Crimes of political elites: How Biden and Democrats smash Americans’ trust

SAN DIEGO: Russian-American writer and philosopher Ayn Rand (Atlas Shrugged, The Fountainhead) says “The only power any government has is to crack down on criminals.” However, it seems the government has chosen to ignore Election 2020 and what surely looks to be crime, fraud, and graft.

Americans, many now protesting the steal of the election by Democrats, face a potential lawless ruling class. A lawless class lead by Democrat elites like Clinton, Biden, Brennan, Comey, and more.

Only weeks ago the New York Post broke a bombshell story about VP Biden and son Hunter’s shady schemes. A story that was dismissed by Main Stream Media, deep in the Democrat pockets. Ignoring the Biden laptop hard drive that emerged loaded with raw and incriminating information.

The Biden family raked in millions from communist CEFC China Energy as well as a Ukraine oligarch. Partnering with foreign actors accused of money laundering, tax evasion, and corruption. Obama, Biden, Clinton, linked to Swiss UBS bank’s blatantly illegal tax cheat scheme. And their consequent intervention compromising justice.





One of five Biden voters, when told of the Biden family crimes, said had they known, they would not have voted for the former Vice President. (The Media Won Race For Biden: New Survey Finds Biden Voters Would Have Switched Vote If They Knew About Hunter Scandal)

Media in the Democrat’s pocket.

The media hounded Trump before the 2016 election about a locker room comment made decades ago. These same raucous adversaries rushed to cover up Biden bombshell news pertinent to the election. Tactics that are as bad as the crime itself.

“The Chinese are coming to be my partner, to be partners with the Bidens,” Hunter texted his colleagues in an email provided by [insider whistleblower] Tony Bobulinski,” reported RealClearPolitics.

A four-year Navy veteran, Bobulinski “insists he has voluminous evidence to back up his explosive charges.” Son Hunter got into meetings admittedly because of his family’s position and traveled the globe protected by Secret Service thanks to dad. Costs covered by U.S. taxpayers.

Now the media is protecting the Democrats’ obvious attempt to steal the 2020 Election. (Media – Big Tech keep America Dazed and Confused over Election fraud)

Watch Pearson Sharps’ explanation of voting fraud here

Every vice lives by secrecy. Mr. Bobulinski confirmed that he was one of the recipients of a May 13, 2017 email, published by The Post in mid-October. That email, from another partner in the group, laid out cash and equity positions and mysteriously included a 10 percent set-aside for “the big guy,” says the New York Post “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” the elder Biden told a reporter. While younger Biden complained to his daughter, about his apparent role in the family “protection racket.” (as reported by Boston Herald), “I hope you all can do what I did, and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years and it has been tough. It’s really hard but don’t worry, unlike Pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary.” To date, Hunter Biden has never been formally accused of any wrongdoing and why not? The political elite’s crimes ignored by DOJ, the FBI, Homeland Security, CIA unless you’re Donald Trump or a member of the Trump Camp. For people like Biden, Clinton, Obama, Kerry, Pelosi, and other nefarious Democrats, the blinders are on. Who is the man trying to steal the presidency? Bidens partnering with communists is not a singular event of interest. As a nation of laws we need to follow through on political elites’ questionable activities. Senator Chuck Grassley (REP, Iowa) led a Senate probe into the matter titled, “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns (summarized):

“Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland testified that confronting oligarchs would send an anticorruption message in Ukraine. Acting ambassador in Ukraine George Kent told the Committees that Zlochevsky was an “odious oligarch.” However, in December 2015, instead of following Obama administration objectives of confronting oligarchs, VP Biden’s staff advised him to avoid commenting on Zlochevsky and recommended he say, “I’m not going to get into naming names or accusing individuals.” Hunter Biden was serving on Burisma’s board when Zlochevsky allegedly paid a $7 million bribe to officials serving under Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Vitaly Yarema, to “shut the case against Zlochevsky.” George Kent warned repeatedly of conflict of interest. Biden knew, former Secretary John Kerry knew – but both denied the truth while trying very hard to make ‘nothing’ go away. Did those attempts lead to Joe Biden’s attempt to steal the 2020 Election in order to protect criminal activity? Small crimes lead to bigger ones. Nothing the Bidens have done is small. Investigative author Bradley Birkenfeld trying to bring light to Democrats’ crimes.

