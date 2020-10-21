Debate plea to President Trump: Think about your message and tone

It is excruciating to see good candidates make bad decisions in important debates. In the first debate, President Trump thought Biden was so inept that he wouldn’t last five minutes. But his debate prep on that was wrong. There are ways that the President can avoid the same mistakes. This is one debate that will win or lose the election for either man.

All the pressure from the Left is adding up. They are working hard to make you come across as angry and mean. As a bully. Not a good image for someone who needs every vote he can get, especially from conservative women who like your policies, but not your “style.” While liberal media and handlers are promoting Joe Biden is the “good guy.”

President Trump must win the final debate and a second term

It has been said before, but again the very future of our country depends on it. Thursday night is the final debate and President Trump needs to deliver a knockout blow. A blow so big that no amount of censorship, spinning, or lying can save Joe Biden.

It is important the President remembers, every moment, that the non-bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has announced they plan to turn off candidates microphones while the other is speaking. This will be only during the first two-minute statement of each candidate. They say. It is important that the President does not give the moderator, the non-bi-partisan Kristin Welkern the chance to hit the mute button on you. The President can easily change the portrayal of Trump as a bully that scares suburban women.





All this sounds bad, but actually, if played right, can turn in the President’s favor with a few simple steps:

Instead of focusing on challenging Biden’s narrative with interruptions, you need to focus on the moderator interrupting you. Early in the debate, the first time Kristen Welker interrupts, you need to turn to her and say, “I thought the rules were no interruptions when a candidate is speaking. You ask your question and I have my two minutes to respond however I want. If you want to interrupt me during my time, then it’s you who should be running for president, not Joe Biden. Or do you want me to debate both of you at the same time?” At every moderator’s interruption, you should repeat your objection. “Do you want me to answer your question or do you want to keep interrupting me?” and “I thought this was my time to talk, not yours.” Many voters’ minds have been so poisoned by four years of constant smears and lies, they don’t know what to believe. The advantage of two minutes of uninterrupted time is that it frees you up to tell the American public about the news that has been censored over the last two months and tell your own story. Define the agenda for the President’s second term. Clearly list the points you want to make and make sure you cover each several times during the debate. Details are the enemy. Quick facts and statistics that are easy to verify are the President’s friends. The Republican agenda needs to cover three basic topics, why people should vote for you, why people should not vote for Biden, and how the media and the Democrats have been lying and cheating for the last four years. Under each topic needs to be several important points that cover why people should vote for the President. The President has so many accomplishments, the challenge will be to trim the list down to areas where voters care the most. Cite job creation numbers for all Americans, especially the middle class. Tally the value of the tax cuts that benefit the middle class, the Platinum Plan to benefit minorities, record with the military, including bringing troops home from endless wars in Afghanistan. Your foreign policy accomplishments, particularly fomenting peace in the middle east.’ Why people shouldn’t vote for Biden is another long list. Biden will undo all of the gains won for the middle class. Destroy jobs by ending fracking and oil, which will destroy America’s energy independence – and $2-gallon gasoline. The overwhelming high price of the Green New Deal and democrats increasing taxes and hurting the middle class with a cabinet, and Vice President, who are socialists – Harris, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez. Biden will rubber-stamp the Pelosi/Schumer agenda of packing the Supreme Court, and packing the Senate with liberal senators from new states, and ending the filibuster. Election fraud. Democrats have been trying to eliminate all of the safeguards that protect American’s right to a fair and honest election. Support the down-ballot tickets by stating that Democrats gaining the White House and Congress, House, and Senate, will turn permanent control over to the Democrats. The party promising to attack the Constitution and American’s basic rights – from Freedom of Speech and thought, to gun control, to our right to assemble no only in protest, but in churches. Expose the media bias and corruption. The press in our country has been called the Fourth Estate and it has almost become a separate branch of government. But their job is to investigate politicians to keep them honest. But when the media takes sides and not only hides the truth, but creates false stories, they are violating the trust that the American public has given them. When they support one party over another, they are no more than a propaganda mill. Moderator Kristen Welker has chosen her topics for the final debate: It is easy to see how Welker plans to spin the questions to hurt the President and favor Biden. Knowing this the President should be prepared with direct, concise, truthful responses that Biden cannot legitimately attack. Fighting COVID-19 For COVID-19 Biden will say the President is inept, responsible for hundreds of thousands of needless deaths. You will have to recap your entire record in sixty seconds. Which should not be hard. The viewer will know the details if the President reminds them of specific keywords. We stopped thousands of people traveling from Wuhan to the USA with the virus. Done, we all know the rest. America’s manufacturers responded to our call to create PPE and Ventilators using the Defense Production Act. The COVID death rate is lower than any other country and steadily decreasing. American Families American families, you should say are the focus of our every effort. From creating jobs, low taxes, good education, Opportunity Zones, parental leave, child care discounts, reducing the cost of medicines. Make a list, stick to it, avoid editorializing. Race in America This discussion will be an attempt to frame you as a racist. It will most likely open with a demand for the President to disavow White Supremacy. It will not include a similar demand for Joe Biden and ANTIFA or the looters and rioters from the past four months. The President should point out that a racist wouldn’t be trying to make all Americans prosperous and lift millions from poverty. The President should cite black business creation and record employment.

