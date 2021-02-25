CPAC 2021 – Conservative Trump supporters begin to gather (live video stream)

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) opens tonight and open to all attendees is the 7pm Welcome Reception feature Josh Mandel, former Ohio Treasurer. The event is being sponsored by Fox Nation.

The agenda expands to a full day of events, seminars, and roundtables. Throughout the day appearances by notable conservatives, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Mike Lee, Utah, Former Gov. Scott Walker, Wisc., Sen. James Lankford, Okla., and Rep. Mo Brooks, Ala. Other highly anticipated performances will include President Trump stalwarts Representatives Madison Cawthorn, N.C., and Matt Gaetz of Florida. From the Senate will be Tom Cotton, Ark., Marsha Blackburn, Tenn., Rick Scott, Fla., Josh Hawley, Mo., and Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Donald Trump Jr. will speak at 3:25 pm on Reigniting the Spirit of the American Dream. At 3:55 Dan Bongino will address the conference.

Saturday will bring Ambassadors Ric Grenell, Robert Lighthizer, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo to the CPAC stage. Senators in attendance will include Bill Hagerty, Tenn., Cynthia Lummis, Wyo., and Burgess Owens, Utah. House Representatives will include Representatives Devin Nunes, Calif., Darrell Issa, Calif., Andy Biggs, Ariz., Lauren Boebert, Colo., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Calif.





See the entire agenda, including times and speakers at CPAC here.

President Donald J. Trump will have plenty to say when he returns to the National Stage at CPAC

The President is expected to speak on Sunday, February 28th at approximately 3:30 pm (EST). The President will bask in the adoration of those who believe that he is the elected President of the United States. And that Joe Biden and the Democrats are high-tech usurpers who stole the election. Democrats who then bullied the press, the courts, and the legislatures to deny it ever happened. But we all know the truth. The believers in Make America Great, know.

Supporters of President Trump, at least some, have hoped he would start a new Patriot Party, or some other such name, to fight against the establishment politicians in Washington. To distance the conservative movement from turncoats and traitors like Representatives Liz Cheney, Wyoming, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Dan Newhouse, Washington, Adam Kinzinger, Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio, Fred Upton, Michigan, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington, Peter Meijer, Michigan, John Kato, New York, and Rep. David Valadao, California.

Then there are the Senators who voted to convict Trump in his second sham impeachment trial

Those supposed statesmen who failed their states and their constituencies. These include Senator Bill Cassidy (LA), Richard Burr (NC), Pat Toomey (PA), Mitt Romney (UT), Ben Sasse (Neb), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Susan Collins (Maine).

These Senators and Representatives now viewed as anti-GOP are being at best censured for their votes, and at worst, they will be removed from office in their next election bid. Those up in 2022, like Murkowski, will face strong challenges. Senator Richard Burr (NC) and Pat Toomey (PA) will be retiring and their seats, along with Republican Senators Rob Portman (OH) and Richard Shelby (AL) which will be open for new pro-Trump, pro-America candidates.

Democrats will be facing a tough challenge as well.

The policies of the Biden administration are not only penned gashes of hate toward President Trump and his popularity, but also their hate of blue-collar America and the minorities they claim to serve. And Americans from Trump supporters to independents are taking notice.

In 2022, elections to the U.S. House will be held on November 8, 2022. All 435 seats will be up for election. (Ballotpedia) House and Senate Democrats will have to defend Joe Biden’s thirty -two job and America killing Executive Orders. Of these, we can expect President Trump to begin his assault on the Biden Administration’s first thirty days of job-killing orders, orders that will increase our obligations to provide money to other countries and leaves our Southern Border at risk.

Flashback: Trump at CPAC: Showcasing his winning rise from candidate to President (CPAC 2019)

Other Biden policies we can expect to be discussed during the event will include, but not be limited to:

World Health Organization

Rejoining the World Health Organization: Biden sends letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres revoking the United States’ previous intention to withdraw from WHO amid the pandemic

Issued: Jan. 20





Keystone XL pipeline and Climate Change

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis: Places a temporary moratorium on oil and gas activity in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, revokes the Keystone XL Pipeline permit, among other measures

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Paris Climate Agreement:

The U.S. rejoins the Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to reduce carbon emissions

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the statement here

Immigration

Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities: Revokes an executive order issued by former President Trump, which made sanctuary jurisdictions that did not comply with immigration enforcement measures ineligible to receive federal funding