Non-prosecution. If you can do it once – you can do it again. As Bradley Birkenfeld, author of “Lucifer’s Banker” details on the illegal Swiss banking industry. Birkenfeld was with Swiss bank UBS, the largest of its kind in the world. He described on his book cover UBS as a place, “where the ultra-wealthy stashed their millions from the eyes of tax authorities in a secret, a complex web of numbered accounts and off-shore companies.” These including American Democrat elites. The book offers, “Egregious revelations and evidence…which directly involve, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, John Kerry, and more.” This story in the book is a favorite: (summarized for this report). Miraculously the IRS and DOJ gave a ”stay of execution” to criminality due to the efforts of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Previously, Clinton met secretly with Micheline Calmy-Rey her Swiss counterpart. “UBS, with more than eighty thousand employees worldwide and hundreds of millions in assets, was hemorrhaging in value,” says Birkenfeld. Calmy-Rey begged Clinton for a break. Book further alleges (summarized), Since Obama promised to shut down Guantanamo, Clinton suggested Calmy-Rey quietly resettle some ‘low level’ terrorists in Switzerland. A couple of “harmless” Chinese Uighur Muslims captured in Afghanistan. Then perhaps the Swiss could pressure Tehran to release an American citizen in exchange for Obama “denuding those silly sanctions imposed by the Bushies over Iran’s nuclear ambitions.” In gratitude for Hillary’s government intervention to “fix the private problem” UBS donates $600,000 to the Clinton Foundation. Then partners with her to finance some foundation projects. Bill’s loving wife makes sure he get $1.52 million “to sit down for coffee with UBS bank president, Bob McCann.” Book continues, The incriminating stuff was erased by mafia mom Clinton. Any discussions she had with Calmy-Rey “were gone forever, because she sent them from her own private email server at home and then had them destroyed,” says Birkenfeld. Anyone but Clinton would be in jail for bribery and extortion. Then who bails out Swiss UBS and foreign banks but the American taxpayer. Clinton’s cash cow UBS bank had a stiff climb to recovery known around the world as broken by Birkenfeld. Yet Obama, Biden, Clinton made sure UBS was covered greenlighting Geithner’s TARP bailout. They gave AIG Insurance “too big to fail” $180 billion of taxpayer funds, In turn, AIG gave $100 billion to “twenty of its foreign bank business partners,” Birkenfeld claims. “AIG slipped UBS a cool $5 billion from the [U.S.] bailout.” Biden, Obama, Clinton all knew about Birkenfeld going to prison for being a whistleblower, an unprotected class by Democrats. Birkenfeld pays the price for bringing $25 billion back to the U.S. Treasury while the corrupt go free.

Wrongdoing exposed…

Hunter and Devon Archer (also on the Burisma board) received millions of dollars from Zlochevsky. With little concern regarding the Ukrainian people who are the real victims of the Biden paydays. (Former Obama Vice President JOE BIDEN Was Accused of CLASS A FELONY CHARGES In Ukraine)

The records acquired by the Committees linked the Biden family to a “vast financial network” to “foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds…These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence, and extortion concerns,” states the report. The Biden family directly reaped the bounty of others’ corruption. Then wrongdoing marginalized, stunted, forgotten. New York Times had the gall to report the “Republican Inquiry finds no evidence of wrongdoing.” They say the same thing about witnesses reporting election fraud. Anyone with a degree of care for the free election system in this country should be aghast at what’s pouring in. What happened with the Biden Senate Probe? We need to close the gaps to prevent…

Lawmakers from being lawbreakers.

With the Biden crime trail so fresh, is it any wonder we are now dealing with epic fraud unraveling in every battleground state? Specific Democrat cities and counties targeted. It’s up to the courts of this land to exact the election laws as written. No eye-witness testimony, evidence of fraud (there’s plenty) or foreign meddling should be overlooked. Reports are coming out that China is most likely behind the software that Democrats used to “swap votes” from Trump to Biden using real numbers anywhere from 1.3+ for Biden to .3- for Trump to larger numbers. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win) Not all Democrats can be in on this. Whoever planned and enacted this treason knows it. There are hundreds of Americans unafraid to put their name to the charges. Biden and other conspirators’ secrets flayed by seekers of truth. There are many stories of fraud and criminality among the Democrat elites. They walk away when no other American could. This sets a dangerous precedent as these same people seek to corrupt the Whitehouse. And steal our American way of life.