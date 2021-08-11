Cyber Symposium: Dr. Douglas Frank gets frank about 2020 Election fraud

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Mike Lindell, CEO, and owner of MyPillow, opened his Cyber Symposium event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The main takeaway after the first day of Lindell’s Cyber Symposium is President Donald Trump won the 2020 election by a landslide. The second takeaway is we have some really smart people in this country who are into computing and some really stupid people who are into politics.

The evidence shows Lindell and his cybersecurity people caught the stupid people in politics red-handed in election theft by way of cyber data packets the night of the election. Cyber data packets are like pictures of Internet use at a moment in time.

The final takeaway is this was a vast conspiracy that shows the mainstream media and Attorney General Bill Barr criminally negligent.

Remember, follow the science.

Dr. Douglas G. Frank was one of Lindell's first guests.





Dr. Frank is a physicist, chemist, and mathematician. He makes people like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer look less than intelligent. Frank holds a number of advanced science degrees. He has worked in the defense industry, published articles in scientific journals, patented a method for viewing microscopic particles in metal surfaces, and established a school for gifted children.

Many consider Dr. Frank the father of proving the 2020 Election fraud from a technical point of view using math and science.

Dr. Frank brought his expertise to study the 2020 election almost as a joke.

He joked about how legit his home state of Ohio is in elections and then predicted outcomes county by county. That got him curious about other counties outside of Ohio because even he was surprised about how well he had predicted the election outcomes.

He then determined the people behind the election fraud padded the election registrations and votes for Biden using the 2010 census. He has the state-by-state graphs to prove his theory of the Dominion algorithm.

Dr. Frank said because of the enormity of the task, he has not been able to analyze all the 3,000 counties of these United States. Those he has done have held to his algorithm perfectly. He said one of the key purposes of the Cyber Symposium is to have those in attendance analyze the data of the counties he has yet to examine.

This past spring he was formally asked to do an analysis to investigate the contested results of a congressional race in Pennsylvania.

“I discovered the algorithms that were controlling the election,” said Frank. “To us on the outside watching the election, we see these behaviors and don’t understand them – [but] I can [now] predict them based on what I know is underlying it.”

When Dr. Frank began his investigation of the Pennsylvania race, he was able to recognize that voter registration data lined up with results from the 2010 U.S. Census just like in Ohio.

When Dr. Frank looked at the number of ballots received by each age, he found an uncanny correlation between that graph and the graph of registered voters and the 2010 census data.

They matched each other virtually and he has the overlay graphs to illustrate it visually. Dr. Frank also reported the data showed unprecedented and mathematically impossible voter turnout figures. When he examined other counties across Pennsylvania, he found the same correlation and results.

Dr. Frank reported that the individual Secretary of State’s offices is now taking the voter information off of the Internet to keep Lindell and his team from examining the election.

This constitutes obstruction of justice in any court of law as this is public information!

Dr. Frank reported,

“The complexity, precision, and widespread nature of the data correlation across counties throughout Pennsylvania are beyond the ability of any human being to manually control. It had to be done by computer.”

Dr. Frank says a precise computer algorithm (formula) was used to control the election results. And he was able to ultimately derive the actual numerical values in the formula. He said once he determined that algorithm, he was able to predict the exact turnout by age in other counties in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Frank told viewers of the live cast Dominion voting machines were connected to the internet and this allows for hacking by outsiders. He reported voter registration rolls are accessible online. He concluded voter registration rolls were artificially inflated with ‘low-propensity voters in order to supply a pool for ‘phantom ballots.’

Dr.Frank said,

“Each county’s registration rolls are artificially inflated. For example, people who have passed away – you don’t remove them from the registration roll, so that gives you extra voters.”

Phantom votes were a significant portion of the 2020 Election, according to Dr. Frank.

He said they are legally invalid ballots because they are attributed to people who, for example, died before the election, have moved out of state, already voted, are convicted felons, or are underage. There are also votes “cast” by persons who claim to have not actually voted.

To corroborate his speculation Dr. Frank assembled a team of canvassers who went door to door in Pennsylvania with a randomly selected of people. Dr. Frank thought about 20% as his initial belief. His canvassers found over 30% of the ballots cast were from phantom voters.

After studying Pennsylvania, Dr. Frank studied Michigan, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

He found the same essential patterns of his algorithm in every state. Dr. Franks reported there is significant corroborating evidence of the election theft scheme across the nation. In just one county in Colorado, he determined 2,000 votes were attributed to people who had died before the election.

“During the election, they monitor what is happening and insert those ‘phantom ballots’ appropriately as needed,” said Frank of those who could have engineered the election. “And they start with predictions ahead of time, so they have targets they are shooting for.”

Dr. Frank has presented his findings in meetings across the nation sharing evidence with those willing to listen. And able to think critically. You can learn more about Dr. Frank’s research by watching videos on YouTube. He also shares regular updates on social media.

Dr. Frank said the best way to explain this election fraud to your friends is to ask them to imagine you are in the State of Ohio and 10% of a county in the state shows the people have blonde hair. Then you go the next county and 10% of the population of that county also has blonde hair. You find out 10% of every county in the state has blonde hair.

Then you go to Pennsylvania and you find out the first county you look at has 13% blondes. You go to a second county in Pennsylvania and that one calculates out the same, 13%. In fact, every county in Pennsylvania has 13% blondes.

This is not reality, this is a creation in cyberspace The mathematical odds of something like this occurring is ZERO! This is exactly what happened in the last election.

“Politicians don’t start the parades. They join them. We, the people, need to start the parade.” – Dr. Douglas G. Frank

Attempts to stop the symposium, censor Mike Lindell

Lindell reported that both One American News and Newsmax were sued by Dominion Voting Systems just before the Cyber Symposium went streaming live this morning. Lindell said that will not stop him.

Mike Lindell saying, “Every single state got hacked” and that audits of every state are appropriate. The Minnesotian analogizing censorship by social media and video posting platforms is like big tech media playing Whack-a-Mole with WE, THE PEOPLE, being the moles. Vimeo, YouTube, Google, and others are censoring his findings as actual truthful news.

Lindell blasts the media platforms for censoring his documentaries, ‘Absolute Proof’, ‘Scientific Proof’, ‘Absolute Interference’ and ‘Absolute 9-0’.

Lindell reported at one point in time 40 million people were watching the streaming Cyber Symposium.

He also reported he has personally invested 15 million dollars since the election in his effort to expose the election fraud of the 2020 Election. Lindell yelled out to the crowd, “Does it matter? It doesn’t matter if we don’t have a country!”

He got a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Looking at his cell phone he looked at news posted on the event and blasted the biased journalists by name and the ridiculousness of their reporting. He called out the journalists by name and news sources noting both MSNBC and Yahoo News.

He particularly flamed a Steven Douglas of Associated Press.

Mike Lindell said, “The big lie, is the big lie!”

Mike Lindell is not only brilliant but hilarious to any ‘sophisticated’ person.

Attendees got to cast votes in a poll where attendees were both voters and hackers. Lindell’s poll question was, “Who has done more damage to our country is it FOX or CNN?” One of the cybersecurity experts hacked the voting system in less than 5 minutes using his cell phone.

While he did not flip votes or change results, he did manage to shut down the entire voting system to where it had to be reset.

One of Lindell’s guest speakers from Michigan, Patrick Colbeck, reported Dominion voting machines in Michigan came under scrutiny in an investigation into 2020 Election fraud.

Colbeck is an aerospace engineer, author, former elected official, and former candidate for governor in Michigan. He is a former Republican member of the Michigan Senate, having represented a northwestern portion of Wayne County.

In February, experts identified unapproved software, but now the same files have been found in the operating system of Pennsylvania voting machines of Dominion.

A Fulton County report said the analysts found “no valid reason” for the software to be installed on the system. They also reported that Dominion failed to fill out the appropriate forms regarding the software as first reported by The Gateway Pundit. SQL files were first found by Michigan Attorney Matthew Deperno’s expert.

An expert, Dr. Danielle Blumenthal reported earlier this year,

“Perhaps most importantly this software is a ‘separate install’. In other words, it should not be on the system. It is, by its very definition, a hacking tool.” ‘Clandestine SQL software installed on Dominion voting machines in Michigan has also been revealed in Pennsylvania’

Lindell reported over 200 politicians are in attendance from 47 states.

Steve Bannon, the #1 streaming news source, was also a Lindell guest speaker the first day of the symposium. He talked about the election fraud and those involved and he predicted,

“The hills they (the criminals who committed vote fraud) are going to die on are those routers.”

If you would like to watch Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium, you can find it streaming on FrankSpeech.com.

