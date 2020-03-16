Democrat politicians exploiting Coronavirus fears to close businesses

DELRAY BEACH: For those who think it’s ok for the government to order all businesses or religious institutions to be shut down only because it’s an “emergency,” just wait for what is down the road. Our government relies on precedent to make decisions. Republicans need to be diligent that Democrats are not using the CoronaVirus panic to create precedents that could be used against Americans in the future, including but not limited to: 1) All oil and coal companies must be shut down because climate change is a national emergency and oil and coal companies cause it (it isn’t, they don’t). 2) All food and beverage companies must be shut down because diabetes is a national emergency and these food and beverage companies cause it (it isn’t, they don’t). Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California are leftist zealots, but Mayors Bill DeBlasio of New York City and Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles make them look moderate. Closing all restaurants and bars is insane. It is the public sector once again destroying the private sector for the mistakes of the public sector. Coronavirus: A pandemic of stupidity overtakes America Here is what spreads disease: 1) Massive amounts of homelessness. Turning your city into a homeless shelter has brought back diseases we thought we conquered 1,000 years ago. 2) Massive amounts of illegal immigration and refugees. Other nations do not have health screening processes that are as stringent as the United States. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has now banned gatherings of more than 25 people in private homes. That’s right if you want to have a Passover Seder, an Easter brunch, a Bar Mitzvah, or an old-fashioned Irish wake, no more than 25 people.



Bernie and Biden: Fighting for the power to destroy America

The two Democrat presidential candidates looking to replace President Donald Trump are also power-hungry zealots. In their most recent debate, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders vowed to “hold Exxon-Mobil and other fossil fuel companies criminally liable” for climate change.

Not to be outdone in the insanity department, former Vice President Joe Biden promised “No more drilling on federal land or offshore. No more permits to drill.”

Sanders vowed to “stop fracking.” Biden insisted that “I’ll make sure not another coal plant will be built.”

The businesses that Sanders and Biden want to ban are legal.

They are also vital to the United States economy. Democrats want to ban them solely because they hate the businesses and the power they give to the American people. They exacerbate (or invent out of thin air) a crisis to justify harming anyone they hate. Whether Corona or climate change, the Democrat playbook is the same. Everyone is about to die, Republicans are at fault, and we must give up our freedoms to Democrats to survive.

Is it any wonder that panic has taken over? We hear about people stocking up on toilet paper, but guess what else people are stocking up on? That’s right. Guns.

Americans are not stupid. They are buying up while they can because they know that any government that can ban businesses can ban guns.

Unsurprisingly, the worst of these zealots are all liberal Democrats.

That’s what Democrats do. They ban everything they dislike. Democrats justify that they are acting in the public good, or that they are trying to combat an emergency. They neglect to mention that their screwed up regressive policies normally cause the crisis, to begin with.

The problem is that too many people comply with government-sponsored autocracy. If enough people refused to comply, the government would back down.





America has 370 million people. 60 people or so have died, most of them near Seattle.

If you believe that justifies shutting down massive numbers of businesses and doing irreparable financial harm to millions of Americans, you are the problem.

So let’s state two truths:

1) China unleashed this problem on the world. Many Americans are too gutless to say that because they or their business interests are owned lock, stock and barrel by China (Nike, NBA, Senator Dianne Feinstein).

2) Leftist Democrat policies on crime, homelessness and illegal immigration have allowed disease to spread much quicker. They need to take away from their own failures and shift all blame to President Trump before the election. The moment the Russia hoax ended, Ukraine was born. The moment the Ukraine impeachment hoax ended, the Coronavirus coverage was endless.

CoronaVirus is not a hoax, but we know darn well Democrats are deliberately overstating the problem. They are creating feat and panic because they’d rather destroy massive amounts of people rather than lose an election. It is who they are and who they have always been.

Anyone who says that the Coronavirus is not political is either an imbecile or a liar.

Who despises the Trump administration the most? The Communist Chinese and the leftist Democrats. If the Coronavirus gets Trump removed from office, it will be worth the price for these two groups. They cannot admit this publicly because the world will know what terrible people they are.

I am saying it because they are terrible people.

We know this because they are only targeting things most likely to be affecting Republicans. Small business owners overwhelmingly vote Republican. Notice that marijuana dispensaries are not being shut down. That would affect liberal Democrats and the goofy libertarians.

Churches are being affected, but wait until the first mosque objects. Liberals will not know how to back down quickly enough when Islamists are offended.

Meanwhile, the Second Amendment is the only thing preventing Democrats from seizing your First Amendment right to freely assemble in a restaurant, a bar, or even in your own home with more than 25 friends.

A liberal is a conservative who has yet to be mugged. When enough liberals start losing their own freedoms, only then will they understand.