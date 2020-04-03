COVID-19 has American’s flocking to gun stores to arm themselves

WASHINGTON: A surprising side effect of the current COVID-19 virus is that millions of citizens are rushing to gun stores to purchase firearms and ammunition. First time buyers constitute many of those shoppers.

Most are shocked at exactly how hard it is to make their purchase. Depending on the state, some cannot buy a gun or ammunition without a permit; as it is in Illinois where you must have a Firearms Owners Identification Card before any purchase. In Illinois today it takes a minimum of ten weeks to obtain a FOID card.

After receiving all the appropriate licenses to buy, different rules from state to state, then you must have a federal background check to ensure that you are not a felon, mentally challenged, charged with any domestic violence, or a drug user. Not only must you pass a federal background check, then you must swear to the above facts on a federal form 4473.

Lying on that form is a federal felony. With so many states now allowing recreational use of marijuana, there is some confusion on the drug use clause. However, know that under federal law, if you use marijuana for recreational or medical reasons, you cannot legally purchase a firearm.





If you were charged, or are under indictment for any domestic violence charge, you are prohibited from buying firearms. You may not have yet been found guilty of anything, or even gone before a judge for the first time, that doesn’t matter, just having a spouse claim domestic violence is enough to rescind your second amendment rights. If found guilty, even if it is a misdemeanor, you lose your rights forever.

After passing these hurdles, many states impose a waiting period from one to ten days after final approval to be able to walk out of the gun store with your chosen weapon. This is for pistols, rifles, shotguns, in some states, even black powder weapons of the type used by frontier men. California, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maryland have some of the strictest laws. They do everything possible to prohibit one from lawfully owning a firearm.

In fact, all Democratic-controlled states make the private ownership of firearms as difficult as possible. Just look at once gun-friendly states like Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Virginia, once turning red, they began strict gun law legislation prohibiting many classes of firearms. Today those states show the real intent of Democrats, making everyone dependent on government.

The myriad of laws, more than 30,000, and growing daily, various local, state, and federal, make it almost impossible to legally keep and bear arms as stated in the Constitution.

That is the point of all of those laws, to usurp the Constitution.

Once you pass all the hurdles to actually owing a weapon, many states hinder possession of that gun to the most limited of circumstances. New York City, for instance, allows one to keep a weapon in your house but prohibits transporting that firearm from home to a gun range outside the city limits.

Yep, you can own it, but can’t learn how to shoot it. If you want to engage in competitive shooting, you are out of luck. The web of anti-gun laws from state to state, even from cities or counties within a state, is mind-boggling. And remember, ignorance of the law is no excuse.

It is how Shaneen Allen, a 27-year-old mother of two ended up in a New Jersey courtroom facing a three-year sentence when she was arrested in 2014. The woman was robbed at gunpoint in her Philadelphia neighborhood and vowed not to be a victim again.

She went through all the classes, background checks and screening necessary to become a concealed carry permit holder, then bought herself a .380 handgun and filled it with hollow-point defensive bullets, and placed it in her purse.

Shaneen then took a trip from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, only a few miles away. She was stopped by a New Jersey State Trooper, and being the law-abiding person that she is, notified the trooper that she was armed.

He arrested her for illegal possession of the firearm and for having hollow-point ammunition, also a crime in that anti-gun state. In New Jersey that is a mandatory three years in prison. (How A Philly Mom’s Legal Battle Rallied Pro-Gun Advocates)





Ms. Allen is not the only example of the blatant anti-second amendment bias in this nation. Rather just a single spoke in the wheel of deceit the anti-American left has spun to ensnarl law-abiding citizens into rejecting gun ownership. If they make it almost impossible to “keep and bear arms,” they can destroy the Constitution. The next step is invoke their tyranny upon all of us without any recourse from “we the people. ”

Many Americans have been warning of this very thing for years. But only now it is being understood by large numbers of citizens that there is a huge disconnect between what is written in the Constitution and what is being practiced. What is happening now in gun stores across this nation should be a wake-up call. A wake-up call necessary to change the myriad of anti-Gun laws into cohesive federal protection of the Constitution.

Whether it is or not will only be determined by the Supreme Court. Even though it has been reluctant to do so. Now is the time for this court to define exactly what the Second Amendment means when it says, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

This fear of not being able to defend ourselves is what is driving the rush to buy guns and ammunition in today’s COVID-19 environment. We are facing an uncertain future. When confronted with indecision, Americans instinctively rely on themselves over trusting the government to make decisions for them.

From Hollywood end of days thrillers to short stories on how to save yourself from zombies, the only ones surviving are those who take their safety into their own hands. The government can’t, or won’t do it. In most tales, the government is actually the bad guy. So naturally, full of end of the world, zombie-infested stories, people rush to their local gun shop to prepare for the worse.

There is a lesson in what is happening now. One that should reawaken our slumbering nation.

Things have been going too well for too long. And it has weakened us as a nation. And as a people to how this nation became great in the first place.

Our forefathers carved this nation out of a vast wilderness, into the moral capital of the world, through self-reliance, fortitude, and imagination.

They didn’t wait for the government to do something for them. Instead, Americans grabbed the bull by the horns, jumped on it’s back and set off on the road to greatness.

This COVID-19 pandemic is reawakening that pioneer spirit and returning many into self-reliant survivors.

Now they understand that government is not the cure, rather the cause of their everyday problems.

