Democrat Virtual Convention Night 3, liberals are: “We the enraged.”

LOS ANGELES, August 19, 2020 — After starting with “We the race-baiters” and “We the victims,” the third night of the 2020 Democrat Convention is “We the enraged.” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is so lightly regarded by his own party that his remarks were not even delivered in prime time. MSNBC ignored them entirely. CNN carried them, which nobody saw.

Some celebrity named Kerry Washington was the evening’s moderator. She played a fixer, deeply entrenched in White House intrigue. Her character, Olivia Pope would be best friends with Kamala Harris.

A Day of Rage

The third night of the DNC Convention was “a day of rage” in the tradition of Hamas and Hezbollah. Like Islamists, leftists are angry because they are angry. Everything is an injustice because they are offended. Everything is offensive because they say it is not just. Barack Obama burst on the scene at the 2004 Democrat Convention with a message of hope and optimism. Now he was back as an ex-president to explain why everything is awful.

As for Hillary Clinton and Liz Warren, they have never given an optimistic speech. They are brought in to yell and scream about wild-eyed conspiracies involving everything from Russian oligarchs to the U.S. Post Office.





California Senator Kamala Harris was expected to smile and laugh her way as if among sunshine and rainbows.

Which is difficult to do when you are preceded by hours of anger. The only question would be if the third night of the 2020 DNC Convention would go beyond “Orange Man Bad” into anything resembling substance and policy.

With the far left being locked in a closet and a bunch of irrelevant former Republicans putting on a moderate tone, any policy talk would remain buried. The first two days were meant to show that former Vice President Joe Biden is a nice guy.

Now it was time to show the warm and fuzzy side of Kamala Harris.

Two directly contradictory paths had to be straddled. Harris had to speak of a happy brighter future after being preceded by multiple speeches attacking America. Harris had to win over normal voters while the other speakers had to make sure that enough Democrats were ginned up with rage. Cities are burning, and Harris had to smile and glide through it all.

As expected, the victims were out in full force. One can feel horrible for former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was shot. Her tragedy was exploited to push gun control. The real truth is she was shot by Jared Loughner, a crazed leftist. Gun control would not have prevented her from being shot. Locking up crazed leftists and keeping them locked up is a solution the left is against.

The left needs anger and votes.

Being shot does not give Giffords absolute moral authority. Congressman Steve Scalise was also shot by a crazed leftist, and he is against gun control. The cynical ploy of using victims detracts from serious policy discussions, and Democrats know this. Pushing gun control is popular on the coasts, but not in Middle America. Based on the number of dead Chicago children being ignored, it can safely be concluded that Democrats believe that Gabby Giffords’s life matters more.

At least gun violence is a real problem. Global warming, not so much.

Democrats obsessing over climate change is a testament to their stubborn obliviousness. Americans overwhelmingly do not care. Polls consistently rank it at the bottom of voter priorities. New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about it, and she forgot her own inconsequential remarks once she was finished. We would all die a horrible death because of Trump. Those looking for a message beyond that would be waiting forever. There is no such thing as a green-collar job, and the Obama-Biden environmental approach was soundly rejected as destructive to the economy.

Then came the sobbing children of illegal immigrants.

Trump is an animal who keeps children locked up in cages. Democrats, of course, ignoring that Obama – Biden built those cages. The real truth is that the children are separated from their parents for the protection of the children. The Democrats need the future voters, so massive illegal immigration is a necessity. There was no mention of Kate Steinle or the many other victims of violent crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

The demagoguery was on full display, and that was before any of the major speakers even took the stage.

Then came the rage.

Hillary Clinton continued her tradition of bloodlessness, self-righteousness, and victimhood. She will never be as likable as her husband, and she knows it. There was her standard bland buzzwords about jobs without offering the slightest hint of how jobs are created. She of course blamed the Russians for her 2016 defeat. Again. For the billionth time.

Unlike Hillary, at least Speaker Nancy Pelosi was capable of smiling. Yet she falsely accused Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of being against protecting people with preexisting conditions. Both men are in favor of protecting people with them.





Then came advocates against domestic violence, including “Law and Order: SVU” actress Mariska Hargitay. The implication of course was that Trump is in favor of it. Those who truly want women to be protected from violence should root for safer cities, which Democrats refuse to do.

This whole night dedicated to respecting women neglected to mention Biden’s role in questioning Anita Hill during the Clarence Thomas hearings.

Former Obama Labor Secretary Hilda Solis praised her former boss

Along with the obligatory attack on the President, without offering anything meaningful in her outrage. Biden and Harris have a plan to improve things and provide jobs. But, as per the Biden agenda, without specifics as to how.

“Investing in clean energy” will not create a single private-sector job. It never has.

