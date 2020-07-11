Coup Plotter Susan Rice: Biden’s VP pick or Durham’s Criminal Defendant

WASHINGTON, DC: Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice, a central figure in the Obamagate coup against Donald Trump, is being widely touted as co-conspirator Joe Biden’s Vice President pick. (The VP Choice Everyone Is

Missing) If so it would be the sick crowning glory of the four-year coup d’etat launched against Donald Trump by the Obama administration.

The final ironic culmination of an illegal plot to frame and destroy Trump and everyone around him starting before he was even the Republican nominee for President.

A seditious criminal conspiracy investigated for over a year now by US Attorney John Durham. While America waits impatiently for indictments and accountability.





Susan Rice: Seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government

Susan Rice is at the heart of all of it. She is the nexus between Barack Obama and the cabal of John Brennan, James Clapper, and James Comey. Who systematically used NSA surveillance authority and the intelligence agencies to illegally spy on American political opponents.

That the principal conspirator in an attempt to sabotage and destroy the peaceful transition of power and the Presidency of Donald Trump could even be considered for Vice President under Dementia Joe is Orwellian in the extreme.

This is the final descent of American political life into the swamp of third world level corruption. Where America becomes Argentina or Brazil or more likely in this scenario, Venezuela.

Susan Rice: One heartbeat from 11 years as President

The woman who masterminded and ran the coup against Donald Trump being placed one heartbeat from the Presidency behind Dementia Joe Biden. Whom we all know will be, at best, a regent. Surrounded by a cabal of Marxists and coup plotters. A figurehead. Who more than likely will step down long before his first term ends. That would make Susan Rice President.

Since she would have assumed the office, she would be eligible to run for two full terms afterward. If Susan Rice is elected Vice President and Joe Biden steps down because of incapacity early in his term, she could serve as President for 11 years. Hows that for putting the Obama coup plotters back in power.

Susan Rice: the liar of Benghazi

Rice is in the catbird seat by default. After Joe Biden swore that he would pick a black female VP, he also swore that she would be someone who was ready on day one. But there’s a problem. Every one of the other potential candidates being discussed have zero foreign policy experience. Not Val Demmings. Or Keisha Bottoms. Not even Willie Brown paramour Kamala Harris.

Enter Susan Rice. The discredited liar best-known for blaming the Benghazi attack on a video, when it was a coordinated assault by Al Qaeda. 4 Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens, died in the attack. Obama and Hillary blamed a video. Then Susan Rice went on all 5 networks’ Sunday shows and repeated the lie that Ben Rhodes had written for her.

The truth was the Obama administration had armed Al Qaeda factions in Libya and was buying back arms from them to ship them to Al Qaeda factions in Syria. All while saying Osama Bin Laden is dead and Al Qaeda is on the run. While working with Al Qaeda to destabilize much of North Africa.

Serving as Obama’s National Security Advisor until the day he left office, Susan Rice was at the center of every Foreign Policy fiasco for 8 years. Syria. Libya. Iraq. Isis. The slaughter of the Yazidi’s. The loss of Crimea. The rise of China.





Rice and Brennan: Co-defendants in a seditious conspiracy

More than that, she ran a political espionage cabal, along with John Brennan, reporting directly to President Obama. The Obama White House utilized the NSA surveillance authority, designed to catch domestic and international terrorists, to spy on their political opponents. Tens of thousands of them. At least 34,000 verified Americans illegally and unconstitutionally spied on between 2012 and 2016, according to Chief FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer.

But for Joe Biden, Susan Rice is the only one of his VP candidates on the shortlist that is mildly credible. Or considered as ready to be President. Karen Bass is way too kind to Fidel Castro, though in the current Democrat Party that’s probably a plus.

For Rice its the VP slot or indictment

The problem for Rice and Biden, is they have all the wrong experience. They both shredded the constitution at home by illegally and systematically spying on their political opponents. While on the way to diminishing America around the world. Facilitating the rise of China, which built two fortified islands with military bases in the South China Sea during the Obama wonder years.