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Census

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census: Requires that all residents of a state be counted in the census, regardless of immigration status

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the order here

Southern Border and Wall

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction: Halts construction and funding of the border wall

Issued: Jan. 20

Read the proclamation here

President Trump expected to largely focus on jobs, illegal immigration and China policies

However, we can expect President Trump’s biggest assault will be on the number of jobs Biden policies are costing Americans. Biden’s $15 minimum wage policy will kill millions of jobs by doubling the current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. (Report: Biden Economic Policy Will Kill Two Million Jobs – $15 minimum wage hike would slash jobs from women, minorities)

An analysis from the pro-free market Employment Policies Institute (EPI) says a nationwide mandate for a $15 minimum wage could eliminate millions of jobs within its first six years.

Economists found that those job losses would fall mainly among vulnerable populations.

The heaviest cuts coming in low-skill or entry-level positions. Half of the two million jobs lost as a result of the policy will occur in the arts, entertainment, recreation and accommodation, and food services sectors.

Texas is projected to be the hardest-hit state, losing more than 370,000 jobs by 2027. Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia will also suffer. The majority of jobs lost will be those held by women, the report shows.

Shutting down the XL Pipeline has already caused the direct loss of thousands of union Pipeline workers, plus the ancillary industries, hotels, restaurants, transportation, housing, etc. that supported those workers. The Stroppel Hotel in Midland, SD, was filled with men and women who work on the Keystone XL pipeline now lays empty. The investment into the hotel by owners threatened. (Biden’s climate executive orders devastated these US workers in a day).

In addition to the tens of thousands of workers and American businesses destroyed by Biden’s policies, is the environmental impact. The oil will still be pulled from the ground, but instead of a net-zero emission pipeline, it is being shipped by diesel trains owned by Warren Buffet and Bill Gates. Yes, that Bill Gates.

Bill Gates and Warren Buffet are owners of the railroads replacing the XL Pipeline, shipping the oil and gas

With a 13% stake, Bill Gates is the largest shareholder of Canadian National Railway Company Canada’s flagship railroad operator. Without the XL pipeline, oil companies will move the crude oil to markets where they can sell the oil at the higher WTI or Brent Crude prices. Canadian oil companies also rely heavily on Canadian National Railway to deliver their crude to refineries.

According to Financhill.com “Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway purchased 77.4% of BNSF shares for $100 each on November 2, 2009. Berkshire Hathaway already owned 22.6% of the company, so the acquisition gave it total ownership of BNSF.

The purchase had a value of about $44 billion, making it the largest acquisition in Warren Buffett’s career. The transaction also meant that Berkshire Hathaway purchased $10 billion of BNSF’s outstanding debt.”

Large amounts of this train shipped oil will be sent to China for refinement as well.

It will bypass America who will once again will become reliant on foreign oil, losing our energy independence. Gas prices are already starting to escalate.

Shipping by train also increases risks as Barely 1 Month After Joe Biden Nixed Super Safe Keystone XL, Train Carrying Oil Explodes in TX. As reported by the Federalist Papers, the petroleum and gas-laden train collided with an 18-wheeler truck, serving a lesson about the significance of oil pipelines. Coincidentally, the train involved in the crash is owned by BNSF Railways, owned by Buffett.

“There were no injuries to the crew or truck driver. Local first responders and BNSF personnel are onsite to respond to the incident,” BNSF Railways Senior Director of External Communications Courtney Wallace told Fox News.

“Out of an abundance of caution, local authorities have established a half-mile radius evacuation zone near the site. The cause is under investigation.”

Trains are a common method of transportation for oil and gas. However, the risks of transporting by trains is criticized for the fact that it is a dangerous method of transportation. Pipelines are considered to be a safer alternative to the rails — making the Biden administration’s recent decision to revoke the Keystone XL pipeline’s permit seem even more ludicrous.

Interestingly while Biden claims that the pipeline did not align with his administrations’ environmental policy his killing the XL Pipeline has killed thousands of jobs already held plus tens of thousands of jobs that were to be filled in the near future.

Watch CPAC on CommDigiNews. New streams, courtesy of the Rightside Broadcasting network, will be posted daily. Including President Trump’s address on Sunday where he is expected to speak strongly about China and Biden’s foreign appeasement policy, Biden’s immigration policy, Democrats’ destructive agenda, and to declare he will run in 2024.