That the true racists are the Democrat politicians who want to keep African-Americans dependent on big government and ignore the real problems of crime and violence in inner cities. Black Lives Matter doesn’t care about black lives, otherwise, they would join in efforts to reform the police, not defund them. Democrats refusal to condemn violence, instead of encouraging it through funding bail for criminals and calling looters to continue the violence. Climate change Climate Change is really an excuse to cut American jobs and productivity without any positive impact on the environment. We all want clean air and water, but signing treaties that cost trillions of dollars and exempt the biggest polluting countries makes no sense. We’ve cut our own power plant carbon emissions by 27% since 2005 by using fracking and natural gas. Leadership Whatever Kristen Welker asks about leadership is an opportunity for the President to say how he has led and how Biden has failed. When she brings up national security, that’s an opportunity to discuss Biden’s corruption and his complicity in the weakening of America under Obama. Have your facts in order. No emotion, no Biden Crime Family, no “Where’s Hunter?” Just have the verifiable facts.

Final suggestions for President Trump

Practice. Don’t wing it. When you are in a rally and you have two full hours, you can say whatever you want. In a debate with two-minute responses and one-minute rebuttals, you have to be succinct. Clear. Factual.

One common debate trick is for your opponent to rattle off a list of well-known lies and accusations as if they were common knowledge. There is no way to refute this in sixty seconds. Instead, point out that this is a tactic that the Left uses to smear you. Every item on the list is a lie, and then refute the biggest, clearest one with a prepared response.

Then close with “and for the other items on Joe’s list of smears, go to my website and I’ll refute each one.”

Take viewers back to the Kitchen Table

Don’t focus on big money or the stock market, instead highlight kitchen table issues such as paying the rent, keeping your job, or getting your kids a good education.

Be polite, positive, and presidential. If you get angry, explain why. “I’m sorry. I get very frustrated when…” people lie about me or my family. Or Democrats pretend to be helping the people when they’re only in it to get power for themselves. Americans can, and will, respond to this. Because we are all angry over the state of Politics and Democrats’ behavior.

Listen deeply and use Biden’s answers as a springboard before you begin to talk

There are two elephants in the room – Biden’s mental health, and his family’s scandals and corruption.

If you’ve laid the foundation for media bias, you can point out that the media is ignoring the stories about Ukraine and China, and the social media are actively censoring stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has the proof. In China, they censor free speech and punish truth-tellers, in America, we search for the truth, no matter how rich or powerful or politically connected they are.

President Trump, your country needs you to win in November. Please kick some Biden ass!

About the Author:

Don Rosenberg is a conservative political activist. He works with national political candidates and grassroots organizations to help with strategy, messaging and everything else needed for success. Read more below or visit https://RedAmericaConsulting.com.