Declass Russia hoax docs prove US government is not the one you elect

WASHINGTON. If you believe the real government of the United States is the one you choose by way of the ballot box, you’re sadly misinformed. The real government is comprised of the un-elected, federal bureaucracy – the Permanent Administrative Deep State. (The administrative state and the deep state) And like any authoritarian organization, it has well-armed, paramilitary and has its intelligence arms: the NSA, CIA, and the FBI. A real government would not conduct the Russia Hoax.

Tell us something we don’t know

Last Friday saw the highly anticipated release of declassified documents concerning the Justice Department’s Russia collusion investigation against President Donald Trump for much of his presidency.

As Americans now know, the secret government took the Hillary Clinton campaign’s scurrilous opposition research against Trump (contained in British spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier) and used it as “evidence” to launch a multi-pronged investigation (spy operation) against Trump and members of his 2016 campaign and, later, his administration.

These Deep State agencies spoon-fed disinformation (“leaks”) to the dunces in the mainstream media, exploiting their hatred of Trump to aid the secret government’s campaign to smear and undermine the Trump presidency.





And, prest-O change-O, Trump was suddenly a traitorous intelligence asset of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The man of Steele

In declassified testimony released last Friday, former Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr – whose wife worked for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which contracted the services of British spy Christopher Steele of dossier fame – testified to having a decade-long previous association with the British secret agent.

Ohr admitted to exchanging “friendly greetings” with Steele and asking “about family and stuff like that.”

He added that Steele “had a relationship with the FBI where he would provide information to them, and I think they were paying him.”

The FBI has since admitted to Steele’s being a paid stooge.

In other declassified testimony, Patrick Findlay, general counsel of the National Security Division for the Department of Justice, told the Senate Judiciary Committee the importance of the information contained in Steele’s dossier as provided by a “sub-source.” His or her information formed the basis of the US government’s nearly three-year investigation into Russia collusion:

“It felt like it was based more on rumor than anything else. I just remember that in particular for some reason.”

And who provided the rumors contained in Steele’s anti-Trump dossier? As then-Attorney General William Bar noted in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham,

“The Primary Sub-source was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his/her documented contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers.”

That means Russian disinformation was the evidence upon which the secret FISA court granted a series of warrants allowing the FBI to spy on the 2016 Trump campaign. Rumors provided by a Russian asset to Steele, who was in the employ of Fusion GPS, the Democratic National Committee, the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, and, finally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The real Russia collusion

In other words, there sure was a whole lot of “Russia collusion” going on before and after the 2016 election of Donald Trump, but it was all on the part of Deep-State agencies, high-ranking Democrats, and the dolts of the American press.

As Sen. Graham observed in his written statement that accompanied the release of the declassified “Russiagate” documents:





“The [Russia collusion] investigators, with some notable exceptions, were incredibly biased and used the powers of law enforcement for political purposes. The subjects of the investigation had their lives turned upside down. It is my hope that counterintelligence investigations will be reined in and this never happens again in America.”

Graham is whistling past the graveyard if he thinks the Deep State will abandon its hold over Washington in deference to “the consent of the governed.”

Deep State to the rescue

Remember the bombshell New York Post articles regarding email evidence of Hunter Biden’s corrupt financial dealings stored on his laptop computer? Those shady business ventures in Ukraine, Russia, and China that also benefited the “Big Guy,” father Joe Biden?

Fifty former Deep Staters signed an open letter attesting to their certainty that the Hunter Biden emails had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Among the letter’s signatories were former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former NSA Director Mike Hayden. All players in the Trump/Russia collusion hoax.

A sham defense of the very man who, as vice president, participated in President Obama and the Deep State’s plots against the duly-elected President Trump and the American People.

The very man who shortly, thanks to massive election fraud, will be the secret government’s compliant puppet in the Oval Office.

****************************************************************************************

Top Image: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham. C-SPAN screen capture.