to answer their questions. Only they did not ask questions, they repeated Democrat talking points. Over and over. Watching AG Barr, it was hard to not see his frustration as, when he tried to answer, or clarify a question they would censor him. Petulantly repeating “I am reclaiming my time.” And cutting him off. It was painful, embarrassing and AG Barr should have pulled out his smartphone and played Toon Blast.

Because not one Democrat gave a damn about anything AG Barr had to say. It was a waste of the AG’s time. America’s time. And taxpayer dollars.

Do you hear what the Democrats say?

Representative Dan Crenshaw suggests that Americans listen to what Democrats say. I would suggest they also listen to how they ask questions. Democrat Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell reveals, after hours of rudeness directed at AG Barr, why they dragged Barr before their House Judiciary Committee Kangaroo Court.





Ohio Republican Jim Jordan explained the reason for the Democrat’s behavior. Jordan accused congressional Democrats of “attacking” Barr because he raised questions about the actions of the Obama administration during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Spying, that one word,” Jordan said at the outset of his opening remarks. “That’s why they’re after you Mr. Attorney General.”

As if on a cue to get the final say in, Murcarsel-Powell pressured Barr to commit to NOT releasing any findings of the John Durham investigation into Crossfire Hurricane and the Obama Administrations’ illegal spying on the Trump administration – before and after election and inauguration. However, the real meat of her grandstanding was the demand that AG Barr, under oath, commits to not releasing any Durham reports until after the November 3 election.

But first, the Florida representative called AG Barr and President Trump murderers for the “COVID” response.

AG Barr’s response was, simply, no. I would suggest it should have been hell no.

“We’re not going to interfere,” Barr told lawmakers of the Justice Department. “In fact, I’ve made it very clear that I’m not going to tolerate it.”

The Dem women at this Barr hearing are incredibly dishonest and, what’s the word…. um, DUMB. Yeah that’s it, dumb. This Murcarsel-Powell is the perfect example. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 28, 2020



And his first call, once he steps out the hearing room, should be to Durham with the command “get it done.” Because not one Democrat asked a question allowing the AG to respond. When the AG would attempt to respond, he heard the dismissive “I am reclaiming my time.” Which Maxine Waters explained during the August 1, 2017 hearing with Steve Mnuchin:

As AG Barr remarked “This is a hearing? And I thought I was the one that was supposed to be heard.”

It’s not a “hearing”. It’s a tantrum and a PR stunt and an attempt to enter erroneous assumptions into evidence, all rolled into one #AGBarrHearing #BarrHearing — InfoTheorist (@copelaja1) July 28, 2020

Rep. Dan Crenshaw suggests Americans listen to what Democrats say.

During a panel on Fox News, The Texas Republican warned that there is a lot at stake in November. Saying that there is a “clear choice” for the 2020 presidential election and the difference between the parties “could not be more severe.” Crenshaw’s warning about Democrats attempts to fundamentally change America, starting with the Obama/Biden administrations pushing America toward socialism, including an elitist leftist leadership class, concerning.

“I think a lot is at state, OK?” the former United States Navy SEAL told host Peter Doocy. “And my suggestion to the American people is start listening to the Democrats. We have to listen to what they are telling us. They talk about defunding the police, they talk about making excuses for violent mobs,” he added.

“Let’s take them at their word — they want to destroy the things that bring us together, our common bonds, our founding, our love of country. Why do they do that? Whey do they say those things?” he asked. “Because fundamentally they want to dismantle our country and its institutions — that’s not my words, that’s their words — dismantle our economic freedom, our border security, our energy sector, all of it.”

“Now, I don’t think most Americans want that. I think we want a renewed sense of faith in the country. I think we want to have our kids love our country again. I think we want to restore faith in our police forces, restore safety in our communities, and we want to rebuild our economy,” Crenshaw contended.

“We had the greatest economy that our country has ever known. We want to rebuild that. We want to rebuild our infrastructure along with it,” the GOP congressman continued.

So we’re seeing a very clear choice in 2020,” he pointed out.

“It’s chaos versus safety and security, it’s socialism and doubling your tax rates versus economic freedom, it’s government takeover of your health care versus keeping the doctor that you trust. It’s acquiescence to China versus holding China accountable.”

“These are important themes and the difference could not be more severe,” he concluded. “This is not President Obama’s Democrat Party, and people need to realize that.”

Crenshaw has been making these points on Twitter as well, tweeting the Fox News video with the comment: “They want a progressive revolution, but must destroy our country’s foundations first. We can’t let them.”

Leftism assumes that the American people cannot be trusted to rise to greatness, and that government must do it for them. Conservatives believe in the power of each generation of Americans to outdo the last, so long as given the freedom and opportunity to do so. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 24, 2020

Democrats’ real goals are to distract America from Obamagate

Using their time to not ask questions they want the AG to answer, but to grandstand Democrat talking point about how Portland is a Peaceful Protest and Federal Law is trouncing on their freedom to protest rights. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler set the tone with his comments regarding the unrest in Portland, claiming it is all “peaceful.”

That any story of violence is nothing but a Republican myth.

Jessica Chasmar, the Washington Times, reports Rep. Jerry Nadler says Antifa violence in Portland a ‘myth’)

In a now-viral video posted on Twitter, writer-producer Austen Fletcher caught up with the House Judiciary Committee chairman on his way to his vehicle.

“I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? ‘THAT’S A MYTH,’” Mr. Fletcher said in a tweet along with the video.

