Defeating BLM, the bastard child of the Black Panthers, in November

We woke to the headlines that, “Two police officers ambushed by BLM in Compton, California.” There is nothing new with this headline. In fact, it is an ongoing theme beginning with the inception of the Marxist organization that has taken the sentiment ‘black lives matter’ as their name. They are, and one time admitted, that they support the objectives of the original Black Panther Party.



In case some don’t remember the original Black Panthers, they were a black communist revolutionary organization that hated police, white people, and capitalism. They ambush attacked police officers and terrorized whites as much as possible. They also claimed racial discrimination was the root of all of their problems. Much like Adolf Hitler convinced Germans that Jews were the cause of German problems.

They were 60 years too early to cause many problems, other than the assassinations of several police officers and innocent white citizens. Through their paramilitary armed militia, they also plotted attacks against police stations and suburban households.



Black Panther ideology led to many white murders and police deaths. It also spawned other organizations, such as black Islam and the Nation of Islam, led by a super bigot, Malcolm X.

The Nation of Islam has about as much to do with Mohammad as BLM with black lives

Which is absolutely nothing. Both are rabid anti-white, anti-police, anti-capitalist communist front organizations. Both pretending to be one thing while preaching another, very different thing.



The Black Panthers were considered radical in the 1960s; however, that ideology has become mainstream in 2020. The attempted assassination of two California deputies is cheered by anti-police BLM members, some of whom went to the hospital that was treating the injured officers, and tried to provoke another incident with police.

While screaming their desire that the officers die. (‘Y’ALL GONNA DIE’ — ‘Black Lives Matter group’ tries to block hospital caring for ambushed cops & taunt officers: ‘I hope they f***ing die’)





BLM resurrects the original Black Panthers by using a misleading slogan as a name. The subterfuge in an effort to hide who they really are. During the heyday of Black Panthers, they formed armed paramilitary militias and followed police through neighborhoods trying to spark a racial war, in order to change America from capitalism and into Marxism.





They did that in the name of the Black Panthers to invoke fear in the hearts of white people throughout the nation. What today is called terrorism.

Today’s BLM do the exact same thing, only now openly antagonizing white people while trying to humiliate police. Their agenda is the same.

BLM continues to grow in scope and power, fully funded by woke donations from every major corporation and business in the world. In fact, BLM supports Antifa, who are BLMs stormtroopers.



They have so much money coming to them by the likes of Coke Cola, NBC Corporation, ABC, CBS, Amazon, Hollywood, Time-Warner, and Etc., that they have no reason to chance armed robberies again. Now they concentrate full time on overthrowing our elected government.

BLM, ANTIFA and NFAC have the open and full support of the Democrat party and all the legacy press.



Today there are a growing number of armed, paramilitary black militias strutting around the nation, claiming to be anything but BLM, yet the two groups intersect constantly, as they did at the Kentucky Derby when both Not Fu*king Around Coalition (NFAC) and BLM stood side by side trying to bully whites to their cause.



The NFAC is the armed Black Panther movement resurrected, while BLM is the Black Panther party member that were agitators of that movement.

In the early 1970s both factions of the Black Panther movement were crushed.

The Black Panthers were aggressively pursued by police agencies across the country and forcibly put out of existence. Police destroyed their infrastructure, which funded itself mostly through armed robberies and extortion. Very few donated to their cause, although some useful idiots in Hollywood and politics did contribute large sums to their insurrection.



Businesses mostly stayed far away from this violent anti-American group of bigots. With the support of politicians, both Democrat and Republican, the black menace was stopped. But some of their outreach into their communities continued.



Black Panther outreach turned into community organizers. You may remember that Obama was a community organizer before becoming president.



Now you know what a community organizer is.

Under Obama, a New Black Panther party developed,

But it was nothing like the original, other than being racist and blaming whites for all of their failures. Just like Hitler did with Jews. No, they were soft and cuddly compared to the extremely violent original Black Panthers.



And that is who the BLM organization states they agree with. The difference between fighting the Black Panthers in 1969 and today is that the police were given full reign to crush them, while today police are given rules of engagement with antagonists that insure failure. Especially in Democrat areas, like Los Angels, where grieving officers are forced to put up with agitators antagonizing them at the hospital where two of their own are suffering and may die.









From The Politics of Race and the Photo That Might Have Derailed Obama

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018



Today this black menace, that calls itself BLM, will defeat American capitalism because no police agency, local or federal, are actively trying to stop them. With the police out of the fight, it leaves private citizens on their own to protect their homes, businesses, and families.

That is why you walk into gun shops with empty shelves. The race war that the original Black Panthers tried to start in the late 1960s may come to fruition in 2021. All depending on the outcome of the Presidential election in November. (VP Candidate Kamala Harris chilling interview about BLM riots: “They’re not gonna stop. And they should not.)

Speaking of the riots, the Democrat’s V.P> candidate says:

“But they’re not gonna stop. They’re not gonna stop. And that’s – they’re not – this is a movement, I’m telling you. They’re not gonna stop.”

In an apparent warning, she continued:

“And everyone beware, because they’re not gonna stop….

“They’re not gonna stop before election day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after election day.

“And that should be – everyone should take note of that.”

Harris continued:

“They’re not gonna let up. And they should not. And we should not.”

For those who might wonder what a Joe Biden presidency might look like, all you have to do is look at South Africa.

In South Africa blacks openly kill whites without fear of prosecution because the government is as racist as is BLM. By the end of Biden’s presidency, we will no longer be the land of the free, rather the oppressed whites of a BLM Marxist government.



Donald J Trump is the only thing standing between oppression in America and freedom. He is the only person strong enough to lead us out of this BLM madness and back into a sane nation once again.



In his second term, he will insist on the Department of Justice enforcing the Constitution. He is America first with the best interests of Americans ahead of personal wealth or glorification. During his second term, he will have more freedom to put down this insurrection, while draining the swamp simultaneously.

That is if we give him a Republican House and Senate.

This November 3rd is the most important election in our history

And we know this because of the events from Los Angels to Manhattan, NY. There can be no denying the intentions of Democrats any longer. And because they have already signaled that they plan to steal this election, we must vote. And Republicans must vote in such overwhelming numbers that Trump’s re-election cannot be stolen.



The truth is in our face, now we must do what is necessary to defeat the evil facing us.



Vote in person on November 3, and watch BLM whither and die.





**************





About the author:



Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.



His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.