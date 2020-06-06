Defunding the police: A Democrat idea to transform America destined to fail

WASHINGTON: Thirteen Minneapolis city councilors, twelve Democrats and one Green party member, are backing Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, and Reclaim the Block’s a plan to defund the city’s police department. (Minneapolis City Council members consider disbanding the police ) This is yet one more dumb Democrat proposal to transform America from the world’s moral and economic leader into a third world communist nation.

Minneapolis Councilman, Steve Fletcher introduced the idea, stating, the Minneapolis Police Department is,

“Irredeemable beyond reform,” and then proposing that it should be abolished and replaced with, “a public safety capacity that doesn’t fear our residents…that doesn’t murder black men.”

Spurred on by Hollywood elites, veteran anti-white racist and anti-American protagonist, the idea is catching on in deep blue cities across the nation. But the quest to defund police began before the killing of Geroge Floyd.

In February, New York Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, spoke to Tami Lahren, Fox Nation about having a force, like the Black Panthers or Nation of Islam, to help fight against the “war on the poor” and “anti-blackness.”





The Black Lives Matter leader made several inflammatory statements. One claiming the group will have an armed branch of “peace officers” in their war on the police.

In the Daily Mail, Newsome says ‘We prepare to stop these murders by any means necessary.’ declaring war on the police.

Newsome says the police have waged war on black people for decades but his chapter is ‘escalating’ the battle.

‘We’re talking about self-defense. We’re talking about defending our communities,’ he explains. ‘You know what it’s like to see a taser pointed at a seven-year-old, you know what it’s like to see a 67-year-old black woman… pepper-sprayed and pushed to the ground?’

Newsome, wearing a black ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirt with beads and an Ethiopian religious cross pendant around his neck, said his group has military advisors on board to get the job done.

‘We have black Special Forces officers advising us, and we will teach and train people in our communities, the Black Ops department of Black Opportunities,’ he said.

‘What we’ll see is people put in place to defend our communities from police who will murder us and get away with it.’

In a move reminiscent of the strategy adopted by the controversial Black Panther Party in the 1960s, Newsome said BLM will create ‘Peace Officers’ who will patrol black communities to challenge law enforcement and stop police brutality.

Asked if the ‘Peace Officers’ would be armed and open carry their guns in the states that allow it, he said: ‘Yes, absolutely.’

That now, following George Floyd’s death, there are plans to be like the Black Panthers, matching “fire with fire.”

Newsome says an armed black force will follow police, intervening when they think the police are unfair. The plan is to pit police against armed black power racists fighting over each and every arrest in the black communities.

A plan destined to work out well. Almost as well as de Blasio’s court reform where felons are released without bond and returned to the streets to commit new crimes. All of the rioters arrested by NYPD during the recent riots being released to return to rioting, looting, stealing, and killing because of this unconscionable policy. (Police Chief: Arrested Looters in NYC Are Immediately Released Because of Bail-Reform Law)

The NYPD has already been defunded by de Blasio’s anti-police policies.

New York’s fficers work in vain and accomplish nothing due to leftist policy. The very same policy the left is trying to spread across America. de Blasio is proud of his achievements to create havoc on Manhattan’s street. So much so that he stated his pride in his daughter who was arrested while rioting. (Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, arrested at Manhattan protest)

The rising crime rate in New York City proves that these radical ideas work only if anarchy is your goal. And anarchy is spreading through blue states and cities as fast as social media can spread the word.

Just as the whirlwind that spread riots, looting, robbery, and murder across this land, due to one incident of alleged police use of excessive force, the same is happening with the defund police movement. It is spreading in deep blue circles like wildfire.

A reasonable person would ask if the proposed cure isn’t worse than the illness

But we know that this new movement is not reasonable. It is nothing more than the latest attempt to destroy America. An attempt that began the day Barack Hussein Obama told a reporter that he wanted to be the transitional President.





Every radical leftist and communist in the land knew exactly what he meant by transforming America. And the goal was never racial unity or peace.

Why the radical left is so intent on destroying America is exactly why they want police departments defunded. They know that the only way to transform this nation from a wealthy capitalist democratic republic into a feeble communist land is to first destroy it. And Antifa, with their partners at Black Lives Matter, are the perfect vehicles to destroy this nation; along with the aid of their ministry of propaganda, the legacy media.

A recent poll shows that only 16% of Americans favor defunding police. But if that is the case why are almost all Democrat political leaders already aboard? Between Democrat leader and the lying legacy media, that 16% will quickly grow to much larger numbers. It will grow because Democrat voters do not think for themselves, they simply follow like sheep to the slaughter.

That is how states like California, Illinois, and New York have turned into wastelands of socialist depression.

Blue cities become hives of chaos

The chaos and anarchy that we are witnessing in the riot-torn blue cities today is exactly what Democrats are striving for. Anarchy is the lifeblood for their soulless bodies. The acts of violence, targeting capitalist, business owners, wealthy people, and working Americans, is not random. It is targeted to inflict fear into the hearts of this nation.

As Project Veratis shows us, they train and are taught to inflict as much pain as possible. They are terrorists with the goal of taking over America by intimidation, threat, and force.

BREAKING: @Project_Veritas inside NYC ANTIFA “Get a good liver or kidney shot, it’s pretty much crippling them” “Break one of the floating ribs” “Reframe the idea of self-defense…not simply you’re being acted upon by an aggressor” #EXPOSEANTIFA pic.twitter.com/17ujt1H0g0 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 5, 2020

Their hope is a coup d’etat in November, by terrorizing enough Americans to replace Trump.

Their ultimate goal is a coup de grace, transforming this land into communist America.

Just as they would love to disarm all of us who do not comply with their demands, they salivate at the prospect of defunding the police. Just think of how easy their terror campaign would be with a disarmed citizenry and no police, except them. Think of Nazi Germany in 1933. The truth is that many Democrats have already capitulated to their demands. They are modern Nazis.

Democrats against Law and Order

Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and almost every other Democrat in a leadership position have already stood with rioters against law and order. They call those they stood with protesters, to obfuscate the truth, but the people they stood with destroyed property, looted and injured police and honest citizens alike. They were criminals.

Democrats are leading the way to defund police, leaving hard-working Americans to fend for themselves. The litany of their deeds to delegitimize the police spans this nation. In every blue city from Los Angels to New York, Buffalo, to Charlotte, Austin, to Seattle and points between, Democrat politicians are making a mockery of the law.

This new push to defund police is simply one more step in the ongoing radical narrative to destroy America.

Do not be fooled into thinking otherwise. It is one more step with the ultimate goal of destroying this land of the free and home of the brave. And being free and brave is the weakness in the Democrats’ narrative. Because no freedom-loving American will be foolish enough to fall into the defund police movement.

The American west grew into the land of opportunity during the 19th century because of Sam Colt’s six-shooter and Winchester’s repeating carbine. In spite of limited to no law enforcement. When police forces grew to numbers large enough to make business safe to operate, communities thrive.

All of America will survive the 21st-century lawless onslaught because of Glock’s high capacity pistol and Armilite’s fast reloading rifle. America survives not because of the police, but because of its people who make this the home of the brave in the land of the free.

We prosper because of law enforcement but exist because of freedom-loving citizens. So the defund the police movement will fail because it neglects to recognize one simple fact, as shown by our history; most Americans are not sheep to be led to slaughter, we are independent thinking, freedom-loving, masters of our own destiny.

It just takes us a while to awaken to that fact.

