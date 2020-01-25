Davos and March for Life: Real Donald Trump stories the media ignored

WASHINGTON – For the pro-Democrat mainstream media mavens, last week’s “news” was all Trump Impeachment all the time. Elsewhere, President Trump didn’t miss a beat as he spoke to the mega-rich, globalist, Green Meanie multitudes in Davos, Switzerland. After which, he returned to Washington, D.C. His objective? To address – personally – the roughly 100,000 attendees of this year’s annual March for Life. So CDN is filling in the news gap with this week’s Real Donald Trump stories. The ones the fake media essentially ignored. As in the Davos economic forum and the massive March for Life in Washington.

Fake impeachment news vs. Real Donald Trump stories you should know about

For the fake media, “covering the news” this week meant mostly featuring a pair of insulting rant-fests. This kabuki theater production was staged by two House “impeachment managers.” Namely, House Bloviators-in-Chief Adam Shiftless and Jerry Nadless. Both went out of their way to insult the crucial Republican RINOs they needed to court to launch a parade of witnesses they never called in the House.

But no matter. Their antics succeeded in putting Davos and the March for Life on the back burner this week. Fact is, they’re not part of the left’s impeachment narrative. That’s why cable TV’s usual talking heads waxed orgasmic. In particular, they thrilled over Schiff’s stultifyingly dull 2½ hour introductory diatribe. The majority of these tone deaf “journalists” pronounced Shiff’s rhetorical performance “dazzling.” Meanwhile, Senator after Senator fell asleep at his or her desk.

“The liberal hacks at CNN were like kids on Christmas morning during Wednesday’s first break in the Senate impeachment trial, offering themselves up not as journalists but valentines for lead House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff (D-CA), calling his presentation ‘coherent,’ ‘cohesive,’ ‘dazzling,’ ‘forceful,’ ‘inspiring,’ ‘powerful,’ and ‘remarkable.‘”

CNN’s legal eagle weighs in

Some of the greatest puffery flowed freely from the bloviating mouth of CNN’s “chief legal analyst.”

“A day after claiming that he doesn’t ‘want to sound like a partisan,’ chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin continued to prove this claim to have been a lie. This time, he told Blitzer and Tapper that Schiff ‘was dazzling.‘

Meanwhile, the Real Donald Trump delivered a serious address to the misguided globalists at Davos.

Meanwhile, the baseless impeachment nonsense droned on. In the real world, the Real Donald Trump delivered a thoughtful yet challenging speech to the rich global warmists climatistas at the Davos economic forum. Though the media mostly ignored it, this excellent speech is well worth viewing via the YouTube video below. This address by the Real Donald Trump offers perhaps his clearest political and economic policy statement yet. He championed the free, capitalist, nationalist republic that our Founders first envisioned over two centuries ago.

White House transcript of the Davos address

Alternatively, for those with less time for videos, the White House offers an excellent executive summary of his Davos address. A few excerpts follow:

President Trump had one important reason for becoming the first sitting U.S. commander-in-chief to attend Davos in nearly 20 years. He wanted to deliver world leaders a message: A prosperous America benefits the world, and fair economic competition is essential to that prosperity.

He also made his pitch for investing in the American economy. “There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest and to grow in the United States,” he said. “America is open for business and we are competitive once again.”

America first

Specifically, the President explained how his “America First” vision fit into Davos’ 2018 theme of “creating a shared future in a fractured world”





America is committed to global growth and prosperity . As the world’s largest economy, the United States has a particular responsibility to get things right domestically: When the U.S. economy grows, so does the world’s. The Trump Administration supports free and open trade —but it must be fair and reciprocal trade, too. The global economy cannot flourish unless all countries follow the rules and are held responsible when they don’t. Leaders must reform—not abandon—the international economic system . America’s goal is to improve that system by making it more accountable and efficient, which will make the global economy work for all sovereign nations.



The Real Donald Trump makes history at the 2020 national March for Life

After that elegant and impressive statement, the President extended his string of key policy speeches when he addressed the estimated 100,000+ attendees at the 2020 March for Life in the nation’s capital.

The hostile media routinely downplays the significance of the March for Life, and downsizes attendance estimates for this annual event. That makes it tough to get an genuinely accurate estimate of the crowd size.

THOUSANDS of #prolife Americans filled the streets of DC yesterday to stand against the greatest human rights abuse of our time and to march for LIFE! pic.twitter.com/XvrlQ0Syer — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 25, 2020

So where was March for Life coverage on cable and network news?

But in terms of actual coverage of this year’s March, NewsBusters reporter Kristine Marsh duly notes the scant amount of time allotted to the event on the onetime major news networks.

“The big three networks gave just 15 seconds Friday to the largest pro-life annual march in the nation’s capital, this year. While it’s not out of the ordinary for the media to ignore this mammoth event that flies in the face of their liberal narrative on abortion, it is notable that they would hold a near blackout of the event even when President Trump became the first sitting President to attend in the 47 year history of the march….

“In addition to the 15 seconds on the Friday broadcast network newscasts, CBS This Morning: Saturday dedicated a 13-second news brief to the March for Life.

“Therefore, that brings the March for Life’s 2020 total on the flagship (morning and evening) newscasts to 28 seconds, leaving NBC as the lone network to have ignored it….”

CBS spotlights Planned Parenthood. In Davos?

But worse, according to Marsh, was this obvious counter-programming dig.

“Instead of reporting from the march, CBS News online channel CBSN hosted a softball interview from Davos, with Planned Parenthood acting CEO Alexis McGill Johnson. It’s hard to think of a more deliberate snub than touting the largest abortion mill in the country on a day when tens of thousands of people around the country are protesting the practice.”

The Real President Trump’s unambiguous support for the Right to Life

President Trump’s actual speech was a short one by Trumpian standards. Even so, it summed up in no uncertain terms this president’s respect for the sanctity of life. He clearly affirmed his dedication to changing the terms of the pro-abortion argument. The left has been winning that bitter dispute in the nearly 50 years since the disastrous “Roe v Wade” decision.

A video of the President’s speech, via Right Side News, follows.

For those lacking the time right now to watch this video, that’s not a problem. You can read a transcript of the President’s speech right here via the White House website.

— Headline image: Crowd at the 2020 March for Life in Washington, D.C. Photo attrib. to Katie Yoder @k_yoder.