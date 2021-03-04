COVID-19 vaccine as seen through the lights of perverted science

WASHINGTON. The mainstream media gleefully greeted the announcement by the Biden junta that pharmaceutical companies Janssen/Johnson & Johnson will have enough new COVID-19 vaccine doses available “for the entire adult population in the United States by the end of May,” The New York Times reported.

But the announcement was not universally greeted as good news.

Morality in a time of COVID

The Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans condemned the new vaccine for its use of stem cells taken from aborted fetuses.

“It is under the same guidance that the archdiocese must instruct Catholics that the latest vaccine from Janssen/Johnson & Johnson is morally compromised as it uses the abortion-derived cell line in the development and production of the vaccine as well as the testing.”

The archdiocese added that “the two vaccines currently available from Pfizer and Moderna do not rely on cell lines from abortions in the manufacturing process and therefore can be morally acceptable for Catholics as the connection to abortion is extremely remote.”

Perverted science

Back in the 1940s, doctors worked to develop drugs for purposes of immunization to prevent diseases like typhoid fever, infectious hepatitis, typhus, and tuberculosis. And they needed human test subjects. And so, they used, against their will, prisoners from Nazi death camps with names like Dachau, Buchenwald, and Ravensbrück.

The latter was a camp where Dr. Herta Oberheuser conducted gruesome medical experiments involving wound infections and organ transplantation on 86 women. She was the only woman to face prosecution at the Nuremberg trials.

A half-decade after hostilities with Nazi Germany began, the words of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were chillingly fleshed out at Nuremberg. Churchill insisted that victory over the Nazi regime was necessary to prevent “a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.”

The aforementioned experiments, Churchill surely knew, were conducted under a new moral order. One German philosopher Friedrich Nietzche said was “beyond good and evil.”

As historian Richard Weikart notes in his book “Hitler’s Ethic: The Nazi Pursuit of Evolutionary Progress”:

“Hitler was inspired by evolutionary ethics to pursue the utopian project of improving the human race. He really was committed to deeply rooted convictions about ethics and morality that shaped his policies. Evolutionary ethics underlay or influenced almost every major feature of Nazi policy: eugenics (i.e., measures to improve human heredity, including compulsory sterilization), euthanasia, racism, population expansion, offensive warfare, and racial extermination. The drive to foster evolutionary progress – and to avoid biological degeneration – was fundamental to Hitler’s ideology and policies… Those who did share his evolutionary view of ethics, such as many in the scientific and medical community, were often eager participants in Nazi atrocities.”

America’s bell curve morality

It’s astonishing that in post-World War II America, our ruling elites constantly browbeat her citizens with the vaccine mantra, “Trust the science.” A science whose ethics slides down a slippery bell curve bent by the weight of momentary convenience. A situational morality shaped by a pandemic our politicians use as a pretext to limit individual freedom while heralding a vaccine that comes at the expense of innocent blood.

A year before Hitler’s rise to power, Aldous Huxley observed in his 1932 novel “Brave New World” that “most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution.”

And America’s passive acceptance of evil in the name of science more than proves the point.

***********************************************************************************

Top Image: COVID-19 vaccines come off production line. CBS News screen capture.