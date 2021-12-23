Creepy Grandpa Krampus gives us a lump of Omicron for Christmas

WASHINGTON. According to legend, he originated in Germany. Well, many dark things do, don’t they? For reasons known only to those of a Teutonic mindset, jolly Saint Nick needed a diabolical and demonic henchman – with cloven feet and horns of a goat, no less – to handle the tiny tots on his naughty list. Enter Krampus.

Krampus is a dark and nasty Norse pagan entity grafted unnecessarily onto Christian tradition to scare the wits out of German children for what they might do to displease their parents.

This year, America has its own Krampus in the form of creepily decrepit Joe Biden.

And the media are serving as Grandpa Krampus’s hellish elves to torment the naughty, that is, America’s unvaccinated.

One knows this from the shrill screams of panic and anger emanating from the Democrat/Media Axis that not all are overcome with Omicron fears. That we must refrain from holiday cheer, like attending parties or traveling to visit family.





Today’s media, print and electronic, have become compliant government shills.

They say, with straight faces, that those who stray from the government’s official line on any given subject are spreading “misinformation” or engaging in “conspiracy theories.” This from a press that years ago was rightfully skeptical of government and considered itself their “watchdog.”

Sadly, the press has devolved into pampered, Paris Hilton purse puppies.

They pathetically circle their wagons in support of faux President Joe Biden’s Omicron warnings against familial love and fellowship this Christmas season. And despite Omicron’s mild symptoms, the Washington/Media Axis encourages Americans to “shun” their unvaccinated loved ones.

All in the spirit of the season. Biden’s season of being mean.

Granddad Krampus and his devilish elves would have us believe the love of one’s family is nothing compared to the warm feelings experienced when complying with government edicts and mindless media pronouncements.

In communist China, young people celebrate Christmas as a romantic season based solely on US holiday films. The communist government doesn’t mind provided there are no religious expressions of devotion.

In Krampus’ Washington, on the other hand, neither devotion to the Judeo/Christian God nor family is tolerated.

You see, America’s Krampus serves a very cold and demanding deity – government.

One that warned America’s naughty (unvaccinated) that this Christmas season will be “a winter of severe illness and death.”

But Americans know the Krampus message does not ring true with the spirit of our season.

For in traveling home this Christmas, wherever that may be, we emulate the search by a frantic family so many years ago that would end in the fragile shelter and warmth of a simple manger.

To an open house in the evening

Home shall men come,

To an older place than Eden

And a taller town than Rome.

To the end of the way of the wandering star,

To the things that cannot be and that are,

To the place where God was homeless

And all men are at home.

From the poem “The House of Christmas” by G.K. Chesterton.

