Democrat politics, from Russia to Impeachment, providing a laugh a minute

WASHINGTON: The comedy is that Congress is no more representative of the people than the people are representative of Congress. Whatever the lowest common denominator is among the people, it is lower in Congress. Charging the president with such “crimes” as “abuse of power” and “obstruction of congress” is as silly as if the government charging Al Capone with being a bad guy. Or charging Jeffrey Dahmer with having an unhealthy appetite. Democrat politics are providing a laugh a minute.

And Congress and their sycophantic pseudo-intellectual media entertainers discuss such nonsense as if the great questions of mankind are in high debate. What a bunch of clucks.

Crimes are specific as to what specifically was done, not what was a poor attitude.

The point of this twaddle is that such childish imbeciles like Nadler and Schiff, with their chums Nancy the feckless fool or Al Green the bloviating impeachment scholar, is that Congress is not a body for the people. Democrat politics are not representative of America any more than a high school student body council is representative of the PTA.

Nadler et al discuss the law without any more knowledge of the law than that high school student body. Schiff just lies. Nancy prances.





Remember Prancercize? This is at least as amusing as watching the Democrats, especially Pelosi and the Nattering Nabobs before the microphones:

And these juvenile-minded people live off the public tit with no apparent remorse. (79 Members Of Congress Have Been In Office For At Least 20 Years | Zero Hedge) Most have lived in Washington most of their adult lives taking and spending other people’s money while engaging in nothing more than before-the-camera blather and drivel.

It is no wonder that so many in the media are viewed as entertainers or “contributors”

On the other side of the so-called hallowed (paid-by-taxpayers) halls of Congress is the other collection of would-be sages of government, the Senate. Again, for the most part, a playhouse of professional fiefdom magnates, who pretend knowledge of democracies and republics and all sorts of “left-wing” and “right-wing” political bull-droppings. Ss well as a concurrent document called the U.S. Constitution, for which they may or may not have read, though having sworn to defend—HA!

So, preening for the press (such as it is), they playact for the cameras presenting themselves in some Socratic moment of reflection. Pretending as if they are working through the threadbare phrase “constitutional crisis” with deep thought and representation of the people. Democrat politics at their best.

Mitch McConnell says nothing, and Chuck Schumer fires off a riposte.

This is not a zero-sum effort. Zeroes are not added together. The result is, of course, nothing. But then, somebody put out the fire in 1814 and the people have come to regret it. (The British Burn Washington, D.C., 200 Years Ago – HI)

Meanwhile, the people listen to this slop from either congressional body, House or Senate (thought of by many as the outhouse and sin-ate) while the president at least attempts to “preserve protect and defend the Constitution.” He is left to his own devices. But then what can be expected when a businessman is elected president rather than a politician.

The expectation is that he is impeached by the House for being a bad-man or a mean-old Mr. Poo Poo. Now the Senate must decide what to do with bad old Mr. Poo Poo.

Each and every day the people listen to this nonsense mostly from Democrat politics, though the Republicans have more than their share of twaddle teethers—see Senators Romney or Murkowski or Collins or many in the so-called media. These latter hacks usually end up at low-IQ cable “news” shows.

If Socrates were here today, he would take a double dose of hemlock. (The Death of Socrates – Life of Thought – Medium)



