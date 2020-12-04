Democrats, be warned. Be Careful What You Wish For

As we think through the Democrat positions on voter fraud, let’s look forward to future elections. The way things stand today, after many hours of Legislative Hearings in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, to name a few, this election is fraught with problems. From practices that are illegal based on state statutes to bullying Republican poll watchers to outright vote stealing via the Dominion tabulations machines, the instances from state to state are eerily similar. The same malfeasance seems to be epidemic – affecting the votes. And giving the election to Joe Biden.

Good for the goose, and gander

Let’s assume that any single method of fraud is acceptable, as long as it isn’t enough to change an election’s outcome. (Evidence of Voter Fraud in the 2020 US Presidential Election)

Let’s assume that all voting software and hardware systems work just fine. There is no need to ensure that they are free from hacking or manipulation. We are going to make a national decision to just accept future decisions.

Let’s assume that there is no need for both parties to observe the actual ballot-counting process, and there are no restrictions on who can vote using absentee or mail-in systems.





Let’s agree not to worry about whether the number of votes is greater than the number of voters in a precinct, district, or county.

In these new elections, all that is needed is for someone to pay a fee to register as a candidate and then hire a team of hackers and counterfeiters to manipulate the voting software and print up as many fake ballots as are needed.

But, since all the players know the new rules, they’ll be registering their own candidates and hiring their own voter fraud teams.

America’s election now about power, by hook or by crook

Our elections will not be about the issues, or discussing the needs of the voters, but simply who has the best fraud techniques. Campaigns can commission polls that show their candidate has a 17-point margin in the days leading to the election, so the results sound credible.

But what’s to prevent the Chinese, Russians, or Iran from putting forth their own candidates using their agents with American citizenship?

What you’ll end up with is a high-stakes computer game where several teams are hacking into the software, deleting votes, changing votes, and adding votes, while other teams are printing and counting fake ballots.

In Democrat-controlled areas, Democrats will win, and in Republican-controlled areas, Republicans will win. Until the Russian or Chinese teams can manipulate the software enough to overcome actual ballots, with fake ones.

And since there is no way to audit the software, the fraud goes unchallenged.

In Democrat primaries, candidates will hack their way to victory

Sort of like March Madness where the best geek teams advance to the next round.

Democrats, if you think that voter fraud on the most massive scale imaginable is a good thing for your party because it allows you to get rid of a president you despise. However, be careful what you wish for because your favorite candidates will be hacked into non-existence in 2022. And then again in 2024.





Democrats do not have some magic hold on stealing elections. Not just because they are the party who has committed the most fraud.

Republicans can, and will fight back. They are doing so now. And will continue to fight back against Democrat’s manipulation of our elections. Not only to stop foreign adversaries taking America by vote, not bullet. But to stop Democrats’ destruction of the Republic.

But Patriots must fight hard. Under Democrat rule, if you don’t like the representatives your new masters have chosen for you, there will be no way to vote them out of office in the next election. For we will lose the very concept of voting in a free and fair election.

Once we lose our free and fair elections, all bets are off. And Democrats might not like the results of that. Because they won’t always win. Not with 75 million Patriots rising in America.