Then came small business owners blaming Trump for COVID and their businesses suffering.

It was Democrat governors and mayors who keep extending lockdowns while Republicans want to reopen them. Democrats are throwing small business owners in jail.

Liz Warren came out with her nostrils blaring, as she does. she gave the tenth different fictional version of her fictional story. She tells the same stories but with different outcomes. Her solution is to bankrupt the country by giving free everything to everyone. Now she wants the government to provide childcare and free preschool.

She said that Biden and Harris would.

After a series of the angriest women in America, the only men allowed to speak on this night would be emasculated beta males.

Thus leading to former President Obama. A former President who know has to sneak out his Martha Vineyards house to have a cigarette and a hamburger. The only questions would be how many times he would mention the ninth letter of the alphabet, and how long it would take him to remember Biden. (You just ran through the alphabet, didn’t you?)

Obama engaged in projection, accusing Trump of only caring about those who voted for him. However, it was Obama weaponized the DoJ, EPA, and IRS against his political opponents. Obama, who had never held a job before becoming President, accused Trump of being lazy. Obama even insisted that Biden and Harris have “concrete policies,” without saying what they were.

And they care, dammit they care.

About people and stuff. Like, real stuff. Obama even said that “no president is above the law.” He may wish to look in the mirror. He repeated the falsehood about the military being turned on peaceful protesters. Obama then returned to his common refrain that everyone should agree with him. His ideas are American, and those who disagree with him do not care.

In 2004, Obama was exciting. 2012, he was boring. 2020, he was more than boring. He was bored. He was going through the motions without believing his own words as Bill Clinton had done for him eight years earlier.

As he has done for years, he decried the very cynicism he promotes. He then rambled about bigotry that has not existed in decades, from discrimination against the Irish and Italians to Rosa Parks. He went long stretches without even mentioning Biden or Harris. Obama’s speeches rarely stray from Obama’s unshaken belief and moral righteousness in Obama. He accused Republicans of tearing this country down, oblivious to who is setting cities on fire. It’s his voters belonging to movements that he started. The man who once spoke of “hope, change, and yes we can” offered a deeply cynical and pessimistic speech.

Unlike the previous speakers, Kamala Harris came out with full optimism and a big smile.

The only question would be if she would offer substance or stick with platitudes. She began by paying tribute to black women who had come before her. She then moved on to her family. While it was perfectly appropriate for her to introduce herself to the nation in this fashion, at some point she had to turn to some substance? No?

In what may have been a cheap shot at Trump, she said, “I know a predator when I see one.” Perhaps she was referring to Biden or Bill Clinton.

She mentioned a vision of America as a “beloved community,” the newest version of Hillary Clinton’s “village.” Then came more platitudes and buzzwords. All people have value. We are one. Together.

She then repeated the falsehood that “structural racism” is leading to disproportionate COVID deaths among minorities.

She then utters the bizarre comment that “There is no vaccine for racism.”

Mentioning Breonna Taylor, who was killed only after her boyfriend shot at police, wounding one. “We can do better,” and “Do the important work” was nothing following.

In a stunning move, she even briefly mentioned Joe’s son Hunter Biden. While Joe Biden loves his children, it was probably not a bright move to even mention Hunter.

Kamala finally gave a brief nod to policy.

The 1994 assault weapons ban accomplished nothing and expired without a fight. The ACA has been mercifully gutted. when it came to “a good-paying job,” there were absolutely no specifics. “Joe will bring us together,” which means something to somebody, somewhere.

Beneath the flowery words was an inescapable fact. Biden and Harris want to bring us together not by shared values, but by using brute power and raw government force to subdue those who disagree with them.

“Act boldly” means more regulations, mandates, and edicts, and fewer individual freedoms.

Harris kept referring to beautiful individual acts without mentioning that the government cannot and must not force those acts.

Then came the obvious “It’s not about Joe or me. It’s about you.” She kept praising organizers. Or as Republicans properly call them, violent rioters.

While nobody expected her to mention Willie Brown, she also did not mention her fellow Senator Dianne Feinstein or Governor Gavin Newsom. If anyone ever helped her politically, she was not going to mention them.

She said we must fight for “the America we love,” unwilling to accept that many people have a very different vision of what that should be.

For those who want to know what Kamala Harris believes on policy, do not expect her to ever tell you.

Good luck trying to corner her to get an answer.

She is from Berkeley and Oakland. As Gertrude Stein once said about Oakland, “There’s no there there.”

That is Kamala Harris. And that is Joe Biden. This is the 2020 DNC Convention. Enraged!

Harris may have nothing beyond her smile, but at least she is capable of smiling.

She was a sunny alternative to what was otherwise an evening of rage.