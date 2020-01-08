Dear President Trump: When it comes to war in Iran, remember Ceaser

WASHINGTON: The empire continues to be undermined, not by the left but the so-called right. Those closest to Ceaser heralding the death of Ceaser. Today it is the Pentagon generals, the intelligence community, the neocons and the defense contractors doing everything but call for a parade at the death of Soleimani.

Not because of his being killed, but because they feel confident of their mountaintop of glory is a step away: a war with Iran. Hallelujah!

Killing Soleimani should have as much conscience-bearing thought as the killing of Charles Manson. Killing a murderer prevents him from doing it again. Perhaps in Soleimani’s part of the world with his culture, his psychosis, mayhem, and slaughter are standard fare.

However, in this western world neighborhood, he is considered a murdering gangster.





Rand Paul is probably right in that it is foolish to think that somehow Iran has been brought to its knees, and consequently the peace table. They are run by a bunch of madmen and have been since 1979 when the U.S. Embassy was attacked and occupied. These madmen had overthrown the United States’ supported leader, the Shah of Iran in 1954 in classic U.S. intervention. Conveniently, the neocons and friends want history taken back only to 1979. (Rand Paul: ‘You’d Have to Be Brain-Dead’ to Believe Killing Soleimani will Bring Iran to Negotiating Table | National Review)

Meanwhile, one must assume our intelligence community has whispered in the president’s ear that the rest of the (non-Persian) Mideast will be loyal, calm and obedient. While this wonderful officer-promoting-defense-contractor-friendly-neocon-bloviating-soldier-bleeding Iranian war goes through its Viet Nam steps until the light at the end of the tunnel, is reached—again, Hallelujah!

This is the same intelligence community that shoveled us proven liars such as John Brennan and James Clapper and Jim Comey and Peter Strzok et al—the truth squad. (Tucker Carlson criticizes conservatives as pushing Iran conflict – Business Insider)

Even the lack of constitutional authority for such ill-adventures aside (the Constitution is ruptured and antiquated and now a collection of no more than judicial fiats—we are truly a “democracy”) the practicality deems such nation-building, regime-changing, neocon guiding-hand diplomacy, and world-wisdom an approach to Armageddon.

Perhaps we should come back home with our men and money to our own neighborhood.

Down South, there is an old saying: “You lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”

The Mideast is a bed of fleas. It has been for eons, but at least for this generation, the afterward reconstruction of it after WWI has made it the fleabag that we spend money and men’s lives and limbs on today.

Tinkering with the Mideast after WWI hasn’t completed its toll yet. It may or may not have a happy ending for the U.S.

The powers that were at the time thought a good dose of tinkering was necessary for Germany after WWI. For their efforts, they got Adolph Hitler. (How World War I Made the Middle East What It Is Today – DoDLive)

Perhaps the neocons and their Pentagon Generals should remember some generals who were made not only of grit and iron but of conscience, as well.

“The soldier above all others prays for peace, for it is the soldier who must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war.” ― Douglas MacArthur “I am concerned for the security of our great Nation; not so much because of any threat from without, but because of the insidious forces working from within.” ― Douglas MacArthur

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.” -Dwight Davis Eisenhower

It is well that war is so terrible, otherwise, we should grow too fond of it.