But it makes perfect sense. The attempt to overthrow Donald Trump and put the coup plotters back in power is the only way to keep John Durham and William Barr from completing their investigation of the Russia Hoax.

For Biden and Rice, 2020 is an existential crisis.

They either win, or they watch the wheels of justice finally bring the senior levels of the Obama White House to account for their seditious conspiracy to overthrow the government of the United States.

A Biden Presidency: the return of the Coup Plotters

If Biden wins, then the same people who brought you Lois Lerner and the IRS, wingman Eric Holder and Fast and Furious, Lorretta Lynch on the Tarmac and James Comey at the FISA court will be back in control. It’s a terrifying thought.

Susan Rice and Joe Biden both worked with a young man named Eric Ciaramella. Ciaramella was a John Brennan protege whose lying perfidy and extreme political espionage played a crucial role in the Ukrainian impeachment farce. He was the so-called “Whistleblower”. A limpet mine in the heart of the National Security Council. Working with fellow NSC deep state mole Lt. Col Alexander Vindmann.

Illegal spying: Rice’s Unmasking, Brennan’s warrantless wiretaps

At every turn of the attempt to destroy Donald Trump, Rice and her Obama minions have been there, feeding the fire. Rice and her NSC cohorts illegally unmasked thousands of Americans in and around the Trump campaign throughout 2016. She unmasked her incoming successor, General Michael Flynn, 7 times between November 2016 and January 2017.

Rice was the coordinator of the extraordinary committee formed to handle the coup conspiracy. She worked hand in glove with Biden, Brennan, Clapper, and Comey to systematically and illegally spy on Americans. Shred the constitution. Destroy the peaceful transition of power. Seditiously conspiring to sabotage newly elected President Trump and the Presidency.

Smoking Gun: The Oval Office meeting of the Coup Plotters

Rice chronicles the January 5th meeting of the coup plotters in the Obama oval office. Her infamous “cover your ass” “by the book” memo has been shown to have been anything but by the book. It turns out, according to Peter Strzoks’ notes, Joe Biden suggested targeting Michael Flynn with the Logan Act. Barack Obama personally unleashed the forces of hell on Donald Trump, and specifically said to make sure they “put the right people on it”.

So for Susan Rice, who has become increasingly strident and vocal of late in attacking Trump, the choice seems a simple one. Vice President or prison. Restoration of the coup plotters or indictment.

It is as if the Republic is in a race of time between Biden restoring the criminal Obama mafia and John Durham finally holding people accountable. Uncovering the origins of the Russia Hoax, and bringing indictments.

For Rice and Brennan: A chronicle of what Durham is looking at

At every stage of the following crimes, Susan Rice was aware of, a participant, a coordinator, and a co-conspirator.

From 2012 to 2016 Brennan, Clapper and Comey used NSA surveillance systems to illegally spy on at least 40000 Americans without a warrant. These are political opponents, journalists, Supreme Court Justices they are spying on. NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers cut off access in March 2016.

The Russia Hoax in all its aspects begins immediately to replace the surveillance. Mike Rogers will one day be the principal witness in the trial of John Brennan, who worked with Rice on a regular basis on this ‘Special project”. These crimes are at the heart of the Russia Hoax. The Obama administration’s illegal use of NSA surveillance systems against domestic political opponents.

John Brennan launches a CIA operation against the Trump campaign, setting up George Papadopoulos as a ‘Russian agent” using Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, and Australian Ambassador Alexander Downer. The FBI and CIA tape and film all encounters. Exculpatory evidence will show that Papadopoulos was framed in conjunction with the Italian and British intelligence agencies.

The DNC is hacked from the inside, and a cover story of Russian interference is created to cover up the embarrassment. This theme becomes the improbable, unproven, and nefarious cornerstone of the 3 year Russia hoax to come. Recent testimony unearthed by the head of Crowdstrike stated under oath that they had no proof whatsoever that Russia hacked the DNC. That it was a ‘supposition”. In spite of copious evidence that the hack could only have been internal. And no evidence of Russian involvement.

