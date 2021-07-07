Declaring a gun emergency Gov Cuomo’s 2A hypocrisy is showing

NEW YORK: Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order (E.O.) declaring a “first-in-the-nation” disaster emergency on gun violence. His new E.O. is clearly un-Constitutional and proof that he has a hypocrisy problem.

Cuomo’s recent peak of hypocrisy – COVID vs. Guns

The New York Governor signed the 2020 E.O. to hold nursing homes harmless in the predictable deaths of residents from exposure to COVID-19 patients. Putting those COVID-19 patients into nursing homes resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of New York’s elderly. (New York COVID-19 Fatality Data: Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities) Cuomo did not give them a choice as to whether to accept COVID patients. Instead, Cuomo signed legislation last month quietly shielding hospital and nursing home executives from the threat of lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. The provision, inserted into an annual budget bill by Cuomo’s aides, created one of the nation’s most explicit immunity protections for healthcare industry officials, according to legal experts.

When questioned why he would do this, many point to the fact that during his race he received a one million dollar donation from the healthcare industry into a Democratic committee backing his campaign thus creating one of the nation’s most explicit immunity protections for healthcare industry officials. Why? Healthcare organizations received federal funding for treating COVID patients.





“Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it’s a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for – if they’re Medicare – typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000. But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000.” – Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Minn., a physician in Minnesota, on “The Ingraham Angle”

Now Governor Cuomo signed an executive order to allow gun dealers and manufacturers to be sued for gun violence deaths. The hypocrisy between not being able to sue someone who directly contributes to the death of our sick and elderly, but being able to sue dealers and manufacturers for the illegal use of a product that they manufacture or sell is evident.

When it comes to liberal Democrats, you can’t even make this kind of stuff up

Four months ago Cuomo was accused of underreporting COVID-19 deaths and Steve Scaliese, R-LA called on the FBI and DOJ to investigate Cuomo. In response to critics, Cuomo has also gone on to blame the Trump Administration for the large death toll in New York . Despite that well-known fact that President Trump met and exceeded their needs by sending the Army Medical Ship Hope, which was left basically unused. Or his mobilizing the Army Medical Corp. to create hospital-ready environments at the Javitz Center and a MASH unit in Central Park.

Using any of these Federal Government provided units would have given Trump a “win” and kept those nursing home donors from received federal funds for Covid patients.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has accused the main stream media of largely ignoring Cuomo’s COVID-19 nursing home blunders to protect his future political career. Many believe Cuomo is positioning himself for a future run for the Presidency.

Those who lost loved ones in these incidents want to know why Cuomo did not “follow the science”.

In his presser at John Jay College of Criminal Justice Cuomo outlined several steps that New York State will take to quell bloodshed by gun violence including new social programs for at-risk youth and closing of a loophole that allows people with outstanding warrants from purchasing guns. Ironically, Governor Cuomo began his press conference touting New York’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic stating 51 people had died over the Fourth of July weekend and only 13 had suffered COVID-19-related deaths.

Cuomo – never one to miss a good political sound bite opportunity to this day…

Cuomo became kind of a television celebrity in the main stream media seemingly offering COVID-19 press conferences parallel to those of the White House. He was capitalizing on the high death rate of New York State.

“We went from one epidemic to another epidemic. We went from COVID to the epidemic of gun violence. And the fear and the death that goes along with it. When you look at the recent numbers, more people are dying of gun violence than of COVID … we’re losing young people,” Cuomo says. “I want you to understand the extent of the problem. I want you to understand how serious this is.”

Cuomo will make more money available for programs to benefit gun violence prevention. He termed gun violence a “public health emergency” and will eventually create an “Office of Gun Violence Prevention” within New York’s Department of Public Health. Cuomo falsely claimed,

“Gun violence [is the] number one cause of premature death in the United States.” The CDC reports the number one and two causes of premature death in the United States is heart disease followed by cancer.

Cuomo went on to say,

“Gun violence not only taking a human toll, it’s taking an economic toll. So we have no choice but to address it. It’s the right thing to do. It’s also the smart thing to do. And in many ways, this state can’t afford not to do it.”

Cuomo’s new executive order will put $138.7 million toward gun violence prevention.

It will include intervention and employment programs for inner city at-risk youth. Some $57 million will be invested in creating 21,000 jobs for youth over the summer through local, city and state agencies. Other parts of Cuomo’s E.O. will require law enforcement agencies to share incident-based data so authorities can better articulate efforts to patrol “hot spots” by creating a “gun trafficking interdiction unit” within the New York State Police.

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt called out Cuomo’s announcement as “political grandstanding”.

Ortt correctly said the uptick in New York gun violence has a direct link to the passage of Cuomo’s state bail reform laws. Such bills have been termed “catch and release” bills after a sport fishing term. Ortt specifically charged,

“Days after finally relinquishing his emergency powers, the governor has declared another emergency. The crisis in cities across our state today directly correlates with the passage of the disastrous bail and other criminal justice ‘reforms,’ an out-of-control parole board that has released countless murderers and other dangerous criminals, and calls by Democrats to defund our police.”

Governor Cuomo signs two New York bills pertaining to firearm dealers and gun manufacturers.

His first bill would open the door for anyone to take legal action against a gun manufacturer using the argument that the product creates a “public nuisance”. Cuomo holds that products made by gun manufacturers can be considered public nuisances “even if the gun manufacturer did not purposely cause harm to the public.” Supporters of the Second Amendment hold that such laws are un-Constitutional and un-American and must be shot down by the Supreme Court stating,

“Holding gun dealers and manufacturers responsible for gun deaths is like blaming the companies who make your spoons and forks responsible for making you fat. America doesn’t work that way.” Cuomo’s press release says, “This legislation will allow for a lawsuit to be brought in cases where reasonable controls and procedures are not in place, ensuring that responsible manufacturers and dealers will not be held accountable for the actions of criminal actors.”

The second bill Cuomo signed will prohibit any person who has an outstanding warrant for “a felony or serious offense” from purchasing a firearm.

Presumably, gun dealers will have to have a way to see this information in a background check to follow it.

