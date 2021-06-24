Critical Race Theory (CRT) – The race to destroy American exceptionalism

SAN DIEGO: Kids in schools are taught they must pay the price for the misdeeds of people they don’t know under the guise of Critical Race Theory (CRT). CRT is simply academic propaganda. Tied into the Left’s buzz words like “systemic racism” “implicit bias” “racial justice” in ‘diversity’ statements. The concept of CRT is racist itself scoring division, elevating some, pushing down others, and is unequivocally dangerous for American classrooms.

Critical race theory is based on the idea of systemic and institutional racism. The Left continues to broadcast American society and its government is full of Systemic racism. Therefore it discriminates against Blacks, Indigenous and other people of color. There is no sector of society missed when the Left rants on its political stage about unjust policies concerning jobs, the law, or housing. It’s the Whites’ fault for simply being white. Blame goes back generations to the mistakes and practices of others long gone. Even though lessons were learned and corrected.

CRT is a devolving theory.

Educators who buy into CRT’s conceptualization appear euphoric with the task to teach kids to hate who they are (White or Black) and the country they were born in. These days CRT is a tool used to lower education standards. By indoctrinating with the idea it is racist to achieve. No one deserves the right to be ‘exceptional’.

States like Virginia and Oregon have promoted “racist structures” in mathematics. Funny how you never think that when balancing a checkbook or that accountants are a bunch of racists.





These states received criticism saying in one program that “white supremacy infiltrated math classrooms and manifested itself in the focus on finding the “right answer”. It similarly blamed White supremacy for objectivity as “the belief that there is such a thing as being objective or ‘neutral,’” reported Fox News.

According to CRT proponents, people like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, NASA, IT systems and AI intelligence developers are racists, too. They all had to find the right mathematical answers. Consider cell phones, airplanes, satellites, cars, ships, televisions, national defense systems or your home security set up. Virtually modern technology is full of millions of racist mathematical structures, not brilliant, not necessary to advance or protect mankind. Nor morally acceptable to CRT’s non-believers in individual achievement.

You find more BS (bullish suppression) like this in a Left Congress than in a cow pasture.

The worst part is the Left sidesteps parents to get to our kids through public education. Our children must pay for history’s mistakes now and forever. CRT is literally trying to change the way kids think and feel about themselves.

This in order to suppress the human potential of our future leaders, innovators, scientists, and families themselves. CRT removes rights – kills teachings designed to grow intelligence and exceptionalism with ‘you don’t deserve it’. Because so and so was a plantation owner before the Civil War. You must pay. This goes against God’s gift to the human race – free agency. Along with the chance to move mountains in your life if you try.

CRT puts the kibosh on kids being comfortable in their own skin.

Saying if you are white that’s bad and if you are black you’re a victim. It teaches white children to assume a mantle of convoluted accountability when they had nothing to do with any racist crimes. CRT teaches black children to go about thinking they are unexceptional- and must carry a victim mentality. Instead of working hard to achieve their dreams in one country in the world, they are free to do so.

It instead encourages them to extend a hand for reparations.

Acceptance of slavery in America is a small era of time compared to the history of the world. No, it wasn’t right and Americans fought Americans over it. The Civil War left between 620,000 and 750,000 soldiers dead, along with an undetermined number of civilians. It remains the deadliest military conflict in American history and accounted for more American military deaths than all other wars combined until the Vietnam War. What in turn do CRT enthusiasts teach children about the Civil War to abolish slavery?

The Battle of Gettysburg left approximately 7,000 corpses in the fields around the town. Family members had to come to the battlefield to find their loved ones in the carnage, says American Battlefield Trust.

Hundreds of thousands of deaths to free slaves? Was that not enough for CRT conjoiners?

Some parents of children in public schools ask first – what am I accountable for? And why is my white second-grader or teenager accountable for a slavery practice done away with? Modern-day slavery operations are illegal and prosecuted by the very laws CRT conjoiners want to do away with. They claim the Constitution and U.S. founding documents are fundamentally racist.

Which is a capital ‘B’ Big Lie when “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” is a well-known phrase in the United States Declaration of Independence. The phrase gives three examples of the unalienable rights which the Declaration says have been given to all humans by their creator, and which governments are created to protect.

