NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND: The Democrats are drowning. To be more specific, their message is being drowned out. Normally the day before the South Carolina primary would be a big media story. The lack of a coherent rebuttal to the Trump presidency has rendered his opponents nearly irrelevant. Nowhere is this truer than at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC 2020).

Democrats are blaming President Trump for the Coronavirus (COVD-19). For those unaware, the Coronavirus began in China. Trump’s attempts to restrict immigration and travel from countries with infected individuals have been deemed by the left to be racist. Xenophobic.

And more recently, too little, too late. (Trump tears into Pelosi, Schumer for politicizing coronavirus)

“I think Speaker Pelosi is incompetent. I think she’s not thinking about the country,” President Trump says when asked about the California Democrat’s statement that Trump didn’t know what he was doing in his response to the threat.

“Instead of making a statement like that, she should be saying, ‘We have to work together because we have a big problem potentially’ and maybe it’s going to be a very little problem,” Trump said at the White House during a press briefing on the administration’s response to the worldwide virus.

Making matters worse for Democrats, a majority of South Carolina primary voters are black.

Most of the exclusively white Democrat candidates have brutally low ratings among blacks. Michael Bloomberg bragged about stopping and frisking them. Pete Buttigieg failed to calm racial tensions in South Bend. Liz Warren cost deserving blacks access to good jobs by taking affirmative action benefits for herself.





Bernie Sanders has spent his life in Vermont, a lily-white state.

Sanders was indirectly the subjecting of one of the most amusing cancel culture headlines in some time.

Country music star Garth Brook wore a Sanders jersey to his Detroit concert. While some castigated Brooks on Twitter, others properly noted that his action was related to football, not politics.

His jersey was dedicated to NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, not Senator Bernie Sanders.

Erasing the Democrats from the field

As Democrats fight for precious media oxygen, conservatives spent Friday working to snuff out and extinguish every last flaming flicker.

In Charleston, Trump held a rally that dominated media coverage. In Washington, DC, CPAC kept rallying the faithful.

CPAC Friday was supposed to be the quiet day. Vice President Mike Pence spoke on Thursday, and Trump was all set for Saturday. At CPAC, there is no quiet.

Radio Row was as busy as ever. Various hosts interviewing tons of guests included Steve Hook, Chris X, Dan “Ox” Ochsner, Blanquita Cullum, John Fredericks, Rick Trader and the Conservative Commandos, and many others.

Breakout sessions and hospitality suites kept attendees engrossed throughout the day. James O’Keefe of Project Veritas celebrated his newest videos exposing leftist media corruption. A blatantly biased ABC correspondent was terminated in the face of a withering assault by O’Keefe. (ABC News suspends veteran correspondent over comments captured in undercover Project Veritas video)





The star of the Friday CPAC main stage was clearly Nigel Farage.

With BREXIT now a reality, Farage basked in the glow of being a hero to American and British conservatives. To thunderous applause, he reveled in declaring that Britain was now a free nation again.

The evening brought two different types of dinners for different attendees with different needs. The Gaylord Hotel featured the Reagan Dinner. The Young Jewish Conservatives held their largest CPAC Shabbos (Sabbath) dinner ever. Nearly 200 YJC attendees had to eat dinner in two separate rooms due to the overflowing capacity crowd.

After dinner itself, the two groups united for the main speakers. While the audience was Jewish, this was clearly a politically conservative dinner. Experts on China and the United Nations offered eye-opening analysis. The American Conservative Union (who puts on CPAC) and the Heritage Foundation both lent gravitas to a YJC dinner filled with heavy hitters.

The hotel lobby bar was quieter than usual, especially for a Friday night.

Many CPAC attendees went to bed early in anticipation of Trump speaking Saturday. While he is not scheduled to speak until 3:00 p.m. (Eastern), attendees were ready to line up beginning at 4:30 a.m. With a heavy Secret Service presence already in place, there was no guarantee of getting a decent space inside the main stage room to hear him live.

Democrats are holding their South Carolina primary on Saturday, but there is no guarantee they will be able to successfully count the vote. There is also no guarantee that Americans will even notice.

Trump spoke for about 2-1/2 hours on the CPAC stage last year. A similar speech this year could dominate media coverage.

On Friday, the Democrats were pummeled in the media oxygen attention game by Trump and CPAC separately. On Saturday, they face Trump and CPAC combined.

That sound you hear is Democrats gasping for the slightest bit of attention. Conservatives have all the energy and the television coverage that goes along with that. Even on a quiet (by CPAC standards) Friday, the political energy was in Maryland and not South Carolina.