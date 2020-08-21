Low voter enthusiasm for Biden. High boater enthusiasm for Donald Trump

During the silly season, pundits, the talking heads that tell you what you should think like to discuss voter enthusiasm. Like the Democrat Virtual Convention, which took place in a cyberworld, enthusiasm for candidate Joe Biden is mostly just pixels. We are not seeing it in the brick and mortar world.

However, across America Boater Enthusiasm and voter enthusiasm for Donald Trump is at a high.

President Trump wins the enthusiasm factor hands down

Trumptillas, floating parades of Trump supporters are taking to the lakes, inlets, bays, and coastal waters to show their support of President Trump. Of course, much is made of the white supremacy of the boaters in their mega boats. But if you watch the parades, and yes, there are some very nice watercraft. However, the majority are smaller, personal fishing crafts. And for people of all races, and political ideology, life living near water will often include acquiring a personal watercraft.





According to U.S. Recreational Boating Industry Sees Seventh Consecutive Year of Growth in 2018, Expects Additional Increase in 2019

With recreational boating contributing an estimated $170.3 billion to the U.S. economy (which includes direct, indirect and induced output generated by marine manufacturers (boat, engine, and accessory); their suppliers, dealers and retailers; services such as repairs and marinas; boating activities and trips; and, business tax revenue), NMMA reports that combined activity supports an estimated 35,000 marine businesses and 691,000 direct and indirect American jobs.

If ‘Democrats cared about Americans, they might embrace the boat parades, recognizing that the people behind the wheel are America’s voters from states such as:

Florida, $23.3 Billion California, $13 Billion New York, $8.4 Billion Texas, $7.7 Billion Michigan, $7.4 Billion Washington, $6.9 Billion New Jersey, $6.6 Billion Tennessee, $6 Billion North Carolina, $5.5 Billion Missouri, $4.5 Billion

Enthusiasm for the President is visible not only on the water but in truck parades and airplane tributes to the President.

The first night, with Michelle Obama as the big draw, drew 18.6 million viewers. This reflects, according to the Nielsen Media Research group, a drop of 42 percent when compared to the first night of the convention in 2016. In 2016, MO’s viewership was 25 million. This year the theme was race. America is racist. You are racist. That was the message. Nothing on how to change racism, real or imagined in America other than that Joe Biden must be president and anyone who does not support Joe Biden and Democrats are racists. End Stop.

It was classic Obama driven, for the first time in my audlt life I have never been proud of this country, rhetoric.

Michelle, whose education is woefully short on American history thanks to public school union impacts on education, seeming to forget America’s many fights to bring equality to America. Fights that are often marginalized by Democrat policies in cities like New York, Seattle, Oregon, Los Angeles, and California.

From Monday’s opening to Tuesday’s celebration of liberal victimhood.

With a virtual void of policy information. They trotted out the Dinosaurs of the Democrat party. Bill Clinton who thought he had the gravitas to cry out that Trump is despoiling the Oval Office. This from a man who propped a teenage intern on the Resolute Desk in order to “cure” his cigar? OK. Victims of Democrat malfeasance are women like Monica Lewinsky, Paula Jones, Anita Broderick and, yes, Tara Reade. To name just a few from the long list.

Carolyn Kennedy came out to talk about her “Uncle Teddy” who in decades-long Democrat tradition forgot about the rights of Mary Jo Kopechne, the young woman he left to die





From Beyond the Byline: New book tells us who Mary Jo Kopechne really was:

Georgetta Nelson-Potoski, Mary Jo’s first cousin and close friend, told me a few years ago that there remain far too many unanswered questions regarding Mary Jo’s death and Kennedy’s level of culpability.

“It’s never made any sense,” Nelson-Potoski has said. “Mary’s Jo’s parents, Gwen and Joe, always thought she died immediately. Then they found out that the scuba diver who retrieved her body from the car said she could have lived for up to three hours because of an air pocket in the car.”

So for nearly 51 years now, the family has wondered why Kopechne, an accomplished swimmer, wasn’t able to get out of the car.

“We would like to know what really happened,” Nelson-Potoski told me.

Among the victims was a young Hispanic women from Arizona whose father was “killed by Trump.” Dad decided to spend the night at a karaoke bar, drinking, without a mask and he contracted COVID. Dying from the infection. The man was far enough into the “at-risk” category (65+, obesity, pre-existing conditions) to have been personally responsible for protecting his health. But his love for his grieving daughter was eclipsed by a night out pretending to be like Jagger. And that is President Trump’s fault. Logic has nothing to do with the Democrat’s narrative.

Other victims included the parents of Matthew Shepard, who was killed during the Clinton presidency.

But that is Trump’s fault. Andrew R. Brett, president of the Broward Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBTQ rights group, writes Why Trump is the most pro-gay president in U.S. history:

Without a doubt, President Donald Trump is the most pro-gay president in history. As a matter of fact, Trump has been more openly supportive of gay rights than former President Barack Obama was when he was first elected in 2008, or President Bill Clinton during his eight years in office. Partisan LGBT activists, like the Dolphin Democrats, and their allies in the media will never openly accept this reality. Continuing on to ask some coherent questions: Did the Dolphin Democrats praise the president when he announced his “Initiative to Decriminalize Homosexuality” around the World? Did the Dolphin Democrats praise the president when he named Richard Grennell as Ambassador to Germany and four others? Did the Dolphin Democrats praise the president when he asked Congress in his 2019 State of the Union Address, to make the needed budget commitment to eliminate the HIV and AIDS epidemic in the United States within 10 years? Did the Dolphin Democrats praise the president when, as part of his campaign to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic in ten years, his administration announced that 200,000 uninsured Americans will gain access to HIV-preventive medicines at no cost? Did the Dolphin Democrats praise the president when he nominated Patrick Bumatay, an openly gay Filipino man, as a judge in the important 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals?

