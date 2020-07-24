Texas Cowardice: When Republicans turn against the South they represent

DALLAS: Texas may well go blue thanks to the cowardly efforts of Texas congressmen. Confederate infantry wore a yellow stripe on their leggings. Six Republican congressmen wore yellow stripes down their backs, Yes, even Dan Crenshaw showed his color. Crenshaw lost an eye. But Texas General John Bell Hood lost an arm. Texas General Albert Sidney Johnson lost his life. And now these Southern leaders are losing their pedestal.

Crenshaw and his Congressional Texas poltroons just spat on their memory. (Six Texas Republicans break ranks, join Dems in vote to remove Confederate statues at U.S. Capitol.) They did not have the courage to stand up to the cancel culture and anarchists destroying America state by state.

Republicans Dan Crenshaw, Will Hurd, Michael Burgess, Van Taylor, Michael McCaul, and Pete Olson all showed their true colors when they voted with historical Democrats and media appendages and spit on the great heritage of Texas and the South.

Possibly, all simply showed their ignorance of history. But will they now see Texas red turning blue? Because the red is gone despite what New York Yankee stalwart, Donald Trump does.





Yellow will turn the state of Texas and certainly the country blue.

A blue America is an America long gone

It is a shame. Trump has acted magnanimously. His Republican “troops” have acted politically. They did not stand against cancel culture, instead voting with the mob. And while this does not turn them blue, it does crack the concrete base Conservatism in Texas.

Of course, that is their blood—politics, not honor. Now they belong to Hillary, Antifa, et al. it is better to live in a Democratic Marxist Neo-Reconstruction era than with a band of overpaid, underworked Republican swamp-dwellers.

Crenshaw and his minions just assured a sizeable stay at home vote—if not a crossover vote. (When in the Course of Human Events: Arguing the Case for Southern Secession)

Typically, Republicans with a Mitch McConnel-like bent believe they can have their cake and eat it too. The odds are they cannot.

Red wolves in blue sheep clothing

These docile dandies who sound off about the South and its great love of slavery and hatred of freedom are truly wolves in sheep’s clothing. The South did not fight for slavery any more than the North fought against it. They have no knowledge of what the South fought for or stood for. But that could be excused for the moment if they had not demonstrated their love of politics and voted what they thought would gain them votes November 3. (Lies My Teacher Told Me: The True History of the War for Southern Independence)

They demonstrated their belief in expediency, even to the extent of crawling in the political sack with Nancy Pelosi’s minions. They obviously believe this vote will help them keep their jobs, and that fact is most important to them. This is the Southern Swamp! This is what these treacherous people do. This is their life!

But when foolish men and cowards act irrationally, as a rule, they believe the opposite will happen.

In this case, they may have just turned Texas blue while thinking the opposite would happen.

There will be many Republicans who will praise them and call them heroes for their vote. But there are many independent Southerners in Texas who will now stay at home on election day. This is because these Republicans aren’t heroes. They are simply politicians who know no history.





It almost certainly will cost Trump the election.

But if Trump is president and he must preside over Democrat Marxists and Republican liars what is the point. He can live comfortably and forget it. He should. These sorts of politicians ain’t worth his time.

Others may not live in comfort but they would rather live uncomfortably with Antifa and BLM bandits than with Republicans. These are really the Republicans who gave the South the Jim Crow boondoggle and later lied about it. Who wants to live comfortably or uncomfortably with the liars and thieves who gave the “new” Union the Reconstruction of 1865-1877. LINK3

“Confederate statues don’t belong in the U.S. Capitol. Anyone committing treason against this great experiment we call America in order to keep slavery alive doesn’t deserve a place in a building that represents freedom and unity,” claimed Texas black Republican Will Hurd. This is the sad result of public education for the last 65 years. Anyone who believes this drivel is lost in the ahistorical history of such nonsense of Nero fiddling while Rome burned or Camels storing water in their humps.

For these uneducated, expedient, cowards like Will Hurd, there is little hope. They have been so indoctrinated in pseudo-American history that nothing short of a holy epiphany can show them the truth. “…this great experiment we call America…” ? Nonsense. The colonies seceded as independent states. A brief look at the Declaration of Independence might help. (A Constitutional History of Secession: John Remington Graham)

This canard has been passed around so often it is tattooed on the souls of people. So, there may be some feedback, mostly by Southerners who have not suffered under a federal education process. But for the most part, the Democrats, Antifa, BLM and now the Republicans have won the day.

And sadly Donald Trump will be the day’s loser. As will Hurd’s “this great experiment we call America.”

Thanks, Ben. And all you Texas “boys.” Glad y’all weren’t at the Alamo. History would have most likely recorded that six crossed the line.

The following video should be a “must-watch” for any politician that feels the only way to deal with the Civil War history is to erase it:

