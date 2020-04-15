COVID-19, Democrats and the shredding of the U.S. Constitution

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Constitution plainly spells out what rights we, as citizens, have. And that America’s Democrats are attacking. Despite the fact that not even the unique properties of COVID-19 allow Democrats that power.

Those rights are included in the body of the Constitution, as well as expanded in the numerous amendments that followed. All are held as the principles of our unique democracy, but some form the foundation that all the rest are built upon.

That foundation is called the Bill of Rights that consists of the first ten amendments. Amendments so important to the Founders that the original Constitution was not ratified by the states until they were added. First among those rights was the right to freedom of religion.

“Congress cannot establish a national religion, nor can they prohibit the free exercise thereof.”

That same sentence continues with “or abridge the freedom of speech, or the press, or the right of the people to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”





Yet, all of those rights, except freedom of the press, are now being violated under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic. It begs the question of under what circumstances can our Constitutional rights be suspended?

Our Constitutional rights are being capriciously suspended by those we elected to lead us

On Easter Sunday we saw a mayor put nails on the ground, effectively blocking cars from entering a church parking lot. In multiple locations authorities ordered anyone caught attending service, even a drive-up service, to be quarantined for two weeks.

In South Carolina police wrote $500 tickets for church attendance. Prior to Easter, they were arresting Christians who offered assistance and alternatives to women about to obtain an abortion. An obvious essential service. Except for the unborn child.

These anti-Christian measures violated both the religious, and freedom of speech clauses of the first amendment. It is important to note that the spread of the novel coronavirus was not the predicate for these draconian measures. Abortion clinics were still allowed to operate while churches were ordered closed.

On Tuesday, police in Raleigh, North Carolina, arrested at least one protester who had joined a peaceful protest outside the state’s General Assembly building to call on the governor to “reopen” the state. Police, trying to justify their violating the first amendment right of peaceful assembly to redress grievances, stated, “protesting is a non-essential activity.”

Consider that. Unlimited powers now imposed at the whims of politicians. Protesting is a non-essential activity. As is going to church to exercise our religions. Then it will be the confiscation of guns from law-abiding citizens. Once you let one right go without challenge, the others will follow.

Nearly every state in the country is now under stay-at-home orders

State governors, county presidents, and local mayors are barring, in their own wisdom, any activity they deem to be non-essential. In other words, whatever that governor, county board, or mayor decides, you must obey. The Constitution be damned.

But it isn’t only the First Amendment at risk, the Second is also being similarly violated.

Politicians across this nation, all of them Democrats, are rushing to shutter gun stores to prohibit the purchase of firearms or ammunition. Even though President Trump has declared that firearms sales and manufacturing are essential businesses, these anti-Constitutional politicians can’t seem to violate our constitutional rights fast enough.

Their end game is the permanent closure of these gun stores and manufacturers. Many of whom will never reopen because of these anti-constitutional edicts now in place. The Second Amendment is short and sweet, in only 26 words it is the amendment that protects all the others.





The meat of that amendment is, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The assault on the Second Amendment

There are over 30,000 local, state and federal laws on the books infringing on our God-given right to keep and bear arms. First-time gun buyers across the country learned that first hand. Many believed the lies Hollywood and the press have fed them on the ease of getting a gun. It angered many at just how difficult it really is; especially in Democrat-controlled states.

In California first time buyers are astonished that after clearing all of the harsh rules in that state to qualify for the privilege of buying a weapon to defend themselves, their families and their property, they still must wait ten days to pick up that weapon.

For someone afraid of what might come during the COVID-19 pandemic panic, ten days could be a lifetime.

Many states across this country have waiting periods varying from one to ten days, but Illinois, a Democrats stronghold, is especially Machiavellian. In that Democrats’ hellhole, prior to even being allowed to look at a firearm, you must first possess a state-police issued FOID (Firearms Owners Identification) card.

Under normal times that takes at least ten weeks, now there is no telling if it might take ten months. To exacerbate the situation, federal laws prohibit crossing state boundaries to purchase a firearm. This maze of interconnected local, state and federal laws has in effect nullified the meaning of the second amendment. But it gets worse.

All Constitutional protections are coming under attack by Democrats

We all know that the Constitutional rights of citizens, even our President, have been violated by leftist zealots, trashing almost all of the other amendments in the Bill of Rights, most recently under the guise of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Yet in this second round assault, radical leftist are using COVID-19 as an excuse to trash our founding document.

This second wave is more insidious because it spans the Government at all levels, from local to national.

Wake up America, we either protect our rights or we lose them

This new attack on the Constitution in the name of COVID-19 is the final wake-up call to all Patriots that the radical left, mostly Sanders supporters, but all communist loving American haters, are in a final push to shred the Constitution.

It bears repeating that once we have lost even one constitutionally protected right, and the second is on the verge of just that, the rest will follow.

After that…COVID-19 ushered communism just might win.