On September 2, 1858, speaking in Clinton, Illinois, during the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates, Abraham Lincoln made one of his most famous statements: “You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” This prophetic prose has once again proven true with the most recent news on COVID-19 – the Chinese Flu; being that it is mostly a hoax committed for political reasons.

In the past few weeks, the COVID-19 con has collapsed. Facts are working themselves into more mainstream media outlets stating this, not because they wish to, but because they can no longer be hidden. (The CDC’s 6% COVID-19 Deaths Stat Is Causing Confusion on Social Media—Here Are the Facts)

If you look beyond the 6%, you’ll learn that as of August 22, there were 161,392 death certificates that listed COVID-19 as a cause of death. And if you do the math, you’ll see that in 94% of deaths with COVID-19, other conditions are listed in addition to COVID-19, including chronic conditions like diabetes or hypertension as well as acute conditions that occurred as a result of COVID-19, such as pneumonia or respiratory failure.

“The reality is that COVID-19 likely has led to even a larger number of deaths than what is being reported, due to secondary effects of patients being isolated, unable to see their primary care physician or cardiologist in person, or being fearful to present to the ER for evaluation of their chest pain, dyspnea (shortness of breath), or even stroke symptoms,” says Scott Braunstein, MD, medical director of Sollis Health LA.

This is because, in part, as a large group of physicians reported on YouTube that the facts of COVID do not support the extreme measures taken.





One of them, Dr. Walter Ricciardi, an advisor to the Italian Health Ministry, brought up the issue regarding the way that deaths are recorded, stating:

“On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 percent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 percent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity—many had two or three”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, pointed out in April that all people who pass away and test positive for COVID-19, regardless of the cause of death, or means of that death, will be marked as a COVID-19 death. What we are being told is that if someone dies of a heart attack or even a gunshot wound, for example, will be counted as a COVID-19 death as long as the virus is present.

Back in April and May the mainstream news was all about the death counts, with reporters breathlessly trying to shock the nation about the devastation being brought about as a result of this, the worst pandemic in history. You could not see a report that did not include the daily death count.

And then suddenly we heard nothing about it. Almost overnight the death toll stopped being about the deaths and turned into a frenzy over the surging numbers of cases.

Also by Ragonese: The false narrative of BLM – why black lives do not matter to them

That was because the fraud surrounding the death rate in America was being exposed. In fact, using the parameters set in April and May on reporting COVID-19 deaths, George Floyd’s death certificate would show as just another China flu death because he tested positive.

New CDC statistics show that only 6,640 deaths are due to China flu alone

Rather than the commonly reported 164,280 deaths allegedly associated with COVID-19.

In other words, only 4 percent of media-sensationalized deaths were due solely to China flu and not other underlying medical conditions. Hardly a pandemic, and certainly not worth shutting down a booming economy.

Before this was well known, the media was forced to scale back counting deaths and refocused on testing, and the inflated numbers of new cases, to keep up the hornswoggle; in order to prevent President Trump from being reelected.

However, that premise is itself being challenged.

New information is pointing out that a positive test means simply that there are viral particles in a person’s respiratory tract. They may have been infected months ago, and the sensitivity of PCR test detected dead viral fragments. A positive test does not mean a person is sick or contagious. And more testing means more positive cases, leading to so-called “surges” that were anything but.





Due to this knowledge becoming more common, the “New York Times” was forced to report,

“The standard tests are diagnosing huge numbers of people who may be carrying relatively insignificant amounts of the virus. Most of these people are not likely to be contagious and identifying them may contribute to bottlenecks that prevent those who are contagious from being found in time. Up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus.”

Putting this all together we realize that deaths and positive cases are overstated by more than 90 percent. While hindsight is always better than predicting the future, there can be no doubt that the wild hysteria was for political reasons. It was not to provide accurate medical information.

When President Trump was controlling travel into this country, as soon as he became aware of the China virus, little information was available. This mostly due to China’s using the World Health Organization to lying about the virus. That Trump opted on the side of caution was a wise decision then, and now.

However, when the economy was shut down, by Governors of individual states, it can now be seen as an overreaction. COVID is a horrible virus. But for many affected it is a flu similar to that suffered during the annual flu season.

Yet, state governments continue to shutter businesses on the pretext of a national pandemic.

In reality, it is for no other reason than to affect the November election result. Democrats know that they cannot stop President Trump from winning reelection unless people are in financial trouble, and can blame Trump for their plight.

They would rather destroy the middle class than see us reelect President Trump. In fact, destroying America is Democrats’ only plan for the future. Their platform does not provide for anything other than punishing working Americans.

Even though these same Democrats praise the ongoing rioters, where thousands are on the streets without social distancing, they try to limit everyone else that might vote against them, to remain indoors and suffer. Their plan is to invoke so much pain that they break our will.

So the China flu hoax continues until the election is over. Then it will fade into memory because then they will be too busy promoting that the results of the election are not valid because they lost.

There is only one way to end the ongoing turmoil. Defeat Democrats so badly in November that their party becomes a footnote in history. Every American must go to their voting booth and end Democrat tyranny once and forever.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.