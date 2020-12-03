Democrats behavior over the past 4 years makes vote fraud believable

Pointing out the incredible hypocrisy from Democrats, who expect conservatives to simply accept that Joe Biden is our president, means that we must forget their behavior over the past four years. From election night 2016, until today, the left has run an organized resistance to overturning that vote, by any means possible.

Let’s recall our journey. From before President Trump was sworn in, a deep state run covert coup was started utilizing all of the intelligence agencies within this government, as well as those in Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Ukraine, and Russia; that we know of. All used by Democrats to deny Trump his presidency.

Crossfire Hurricane

It was run under the covert name of the FBI operation, “Crossfire Hurricane.”

In Trump’s first days in the White House, an illegal interview led to its first victim, General Michael Flynn. When the conspirator, James Comey was fired for illegal acts, the deep state closed ranks behind him.





Under the guise of the Crossfire Hurricane’s false flag, it ushered in the next coup attempt: The special council, Mueller Investigation. That appointment represented a unique bastardization of our justice system. It created an unaccountable partisan prosecutor who roamed the land looking to punish Team Trump.

Having no legal predicate for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation in the first place, and alleging no criminal wrongdoing, deep state Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein gave unique powers to Muller and his team. They acted swiftly because the groundwork had already been lain by the illegal work to unseat candidate Trump on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s Russian Dossier.

Rules be damned

There was no crime alleged in appointing the special counsel, which is required by DOJ rules. However, Mueller was given free rein to terrorize any Trump supporter. He struck swiftly, ensnaring General Michael Flynn, Carter Page, and George Papadopoulos on false charges. Continuing on with Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and finally Trump’s friend, Roger Stone.

None were charged with cases involving Russian collusion.

Each case was characterized by the most forceful use of police terror tactics, often bordering on illegal, to coerce false confessions out of the Trump team members. Their only crime, being loyal Trump supporters. Michael Flynn’s son was threatened to coerce a false plea from his father, while Cohen was threatened with hundreds of years in prison if he did not lie.

Manafort awakened in the middle of the night and his entire family was terrorized for hours as the FBI tore through their house like Nazi Gestapo. The entire Muller investigation was more representative of Josef Stalin’s tactics against his enemies, real or imagined, than an American police investigation that follows the Constitution’s protections.

Democrats turn hyper-partisan

The whole show was just hyper-partisan Democrats running around making wild and unfounded allegations. It was fully supported by the legacy media genuflected before partisans like Adam Schiff. Schiff repeatedly lied while blatantly saying that he had seen the hard evidence of Trump’s colluding with Russia. However, there was never any.

The country was dragged into a politically biased and unfounded investigation using the ultimate police state tactics. Stalin would have been proud, as reflected in his words, “show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” The good Democrat followers of that mass murder tried to follow their hero’s words.

To do so Democrat’s willingly abandoned our most sacred legal concepts, such as the right to due process, the presumption of innocence, and freedom from illegal searches in their zeal to undo the duly elected President. It was a no holds barred attempted coup by any means possible.

Every Democrat in Congress was complicit in this coup.

But after Muller failed to deliver the promised crimes, Schiff and Nadler invented another, the new insidious allegation of a quid quo pro bribery with Ukraine. Forgetting how Biden had openly bragged about doing exactly that.





Without evidence of any crime, they presented their impeachment case to the House. Every Democrat knew there was insufficient evidence of an impeachable offense against Trump, yet the conspirators that they are voted to impeach him anyway. The President had been denied due process and the right to present his own witnesses or to cross-examine the pathetic witnesses Democrats had presented.

Yet they knew the impeachment investigation was a fiction told by radical left-wing partisans who intentionally slanted every word in the most biased way possible. And even still, there were no actual high crimes or misdemeanors with which to bring charges.

Unbelievably we watched as Democrats trampled the Constitution and brought impeachment charges anyway. Knowing there was no way President Trump could be removed, they did so simply to embarrass this President.

Let that sink in for a moment, Democrats are willing to destroy the rule of law and undermine the duly elected government of the United States, blatantly and without fear of reprisals. That is how deep the deep state goes.

Let us not forget their support and use of riots, looting, death, and destruction to undermine our government. Has even one Democrat condemned the violent actions of ANTIFA or BLM?

The same Democrats that want us to believe that this past election was fairly run without any voter fraud.

We are somehow supposed to believe that a lump of humanity that almost never left his basement to draw enthusiasm for his presidency, and when he did only drew crowds that numbered in the teens, was miraculously able to garner 80 million votes.

If 80 million voted for him, that would be 20 million more than voted for their hero, Barack Hussein Obama. In fact, combining Trump’s 73 million votes, that would mean that close to 70% of eligible voters cast a vote in this election, setting an all-time record number by percent of eligible voters,

Not impossible given the contentious nature of this election, but rather unbelievable given that Biden garnered so many more votes than even projected by the wildest polls.

Nonetheless, given the unrelenting criminal behavior by Democrats over the past four years, combined with the mounting evidence of voter fraud in many forms on a massive scale, there can be little doubt that when Democrats say “by any means possible,” they mean through criminal behavior.

These are crimes committed not against Trump, but against we the people, and the pattern of behavior reveal activities that undermine the very fabric of our system of government.

Voter fraud is the only reason Joe Biden is today’s President-elect, and it was the only way that he could have risen to that status.

If nothing else convinces you of the massive amounts of voter fraud, Democrat’s past actions should remind that they will do anything to usurp power.

And voter fraud was the most vial.