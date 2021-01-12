Declassifying Russia hoax docs and the coming 2nd American revolution

WASHINGTON. “Revenge,” goes the old saying, “is a dish best served cold.” Washington’s bipartisan swamp monsters are hoping to impeach President Donald Trump before Joe Biden can be sworn in as the nation’s Pretender-in-Chief. Why? Is it that the President has declassified the Russia hoax document, perpetuated by the Democrats?

Democrats sudden urgency to further defile the President

Some believe this sudden urgency is over fear President Trump may sign a broader executive order declassifying documents revealing the sources and methods employed by Deep State agencies against those, like Trump, who exist outside the Matrix of our phony two-party system. (Democrats Want to Remove Trump from Office Now)

Last October, the president tweeted,

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

But the document release was predicated on the cooperation of Deep State agencies and their full disclosure as authorized by then US Attorney General William Barr.





As of today, no such disclosures have occurred despite a direct presidential order. That begs the question:

Who’s really in charge of the US government… the nation’s chief executive or the Permanent Administrative Deep State he supposedly administers?

If, as is likely, the documents in question, declassified, are not released by the time Trump’s impeached (again) or leaves office on inauguration day, we’ll have the answer.

Not your America

The country that flag-waving, patriotic Americans celebrate every July 4th is an illusion. That realization is what spurred the anger that inspired the storming of the nation’s citadel of fiction – the US Capitol Building at the very heart of Washington’s festering swamp.

They stormed the home of those who stand by and do nothing as elections are stolen and their country is reduced to a soiled welcome mat for illegal aliens and foreign governments to wipe their feet while arrogantly standing hands outstretched.

The invading protestors reject the false Norman Rockwell image of America, seeing, instead, a shlocky artist’s rendering of a velvet Elvis.

Disenfranchised outsiders and insurrectionists

With that in mind, it’s funny to hear the media, with quivering voices, describe the invasion of the US Senate and the “people’s House” by actual people. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their governing elites, average Americans are called “a mob” and “insurrectionists.”

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

So said Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence.

You see, the United States was built by insurrectionists. Hopefully, January 6, 2020 will be remembered as the start of the second American revolution. The day the American people said no to the usurpation of American institutions by the Permanent Administrative Deep State and the bipartisan sycophants mired in the nation’s governing swamp.

Top Image: National Guard troops guard the Capitol Building. ABC News screen capture.