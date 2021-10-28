Delaware Audit shows widespread election fraud, promise for Witzke (R)

DOVER, DE: Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware has an audit going on which is now roughly thirty percent complete. Widespread voter fraud was confirmed a month ago when the audit was only ten percent complete. Patriots For Delaware materials show thus far 1,768 dead voters have been found. That a “statistically impossible” number of mail-in ballots were returned. thousands of people who had moved out of state voted in Delaware, and some nursing and assisted living homes saw a much greater turnout than 100 percent.

In some cases, voter turnout and surpassed 200 and 300 percent! As the audit continues the numbers are looking promising for President Donald Trump and 2020 Delaware Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke.





Other odd anomalies in the Deleware 2020 Election demand explanation.

Not only did dead people vote but…

There was a high number of votes, the beds available, from Delaware nursing homes.

There were 296 votes that came from a nursing home with only 94 beds. That’s a 315% rate of return! There were other nursing homes that reported over 100% return rate, while most facilities in the state reported anywhere from 0% to 75% votes in relation to available beds. Where are all these people that voted from these nursing homes?

How could these nursing homes have been that full given the Covid-19 protocol was to lock the facilities down and keep our elderly socially distanced and quarantined?

Hundreds upon hundreds of votes from “Uniformed and overseas citizens” had a mailing/residential address listed as the addresses of the three-county elections offices in the state.

Delaware election law clearly states that these particular voters’ addresses should be listed as their last residential addresses. People don’t live at the state-owned Carvel building in Wilmington. Those votes have to be ruled illegal unless these voters were illegally told to do this to get their ballots tossed in an audit.

Delaware had 30 thousand voters added to the voter rolls in the months leading up to the November 3rd election.

Strangely, over 11 thousand of those voters were removed from the rolls in August 2021 alone. Why would 11 thousand people unregister to vote in one month? Who were they intending to vote for?

An astronomically high 47,205 ballots were sent to adjudication.

That amounts to 25% of all mail-in/absentee ballots cast in the State of Delaware. The FEC allows .0008% of ballots to be sent to adjudication. Clearly, something was wrong during the ES&S tabulation machine scanning of these mail-in/absentee ballots to cause so many of them to be deemed unreadable.

One theory is most of the deployed military was going to vote to re-elect President Donald Trump. Those ballots would be coming in absentee.

It is becoming painfully obvious that campaigning from your basement in a state of mental decline does not get you elected to our nation’s highest office without a well-organized plan of systematic election fraud.

Election integrity has to be assured since we are a nation where the majority rules. If the majority feels cheated and disenfranchised, trouble is sure to follow.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