The answer to all those questions is a resounding NO. Why? Because this doesn’t fit the narrative that the president is a homophobe and anti-LGBT.On night three, the Democrats became enraged. (Democrats’ platform is built with a lot of ‘We hate Trump’ planks).

The Democrats preamble, which is a statement of beliefs, their belief is hate. Not policy. That Donald Trump must be defeated is the number one item on all Democrat’s minds. It is not racial justice or protecting our Bill of Rights. Nothing about Americans except that fall into the category of not being LGBTQ-BLM supporters.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host shared with his audience that during the day, unseen to anyone who does not actively seek the live streams, are focus groups developing Democrat platform policy. Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Extends Primetime Ratings Win Streak to 30. In this clip, Tucker shares what most Americans are not seeing at the DNC. What Democrats do not want America to see:

Of particular interest, or horror, is Carlson’s introduction to a panelist J Mai who identifies as a “nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King.” and who called for the abolition of the police, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and prisons. Mai’s Wake Forest University bio, says “them” is a

“Black-Vietnamese, transgender nonbinary/gender transcendent mermaid Queen-King,” who recently became a “licensed minister in the Progressive National Baptist Church.”

The transcendent Mermaid Queen-King who wants to destroy America in favor of anarchy is who, on day two, the Democrats presented as a policymaker for the DNC. So while a person that claims to live in the seas has rights to your life, you – the farmer in Iowa, have none. Are you frightened, yet? You should be.

On Monday night, Michelle uttered the words “He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.” Which us is MO referencing. American patriots, who work to keep America great or the transcendental mermaid king-queen leader of the Dolphin Democrats?

Democrats are still enraged that Hillary lost the vote. We see this every day as they release one Conspiracy after another toward President Trump. From US Post Office: Democrats wail over latest Trump Conspiracy du jour #7:

Democrats are now trying their last-ditch effort to hang a scandal around the President’s neck. The Post Office scandal! But it is just the latest in a line of Democrat conspiracy efforts. Let’s see, there was the Russia hoax. Proven false. Then there was the Ukraine phone call hoax. The was the attack on Brett Kavanaugh, trying to prove the President was complicit in a) false accusations and b) President Trump was at Georgetown with Brett somehow.

The US House got an all-Democrat impeachment vote out of that but the Senate didn’t buy it. Nor did most of the American people. Plus the timing wasn’t right to impact the election. The killer hornets never got traction either. So the Democrats now cry that President Trump has totally blown the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watching the hearings this morning, with their leading “gotcha” questions, designed to create a headline “He promised but lied” in the future, are about as nauseating as Michelle Obama, et al.

One ongoing theme of the convention was everyone, Michelle, Barack, hosts, guests, even Joe begging anyone and everyone to please vote. Because Trump and republicans are conspiring to steal t his election, as they stole her Presidency from her, hence the outrage.

Hillary Clinton Warns: ‘Joe and Kamala Can Win by 3 Million Votes and Still Lose. Take It From Me.’

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me,” Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but ultimately lost the election to Trump because of the electoral college, said. “We need numbers overwhelming so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

The former Secretary of State also urged listeners to exercise their right to vote to avoid “another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

If Tuesday brought out the Democrat Dinosaurs and Mermaid King-Queens, Thursday night was a contrast between the septuagenarian old-guy Joe and the youthful members of the party: failed California governor Gavin Newsom, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms all proclaiming they are enraged, beyond anger dammit, over President Trump. Newsome offering the most dishonest comments of the evening saying that President Trump has mismanaged the COVID crises.

From CNN: California Gov. Gavin Newsom says President TRUMP Has been extremely helpful:



We can forgive Joe and the Democrat Dinosaurs for not understand how YouTube videos record the truth, but for Newsom, a California youngster to not get it, well that answers lots of questions about the state California is in.

Joe Biden opened his remarks with “This is not a partisan moment” when political conventions are nothing less than a pure partisan moment. He was one major party candidate attacking the other one.

Biden spoke of four crises:

The COVID pandemic, which he would have blown by allowing China to continue to fly into the US after Wuhan had shut down

Economic problems, which he could not solve during his eight years with Obama. Or the 40 years before that.

Quest for racial justice, which he could not solve during his eight years with Obama. Or the 40 years before that.

Climate change, whos Democrat policies will bankrupt this country and have little to do with environmental action. Its all about pork for their party.

By the end of his speech, Biden was spitting, fuming and blowing smoke like the dinosaur he is. Unable to be positive, Biden’s argument is that Trump is Satan, a strategy that Obama and Biden used in 2012 against Mitt Romney. But Trump is not the milquetoast liberal that Romeny is. He hits back. (The great danger of milquetoast liberalism)

After the Democrat’s four-day temper-tantrum, Biden and the party should be fearful of the debates. “They have set the bar so low for Trump that all he has to do is appear calm and positive to jump over it. As he did in 2016. – Eric Golub”

The Republican’s will be live next week. The President commenting that the taped speeches were nothing but boring. President Trump will be speaking from the South Lawn of the White House, which will cause liberals from the media to the Hill to scream and yell about his White Presidential Privilege. Unfortunately, it is the People’s house, not the Democrats. And President Trump is the People’s President. Scream away you liberal lefties.

Out enthusiasm is far louder than your anger will ever be.

The cartoon for this opinion piece is by cartoonist Al Goodwyn. The written opinion is by CDN owner and writer, Jacquie Kubin. Al’s talent is all his. My opinion is all mine.