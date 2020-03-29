Democrats 2020 Election Biden coronavirus conundrum  

WASHINGTON: Lost in all the hoopla over the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic in the American press, is the fact that it is still the year of 2020 Election. So far the Democrats’ choices are down to Biden, and Sanders. And possibly NY Governor Andrew Cuomo.

But the mainstream media has gone into silent mode because Sanders appears to have lost his bid, beaten by Joe Biden.

They hope to obfuscate their chosen one’s, Biden, shortcomings by keeping him out of voters’ sight. Hiding behind this pandemic is their best course of action until they can figure out their next step. Their last problem is Gabbard. Gabbard has officially dropped out of the 2020 Election race, but she is still out there. Ignored by Democrats at their own peril.

Democrats, and their pandering minions in the MSM, are simply ignoring Gabbard. Pretending she doesn’t exist seems to be a winning strategy in their eyes.





They are also ignoring Joe Biden’s cognitive problems. At least openly. Behind the scenes, ignored by the leftist press, Democrats are panicking over Joe’s inability to complete a full sentence.

They know that any debate between Biden and President Trump will be a disaster.

So, quietly they are trying to find a solution to this problem while pretending there is no problem. Yet, simultaneously a second, more damming problem is staring them right in their face.

Because Democrats have placed all of their capital on diversity politics, they have backed themselves into a corner with two old white men fumbling their way to the nomination. This inconsistency of identity politics will be difficult, if not impossible, to navigate their way out of.

Having declared Biden the winner, just keeping Joe out of sight will not win the upcoming 2020 election.

In the chase for the nomination, Democrats had their perfect diversity candidate, Tulsi Gabbard.

She is female, check that box. Non-white, check that box, and a real Democrat. But wait, they don’t check that box because she doesn’t agree with all of their radical agendas. She is a capitalist, Army officer, decorated combat veteran who does not wish to destroy America; at least not all at once.

Gabbard is a socialist, but not radical enough to check that box. And in this extremely radically leftist Democrat party, without being a full-blown clown, err, progressive, you cannot grab the ring. So, scratch Tulsi. But that still leaves the diversity void.

Brilliantly, Biden announced, reading the words put there by his handler’s on the teleprompter, he would appoint a female vice-presidential candidate.

Then he slipped in, after a staffer whispered in his ear, the name Stacey Abrams as a good choice for a running mate. (Stacey Abrams says she’ll be president by 2040)





She is the black female who lost her run for Georgia governor. She fills all the radical boxes and is an African-American version of Hillary. Pliable enough to go along with any hair-brained radical leftist ploy, just to maintain the power that she can barter into wealth.

Abrams could not beat Trump in November, but Democrats believe Biden can.

Their plan is to run Joe, see him to victory, then shortly after his inauguration, they invoke the 25th amendment and rid themselves of his dementia clouded presence in the Oval office.

Good plan, especially under the cover of the Covid-19 crisis.

They just need to keep this crisis going long enough to keep voters clueless about Biden’s cognitive problems. Yet the plotters at the head of the Democrat party know that even with a completely subservient mainstream and social media, that through the pesky alternative media, like CommDigiNews and others, too much information will get to voters before November to beat President Trump.

Democrat plotters are devising an alternative plan to win the 2020 Election

At their convention in July, Andrew Cuomo will replace Biden as their Presidential candidate, but Abrams will stay in the number two spot to fulfill their diversity requirements. Why Cuomo? Because Democrats think Cuomo has a good chance of beating Trump. Better than Abrams, or any other Dem out there, right now. Particularly if Fox News keeps giving him a two-hour press conference every day.

Cuomo is articulate, well-spoken, a seasoned lie, I mean Democratic politician. He is the Governor of one of the most important states in the electoral college numbers game. He is a full-blown progressive who would fulfill Obama’s dream of transforming America from capitalist to communist. Cuomo is the Democrats’ dream to replace President Trump.

Right now all Democrats can think about is taking down President Trump in 2020 Election.

So far every attempt to remove him has met in total failure. Three years of Russia lies, followed by Ukraine will take him down in the clown show of impeachment, just led to abject embarrassment for the Democrats.

These defeats were interspersed with Supreme Court nominee circuses, and Nancy and Chuck antics. All of which have only made Trump stronger and more popular in the eyes of the voting public.

Democrats own internal polling proves this, something that no one dares mention. Oops, did I just let it slip out? In any case, the only approved Democrat, who acts like an adult, is Cuomo. He is sharp-minded and would not embarrass himself in a debate with Trump.

He is their chosen savior.

But how to get rid of Biden before the 2020 Election?

Their only real problem is getting rid of Biden and not pissing off Sanders supporters to the point they do not vote Democrat in November. Hence, the Democrats conundrum.

How do they pull this feat off – replacing Biden with Cuomo – and remain a viable party after November?

I have some ideas and some advice for them, but I will never tell. After all, only President Trump can lead us to Keep America Great, so why help Democrats out of their self-made enigma. It is fun watching Democrats struggle to find a way out of the hole they dug as the continue digging deeper every time they confront President Trump.

All of their plots and schemes combined will only lead to a larger, more lopsided Trump victory in November.

KAG, see you at the polls in November!