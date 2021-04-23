COVID fears devour Little Greta and her climate monster

FLORIDA: From 1935 to 1939, Shirley Temple was the most popular movie star the world over. In fact, she was more popular than Clark Gable. As The New York Times noted in her 2014 obituary:

“She received more mail than Greta Garbo and was photographed more often than President Franklin D. Roosevelt.“

Shirly Temple lifted the spirits of a world wallowing in the grips of economic depression and under the threat of war from Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany.

And then there’s that carping, dooms-daying Little creep from Sweden with the dead stare, Greta Thunberg.

She was all but forgotten before testifying to Congress on Thursday. For more than a year, the world has moved beyond the make-believe global crisis of climate change to a far more real one – the Covid-19 pandemic.

As Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019, Little Greta joined such notables as Adolf Hitler (1939’s Person of the Year) and Joseph Stalin (1942’s Person of the Year). Little Greta dreams of a day when climate strongmen have as much sway over the actions and lives of humanity as the mustachioed and uniformed personages of the year only dreamed of but never achieved.





Since the globe is a long way off from establishing a dictatorship of the climateariat, desperate Little Greta having to latch on an imaginary one (old habits die hard) connected to the very real global crisis that elbowed her off the front page and television news: “covid vaccine inequality.”

Speaking before the China-controlled World Health Organization (WHO), Little Greta said:

“It is completely unethical that high-income countries are not vaccinating young and healthy people if that happens at the expense of people in risk groups and on the front lines in low-and middle-income countries.”

Even though high-income countries vaccinate their people because their pharmaceutical companies developed the very vaccines in question. Add to this the fact that the people vaccinated have paid for their inoculations many times over under the burden of heavy taxation. And it becomes clear these high-income countries have nothing to apologize for.

Little Greta also tied the invisible monster climate change to the coronavirus pandemic with a neat, little bow.

“As we are cutting down forests and destroying habitats, we are creating the ideal conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another and then to us. We can no longer separate the health crisis from the ecological crisis. We cannot separate the ecological crisis from the climate crisis. It’s all interlinked in many ways.”

For climate-changers, everything’s connected in some fashion or other to the natural and inexplicable variances in temperature and weather. That’s what the weird kid from Sweden says. Her point is as absurd as saying everyone who eats tacos eventually dies, or everyone in the world is a mere six degrees of separation from actor Kevin Bacon.

While climate Chicken Littles like Little Greta are very good at predicting the end of life on Earth from environmental catastrophe, they somehow missed predicting the Wuhan plague’s approach.

And that means the rest of us can ignore the bizarre, infantile connections made by Little Greta and her child-like climate-change playmates.

It’s up to us skeptical and rational adults to view them as tap-dancing, unintentional entertainers – not unlike little Shirly Temple.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.