In response to the hack, and to enhance the cover story, the DNC hires Perkins Coie to hire Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to conveniently produce the Steele Dossier to support the Russian collusion hoax. At the Crowdstrike CEO testimony to the House intelligence committee where he said he had no evidence of Russia as the source of the hack, he was represented by lawyers from both the DNC and Perkins Coie.

Peter Strzok and Andrew Weissmann launch Crossfire Hurricane, using the Papadouolous frame job evidence and the Steele dossier as their predication.

Strzok, Weismann, and Comey seek illegal FISA warrants on Carter Page, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Michael Flynn using the Steele dossier and Crossfire Hurricane as the underpinning.

John Brennan and Peter Strzok concoct the intelligence assessment, using the Steele Dossier, that is passed off as the work of 17 agencies, claiming Russia is interfering to help Donald Trump.

Throughout 2016 Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes, and Samantha Powers are unmasking thousands of Americans. Its clear that Donald Trump and Michael Flynn had been a target for years.

Michael Flynn is unmasked 57 times in three months, including by the White House Chief of Staff and Vice President Biden. Keep in mind this is the incoming National Security Advisor, a three-star general, a war hero, and the former head of DIA.

The January 5th meeting of the coup plotters: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey, and Sally Yates where they discuss setting up Michael Flynn, leaking the Steele dossier, and advancing the conspiracy against Donald Trump. Susan Rice writes the infamous cover your ass memo on January 20th, while Peter Strzok’s notes make clear it was anything but “by the book”. It is Obama’s smoking gun. As Strzok texted in September 2016, “ Potus wants to know everything we’re doing “

Transcripts are leaked to the Washington Post of the Flynn/Kisliak conversations, setting the ball rolling against Flynn.

Coup Plotters: The Obama shadow government in exile

The full horror of the next three years in now well known. The same people who framed Donald Trump become the same people running the Mueller Weissmann inquisition. The Impeachment farce following the Russia Hoax. The Obama administration in exile and the seditious conspiracy against Trump continues unabated to this day.

To this day there has been no accountability. That is why the brazenness of elevating Susan Rice to the Vice Presidency is so infuriating. The Obama White House ran a CIA operation against their own government. They have staged a seditious conspiracy against the United States from the day Donald Trump was elected. It is galling to think that this criminal conspiracy will be rewarded and that they will be even remotely successful at reclaiming power.

John Durham needs to act soon

It is crucial that John Durham indict the criminals accountable for the behaviors which have by now been so thoroughly exposed and proven. For the sake of any shred of the rule of law still has any shred of meaning. In a crucial election, the American people have a right to know the extent of the criminality involved. All of this in spite of the corrupt left-wing media attempts to completely ignore it.

In short, people need to be indicted. The reckoning must begin to occur before Election Day. The crimes that happened under Obama, Biden, and Rice dwarfs anything in American history. Their abuses of the intelligence agencies and the rights of all Americans make Richard Nixon look like an amateur.

Jail the Coup Plotters

I would remind people that during Watergate, Nixon White House Chief of Staff HR Haldeman, Domestic Policy chief John Ehrlichman, and Attorney General John Mitchell all went to Federal prison for their crimes. In Obamagate John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, Andrew Weismann and Susan Rice deserve no less. As do all their co-conspirators.

For now we await Joe Biden’s choice for Vice President. If he wants a black woman who is qualified to be President from day one, Condaleeza Rice comes to mind. But alas, she is a Republican.

Susan Rice would take America back to the bad old days of Benghazi and the Iran nuclear deal. To a return to East German Stasi tactics, spying on and punishing your domestic political opponents with impunity. A rollback of everything Trump has achieved the last 4 years. Economically and strategically around the world.

That is exactly what the coup plotters want.

Lead Cartoon: Unmasked by Branco for Comically Incorrect – https://comicallyincorrect.com/unmasked/