It is true some people who framed our freedoms into a free Republic system of laws, rights, and checks and balances were slave owners – an accepted practice at the time.

Yet was it wrong to create a free Republic? It was a light on the hill to the world and still is although under Democrat attack. Was it wrong to keep men and women in bondage; any moral judgment says yes.

But there are many sides to that coin CRT ignores.

There are many grays conveniently ignored by CRT advocates, the mainstream media, and the government.

According to UC Berkeley, slavery in America began with indentured servitude under a limited time contract between laborer and master. This includes not only Africans, but Irish, Scottish, German, and English laborers brought over to the struggling colonies – receiving food, shelter and paying off passage at sea.

“Anthony Johnson was one of the first African Americans to have finished his services as an indentured servant and become a landowner on the Eastern Shore and slave-owner himself.”

Some slaves offered freedom refused it. To some who’d been ripped from their ancestral homelands, by warning black tribes, the family they found on a farm became a comfort. Not all slave owners were monsters. Some slaves knew they may have died out on their own. The truth is that the history of slavery is not black and white.

In 2010, The Atlantic published a nostalgic reflection of Clara Davis, circa 1937.

Clara remembers her days of bondage in Alabama:

“White folks you can have your automobiles, paved streets and lights. You can have your buses, and street cars, and hot pavement and tall buildings cause I aint got no use for em no way. I tell you what I do want–I want my old cotton bed and the moonlight shining through the willow trees, and the cool grass under my feet while I run around catching lightening bugs…want to feel the sway of the old wagon, going down the red, dusty road, and listening to the wheels groaning as they roll along [and] to sink my teeth into that old ash cake.”

“White folks, I want to see the boats passing up and down the Alabammy river and hear the slaves singing at their work. I want to see dawn break over the black ridge and the twilight settle over the place spreading an orange hue. I want to walk the paths through the woods and see the rabbits and the birds and the frogs at night…”

To others, slavery was a demon to conquer.

Nat Turner’s Rebellion (also known as the Southampton Insurrection) was a rebellion of enslaved Virginians that took place in Southampton County, Virginia, in August 1831, led by Nat Turner. The rebels killed between 55 and 65 people, at least 51 of whom were white. Turner was convinced that God had given him the task of “slay[ing] my enemies with their own weapons.” – WIKI

The very documents CRT hopes to destroy guard the inherent rights and freedoms of all American citizens.

Yet, “CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, and it teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue the goal of “Antiracism” through the end of merit, objectivity, and the adoption of race-based policies, “ reports Daily Caller.

School Boards and politicians need to remember why their teachers became teachers. To help students expand their horizons, grow their opportunities, and rise from ignorance. Teachers know that getting an ‘A’ for achievement rather than ‘F’ for failure fuels abilities and confidence that leads to future greatness and purpose.

CRT re-envisions educators’ jobs now to break our kids down as unworthy of their American inheritance and divide them by color. Leveling ‘suppression’ to better understand ‘oppression’ is clipping their wings to fly.

We made the practice of slavery illegal. We paid the price in human lives,

No need to indoctrinate our current generations with guilt. Making them think they are bad or should hide away in shame. Or that a black kid is destined to mediocrity or worse. (Biden says ‘poor kids’ are just as smart as ‘white kids’)

Yet Democrats like Chuck Schumer obsess to contrive and spin racism.

“Republicans are making it hard for Black churchgoers to vote on Sunday,” said Schumer recently, opposed to election integrity.

How more divisive can you get? To categorize Blacks who attend church on Sunday as not having the wherewithal to schedule a time to vote other than during a church service? To place voting up against religious choice. The only thing voting has to do with religion is that a vote to keep America free from tyranny protects religious choice. And keeps all people in church on Sunday.

And about those White churchgoers, Chuck? No need to include because they find the time simply because they are white or because you could give a rip about their votes? The platform of the Democrat party seems to find a demented pleasure using Blacks to pin victim labels on while berating Whites.

Blacks can elevate themselves much better than Chuck Schumer. They do it every day in all phases of society – proving every day they are exceptional. CRT in our classrooms is another example of abuse of government power against the people.

It’s so obvious what CRT is about and so obvious we must protect our children from it.

“Hating people because of their color is wrong. And it doesn’t matter which color does the hating. It’s just plain wrong.”

― Muhammad Ali

