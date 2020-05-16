Defining San Francisco progressives and the progress they are making

WASHINGTON: To define a progressive and their progress, we must look at where they came from. A good starting point is the most progressive city in America. San Francisco is at the heart of the progressive movement, and they have been for a very long time.

It all started in the last half of the 1960s when Haight and Ashbury Streets were the epicenter of the hippie movement. The hippies were the progressives of their day. Fueled with all the drugs they could ingest, they protested, rioted, and destroyed the area. By the fall of 1967, “the summer of love,” their behavior left the neighborhood mostly abandoned, trashed, overrun with illegal drugs and homeless people.

The Summer of Love was a preview of what following a progressive political policy will do.

Instead of applying logic based on the experience, the citizens of San Francisco fell in love with the idea of the carefree hippie revolutionary. San Francisco embraced and institutionalize the progressive movement, then known as the hippie lifestyle.





As the years followed, the city took a downward spiral into progressive hell. The rest of the state of California followed.

In July 2018, London Breed was sworn in for her first full term as Mayor of San Francisco, to platitudes from Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi saying,

“I look forward to working with you to continue San Francisco’s proud tradition of standing as a guiding light for progress across America.”

Let’s look at San Francisco’s progress

Today the city ranks first in the nation in theft, burglary, vandalism, shoplifting, and other property crime, according to an article in “The City Journal,” by Michael Gibson, titled, “America’s Havana.”

The city of San Franciso is full of exotic and archaic diseases. Always at risk are outbreaks like typhoid, typhus, hepatitis A, and others not seen since the middle ages. All transmitted by lack of hygiene and sanitation. This is what backward third world nations look like. (Official Lies, Bubonic Plague, And California’s Homeless Challenge)

The spread of disease is aided by city workers who distribute more than 4.5 million needles every year. City administrators are partners with drug dealers and are the enablers of drug-addicted homeless people. The problems being that most progressive city is self-inflicted. However, its citizens continue to elect these progressive dilettantes to the office, paying overwhelming taxes to support the madness.

Madness such as instead of protecting citizens, they go out of their way to protect illegal aliens and mentally deranged, drug-addicted homeless. The madness of not removing those homeless and drug addicts from the city by arrest or relocation to shelters.

The madness of turning them into a special class, above the laws governing taxpaying citizens

Politicians turning San Francisco into a third-world country

City politicians make taxpayers step over the prostrate bodies of sleeping dregs of humanity, laying only feet away from feces they defecated only minutes prior. Then protect their ‘rights’ to deface the city. That kind of madness.

It has become such a large problem that city workers must go on daily poop patrols to shovel the feces off the streets and pick up the neverending stream of discarded needles. The same needles handed out by other city workers. All at taxpayer expense. (Those needles littering the streets? The city gave them out)

Those needles end up in parks, playgrounds, bus stops, and on the street. Not far from the piles of feces and pools of urine.





Is it any wonder the city cannot afford more police. But why do they need more police? San Francisco police do not enforce any laws. They can and must enforce unconstitutional orders of social distancing, mask-wearing, and stay-at-home. That appears to be their only job. They already ran all the conservative voters out of the county. Now they must maintain the progressive order.

Protecting the liberal’s progressive order

That progressive order means that illegal activity is sponsored by the government. While calling a boy who dresses in women’s clothes a female, is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Even if that law is unconstitutional. That is progress to progressives.

But being a progressive goes much deeper. This is proven by the new San Francisco District Attorney, just voted into office, DA Chesa Boudin. He proclaimed, when sworn into office, “We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes.”

Crimes like drug usage, theft, armed robbery, murder, arson or treason. Those are all quality-of-life crimes. It was the platform he ran on. There was no hiding who he was to voters. They love him.

So who is he?

He will vigorously prosecute crimes of substance, like a baker who refuses to bake a cake for a homosexual wedding. Or anyone who refuses to allow a man, who identifies as a woman, to use the women’s restroom.

San Francisco voters eat this stuff up.

When Boudin was sworn in, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor sent a congratulatory video message. She said,

“Chesa, you have undertaken a remarkable challenge today, I hope you reflect like a great beacon to many.”

If this Obama judge lived in San Francisco she would have voted for him. Maybe she did.

A progressive world under DA Bourdin

Boudin is the adoptive son of 1960s domestic terrorists Bernardine Dohrn and William Ayers. They are friends of Obama and the 1960’s radicals who bombed military centers and universities. (Much More Than You Want To Hear About Ayers). Ayers and Dohrn started Obama’s political career off in their Chicago living room. Birds of a feather and that sort of thing.

In the past, Boudin worked directly for former Venezuela communist dictator, Hugo Chavez. The same man who turned the richest South American nation into its poorest.

Boudin learned which laws to prosecute from that experience. By doing so he is sure to turn San Francisco into the next Caracas, which in 2018 was voted the most dangerous city in the world. He might even beat New York City to that title. NYC Mayor de Blasio’s efforts at doing so may not be enough to overcome the experience of Chavez trained Boudin.

Dohrn spent time in prison for the murder of a custodian at the University of Wisconsin who died in the explosion of the bomb Dohrn placed there. Ayers made the bomb but avoided conviction in the death.

A family of activism

The reason Dohrn and Ayers adopted Boudin was that his mother, Kathy Boudin, was serving a life sentence for murdering a Brinks armored car guard and two police officers in a New York robbery that netted 1.6 million.

The murderers intended to put that money to use to further their murderous communist revolution. All three belonged to the Weather Underground, a revolutionary organization that perpetrated heinous acts in the name of communism.

Dohrn and Ayers both taught law at the University of Illinois, Chicago Campus, for 30 years. There they taught the next generation of communist revolutionary how to usurp America. Boudin’s mother, Kathy, after her release from prison, became a law professor at Columbia University. More radicals were trained there.

That is the definition of a progressive. They are communist revolutionaries who hate America and everything this nation stands for.

Their definition of progress is anything that expedites the demise of America while transforming it into a communist hellhole, just like Venezuela or San Francisco.

The next time you hear someone call themselves a progressive, you will understand that the name is only a euphemism for a communist.

It is important to know the enemy.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Russ Allison Loar / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)