“It is true,” Mr. Fletcher tells Mr. Nadler in the video. “There’s violence across the whole country. Do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland right now? There’s riots—”

“That’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington, D.C.,” Mr. Nadler responded.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Or that AG Barr, a man of great dignity, is a puppet of President Trump which the AG has denied, saying today, as he did in February “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody … whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president,” Barr told the outlet. “I’m going to do what I think is right.”

AG Barr: “What makes me concerned for the country is, the first time in my memory, that the leaders of one of our great two political parties, the Democratic party, are not coming out and condemning mob violence and the attack on federal courts.” — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) July 28, 2020

Legal Expert Jonathan Turley reminds the Press of the biggest story of the decade

Legal expert Jonathan Turley ripped the “Washington Press Corps” in his opinion column Think twice about why the media attacks William Barr, Turley says media is exhibiting “willful blindness” in ignoring “what should be one of the biggest stories in decades:” Crossfire Hurricane The Obama/Biden administrations spying in 2016 on the Trump campaign, all without evidence.

Writing for The Hill, Professor Turley states:

“The Washington press corps seems engaged in a collective demonstration of the legal concept of willful blindness, or deliberately ignoring facts, following the release of yet another declassified document that directly refutes past statements about the Russia collusion investigation.”

Turley noting that documents show the FBI utilized an August 2016 intelligence briefing to then-GOP nominee Donald Trump and a few advisers as cover to gather evidence for its “Crossfire Hurricane” counterintelligence probe alleging ‘Russian collusion.’

With the collapse of the Russian collusion allegation, Swalwell and others are left where we began with Trump’s campaign statement to justify an investigation into him and his campaign. What was once a conspiracy theory suddenly becomes a commendable act. https://t.co/nrqjd6cMAk — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 26, 2020

“What is astonishing is that the media has refused to see what should be one of the biggest stories in decades. The Obama administration targeted the campaign of the opposing party based on false evidence,” Turley wrote.

Connecting the dots, Turley points out that the same media that widely covered former Obama administration officials, mocking “suggestions of spying on the Trump campaign” as well as the “improper conduct in the Russia investigation” re the same ignoring Crossfire Hurrican today.

Testifying before the Senate in 2019, after Attorney General William Barr said he believed without question that “spying” had occurred against the Trump campaign. A story the media ignored, favoring Democrats incredulous response, highlighted by Jim Comey’s exclamation of WOW! (James Comey Doesn’t Know ‘What The Heck’ Barr Meant About ‘Spying’ On Trump Camp – Has the attorney general come to the belief that “court-ordered electronic surveillance is spying?” the former FBI director said. “Wow.”)

“I really don’t know what he’s talking about when he talks about spying on the campaign,” Comey said in response to a question at the Hewlett Foundation’s Verify Conference in San Francisco, where Comey was a speaker. (See the clip above.) “It’s concerning because the FBI and the Department of Justice conduct court-ordered electronic surveillance. I have never thought of that as spying.” Has the attorney general “come to the belief that that should be called spying?” Comey said. “Wow. That’s going to require a whole lot of conversations inside the Department of Justice.”

Comey also said he was unaware of any court-ordered surveillance “aimed at the Trump campaign.”

Turley writes:

New evidence further supports the Justice Department position that no legitimate investigation was tied to the original interview of Flynn, a key portion of a prosecution. Notes from fired agent Peter Strzok reveal that former director James Comey told President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden that the call between Flynn and the Russian ambassador was legitimate from the start. Yet officials continued to find a way to charge Flynn on any crime, including violations of the Logan Act.

Turley is referencing that in the summer of 2016, FBI agent Joe Pientka briefed Trump campaign advisers Michael Flynn and Chris Christie on national security issues. This is a standard practice ahead of the election. That conservation included a discussion of Russia interfering in the election.

The document detailing the questions asked by Trump and his aides and their reactions was filed a few days after the meeting under Crossfire Hurricane and Crossfire Razor, the FBI investigation of Flynn.

“Willful blindness has its advantages. The media eagerly covered the original leak and the false narrative of collusion, despite mounting evidence that it was false,” he wrote. “They filled hours of cable news coverage and pages of print on a collusion story discredited by the FBI.

“Virtually none of these journalists or experts have acknowledged that the collusion leaks were proven false, let alone pursue the troubling implications of national security powers being used to target the political opponents of an administration,” Turley added. “But then, in Washington, success often depends not on what you see but what you can unsee.”

The two FBI officials listed who approved the report are Kevin Clinesmith and Peter Strzok.

Clinesmith is a former FBI lawyer who was behind the FISA court-authorized surveillance conducted against members of the Trump campaign. Warrants that were fraudulently obtained, according to a Justice Department inspector general probe. Clinesmith an anti-Trumper, sent an email after the election in which he declared “viva the resistance.”

Turley writes that Clinesmith may currently be under criminal investigation by the Justice Department for his alleged role in altering at least one FISA court filing. In that FD-302, Clinesmith hid the fact that then-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page had been an asset for the CIA. (FBI Lawyer Clinesmith Doctored E-mail to Implicate Trump 2016 Campaign Advisor Carter Page, Seek FISA Renewal)

In his column, Turley ticked off several pieces of evidence indicating that the Obama administration — up to and including Obama himself, along with his vice president and now presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — staged the ‘Russian collusion’ operation against the GOP nominee as a means of disrupting and undermining it and, later, Trump’s presidency.

And yet, Turley observed, the Washington press corps is largely ignoring all of it.

For many Americans, this Tweet pretty much sums it up

Lead Image: Screen Shot captured by J.Kubin from House testimony