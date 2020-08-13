Countries using HCQ have significantly lower death rates from COVID-19

WASHINGTON,DC: Countries that use Hydroxychloroquine in combination with zinc and azithromycin have significantly lower death rates from Covid-19 than those who restrict its use. Major studies of the efficacy of HCQ have now shown a reduction in death rates of between 50% and 80%. A plethora of research of countries around the world continues to show the safety and efficacy of HCQ.

Both as a prophylactic and as a therapeutic treatment in the early stages of the disease.

Yet the media war on Hydroxychloroquine as a mainstream treatment in the United States and Western Europe continues unabated. Never in the history of pandemics has so much effort been made to vilify one of the only treatments available to prevent and treat the Coronavirus at its inception.

A media war on HCQ

From the completely fake British Lancet study. To the hopeless disinformation promulgated on CNN and MSNBC like Catholic dogma. The cherry-picking and intentional relentless promotion of one dubious hysterical negative hit job on HCQ after another.





From the same people who brought you the Russia Hoax for three years.

And who can forget the Governor’s in New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Nevada who openly restricted its use. Actually preventing citizens from being prescribed the drug. While tens of thousands died in Nursing homes, and the pandemic spread unabated.

Or the Texas pharmaceutical board refusing to fill doctor’s legal prescriptions.

The evidence from around the world shows that HCQ is widely effective both as a prophylactic and therapeutic treatment. The deliberate ongoing attacks on a drug of proven value has been perhaps the most perplexing, pernicious, and deadly aspects of the Covid-19 disaster worldwide.

HCQ cuts death rates: A worldwide randomized control trial by country

A recent study published at HCQtrial.com showed that countries that used HCQ had death rates that were 80% lower than those who did not. The statistics are startling. In India, where HCQ is widely used both as prophylactic and in treatment the death rate from COVID is 33.4 per million. In the United States, where HCQ is routinely vilified, it is 497 deaths per million. As opposed to the Ukraine, where HCQ is widely used, the death rate is 45 per million. Turkey, Israel, Cuba, and Russia all have significantly lower death rates than countries where HCQ was rejected as a treatment.

As the study reported:

“Many countries either adopted or declined early treatment with HCQ, forming a large country-randomized controlled trial with 2.0 billion people in the treatment group and 663 million in the control group. As of August 8, 2020, an average of 39.6/million in the treatment group have died, and 443.7/million in the control group, relative risk 0.089.

The treatment group has a 79.1% lower death rate.

They explained their methodology:

“Entire countries made different decisions regarding treatment with HCQ, essentially assigning themself to the treatment or control group. We examined diabetes, obesity, hypertension, life expectancy, population density, urbanization, testing level, and intervention level, which do not account for the effect observed. We focus here on countries that chose and maintained a clear assignment to one of the groups for a majority of the duration of their outbreak, either adopting widespread use, or highly limiting use.”

Discussing the results, the website JoNova made some significant observations:

“Poor countries all over the world are using Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and it appears to be very useful. The new HCQTrial suggests that despite the billion dollar budgets and expert staff, people in wealthier countries are dying from Coronavirus at far higher rates than people are in lands where HCQ is being used.”

“It’s not often a trial announces they put 2 billion people into the treatment group. But they literally included the world, then found 5 billion exceptions — some nations chopped and changed drug policy, some took up masks, and others isolated too soon to get really sick (New Zealand and Australia). So they found nations that either did or didn’t use HCQ and stuck with the policy and followed them through to see what happened.”





“The low death nations include Cuba, India, Turkey, Indonesia, Algeria, Greece, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Russia, Morocco and Israel. Not all of which are poor. The list itself may be a shock — for people in the West to find out that so many countries are using it.”

The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons agree.

In April they published a report of its study that showed hydroxychloroquine to have about 90 percent chance of helping COVID-19 patients. In late June, the group filed its motion for a preliminary injunction with the court to compel release to the public of hydroxychloroquine by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), in AAPS v. HHS, No. 1:20-cv-00493-RJJ-SJB (W.D. Mich.).

As part of the filing with the court, AAPS also includes a chart showing how countries that encourage HCQ use, such as South Korea, India, Turkey, Russia, and Israel, have been far more successful in combatting COVID-19 than countries that have banned or discouraged early HCQ use, as the FDA has. According to AAPS, nearly 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) were donated to federal agencies, and yet they have not released virtually any of it to the public.

The AAPS Seeks an injunction to release HCQ to the public

“Why does the government continue to withhold more than 60 million doses of HCQ from the public?” asks Jane Orient, M.D., the Executive Director of AAPS. “This potentially life-saving medication is wasting away in government warehouses while Americans are dying from COVID-19.”

“The interference with public access to hydroxychloroquine is disrupting our political processes,” notes AAPS General Counsel Andrew Schlafly. “Perhaps that is what some want, in order to deter Americans from attending political conventions and even voting, but it is unconstitutional for the FDA to infringe on these constitutional rights by blocking access to this safe medication.”

“Treatment with hydroxychloroquine cut the death rate significantly in sick patients hospitalized with COVID-19 – and without heart-related side-effects, according to a study published by Henry Ford Health System. According to the report, in a large-scale retrospective analysis of 2,541 patients hospitalized between March 10 and May 2, 2020 across the system’s six hospitals, the study found 13% of those treated with hydroxychloroquine alone died compared to 26.4% not treated with hydroxychloroquine.”

“The findings have been highly analyzed and peer-reviewed,” said Dr. Marcus Zervos, division head of Infectious Disease for Henry Ford Health System.”

This is a reduction in mortality of 50%.

The Dean of the Yale public health department, Dr. Stan Vermund, agrees.

Dr. Stanfund came to the defense of colleague, Yale epidemiologist and public health professor Dr. Harvey Risch. The dean flagged Risch’s article in May in the American Journal of Epidemiology that cites evidence to support Risch’s belief that hydroxychloroquine is good to “use for out-patient infection with SARS-CoV-2.”

Vermund noted that if “persons disagree with Dr. Risch’s review of the literature, it would be advisable to disseminate the alternative scientific interpretations, perhaps through letters or other publications with alternative viewpoints to the American Journal of Epidemiology, Newsweek, or other outlets.”

“My role as Dean is not to suppress the work of the faculty, but rather, to support the academic freedom of our faculty”.

Now there’s a refreshing attitude in the midst of political bio-warfare.

According to Just the News the American Journal of Epidemiology concurs:

” A prestigious medical journal is criticizing news media coverage of hydroxychloroquine in the battle against coronavirus, saying there is evidence the anti-malarial drug combined with the antibiotic azithromycin helps in the early stages of outpatient treatment.

“These medications need to be widely available and promoted immediately for physicians to prescribe,” the American Journal of Epidemiology reported in an article published this week that pushed back against claims the regimen has been dangerous or ineffective in all cases.

“Hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin has been widely misrepresented in both clinical reports and public media, and outpatient trials results are not expected until September,” the journal noted, urging medical professionals and the public to recognize there are different stages of the disease that may require different treatments.

“The most compelling argument, the journal said, is how hydroxychloroquine plus azithromycin reduces the rate of mortality.”

HCQ is being used effectively around the world

From Nigeria to Cuba HCQ is being used both as a prophylactic and as early therapeutic treatment with great effectiveness. Studies continue to confirm this. Double standards and media attacks have politicized in the United States what is a common medical practice in other countries.

The statistics are clear and alarming. Pakistan and India have much lower morbidities than the United States. The principal difference is the use of HCQ. Houston, we have a problem. The media attacks on HCQ in the face of evidence and a mounting death toll is unsustainable.

“A 2005 Virology Journal article by MJ Vincent and CDC’s Eric Bergeron et al, surfaced last week. The study concludes: “We report…that chloroquine has strong antiviral effects on SARS-Coronavirus infection of primate cells. These inhibitory effects are observed when the cells are treated with the drug either before or after exposure to the virus, suggesting both prophylactic and therapeutic advantage.” This conclusion implies that chloroquine functions both as a preventative “vaccine” and as a cure for strains of coronavirus.”

“Dr. Fauci insists he will not approve HCQ for COVID until its efficacy is proven in “randomized, double-blind placebo studies.” To date, Dr. Fauci has never advocated such studies for any of the 72 vaccine doses added to the mandatory childhood schedule since he took over NIAID in 1984. Nor is he requiring them for the COVID vaccines currently racing for approval. Why should hydroxychloroquine be the only remedy required to cross this high hurdle? HCQ is less in need of randomized placebo studies than any of these vaccines since its safety is well established after 60 years of use and decades on WHO’s list of “essential medicines.”

A cynical deadly version of “Ace in the Hole”

In the 1953 Billy Wilder classic film starring Kirk Douglas “Ace in the Hole”, a trapped miner can be saved in a day. But Kirk Douglas, as an ambitious scheming reporter, smells a big story that can be whipped up into a frenzy. But not if the trapped miner is rescued too quickly.

He convinces the rescue crew to do a riskier operation to drill down to the trapped man. Instead of extracting him more quickly and easily through the cliff face opening. It blows up into a deadly drama. A national obsession. A literal media circus ensues. Kirk Douglas gets his story.

Except the miner dies before they can get to him.

Its a metaphor for how the media has treated Hydroxychloroquine.

From the very beginning, HCQ has been a victim of coordinated vilification. In spite of the evidence. Imagine if the preventive and therapeutic treatment was there all along. That is what the evidence is showing. What if every senior citizen and front line worker, and doctor, and the nursing home patients had been given HCQ and zinc. What if every person was treated with HCQ and azithromycin as soon as they showed symptoms. How many lives could have been saved?

Many if not most of them according to reports.

Like in “Ace in the Hole”, the media wasn’t interested in a preventative cure. They took the one drug that could save people’s lives and made it radioactive. Attacked it. Vilified it. Spread deadly misinformation about it.

Refused to report the information that supported it.

How can we have a pandemic if there is a cheap preventative therapeutic?

Don’t save the miner too quickly. How can we shut down the economy and generate hysteria if there is both a prophylactic and a therapy? No, that has to be virulently dismissed. The media were more interested in cynically and dishonestly attacking Donald Trump and discrediting HCQ to discredit Trump.

So they could have a bigger story. A much deadlier story.

What if Andrew Cuomo had moved the 6,000 Covid19 patients to the Javit’s center instead of the nursing homes. How many tens of thousands in New York, and Pennsylvania, and New Jersey and Michigan would have been saved.

The statistics don’t lie. We have conducted a gruesome experiment. Countries that used HCQ systematically had significantly lower death rates. The reality is the media campaign against HCQ has been as deadly as effective as the virus itself. The Kirk Douglas clones of CNN and MSNBC have gotten the circus they wanted.

Unfortunately, too many have died along the way.