The coronavirus – yellow peril panic in the age of Joe Biden

WASHINGTON. When a Detroit autoworker recently confronted Vice President Joe Biden on his pledge to confiscate semi-automatic rifles from law-abiding Americans – a violation of the Constitution’s Second Amendment – Biden looked that average Michigan voter in the eyes and said,

“You’re full of sh*t.”

But as we now live in the age of YouTube, Biden’s interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper (below) proves it’s Biden who’s clearly full of it.

A diversion from Biden’s decline

It’s very clear Biden is losing what remains of his mental faculties as the demands and pressures of his last political campaign weigh heavily upon him. After all, he suffered not one but two cranial aneurysms in the late 1980s. And like the fading Biden, the declining legacy media is using what’s left of its influence to help the enfeebled and likely Democratic Presidential nominee in his quest to defeat President Donald Trump this November.

China: America’s Katrina

And for that, they can thank China – the incubator of planet Earth’s annual influenza pandemics. And this has provided fodder for President Trump’s many enemies.





Hunter DeRensis, The National Interest:

“How administrations are able to cope with natural disasters has a big impact on their electoral prospects. George W. Bush’s response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was widely panned, and it contributed to the Republican Party’s landslide defeat in the 2006 midterms.”

Professor Eddie Glaude Jr., Princeton University, to MSNBC:

“This may be, and I should mention this with trepidation, but this may be Donald Trump’s Katrina.”

Donald Kettl, MarketWatch:

“The spread of the virus has rocked industries from airlines and cruises to Apple and Applebee’s… Could this be his [Trump’s] Katrina moment, multiplied a thousand times over?”

President George W. Bush’s Katrina

The Bush clan saw a father and son elected to the highest office in the land. But that political power did not generate the winds and storm surge of Hurricane Katrina. The devastation and loss of life in New Orleans following the natural disaster was more the work of corrupt local and state Democratic officials.

Officials who diverted federal funds from much-needed improvements to the city’s aging levee system, not a distant chief executive in the nation’s capital.

Some people will believe anything

It is clear America is in the grip of a full-on panic. While as many as 30,000 Americans perished from the common flu (Oct. 1, 2019 to Feb. 1, 2020), causing no panic or dramatic drops in the financial markets, the approximately 40 US deaths resulting from coronavirus has caused a frantic run on bottled water, toilet paper, and canned goods.

On a personal note, I was nearly run over by a frantic shopper in search of a parking spot while walking to my local supermarket. I was there to pick up a few items on my wife’s weekly shopping list, unprepared for what looked like the collapse of Western Civilization.

On entering the market, however, there are no shopping carts. Panicked coronavirus shoppers have taken them all, forcing the store manager to retrieve one for me from the dangerous parking lot.

People are in medical facemasks and gloves. Some gloves are of the medical, blue latex variety. Others are simple gardening gloves. I pass shopper after shopper whose carts are filled to the brim with bottled water – some overflowing with that wonderful sparkling Italian concoction, San Pellegrino.

Out of curiosity, I venture over to the health care aisle and notice not a single bottle of hand sanitizer remains on the shelf. And the soup aisle is nearly devoid of cans.





I shake my head as I put my usual weekly items on the check-out conveyor to pay. The cashier, a college-age young man, meets my gaze.

“I know. It’s crazy,” he tells me, shaking his head.

He turns to the shoppers,

“All you have to do is wash your hands when you get home,” he says sarcastically.

No one is listening.

“They’re slamming into one another like fun-park bumper cars,” I tell him. “I can’t believe they’ve bought the silly media hype. More people die from the common flu each year,” I tell him.

Bad sportsmanship

Meanwhile, the National Basketball Association has suspended its regular season indefinitely, hoping to avoid spreading the virus. Major League Baseball followed suit by canceling spring-training exhibition games and delaying the start of the regular season.

And the nags of the Kentucky Derby will have to cool their hooves in their straw-littered stalls while the imaginations of turf enthusiasts’ race in circles over coronavirus.

Fake-news wishful thinking

And the nation’s so-called newspaper of record, the New York Times, hopes to fan the flames of hysteria with this bit of sorry speculation:

“Between 160 million and 214 million people in the US could be infected over the course of the epidemic, according to one projection. That could last months or even over a year, with infections concentrated in shorter periods, staggered across time in different communities, experts said. As many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die.”

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus survival rate worldwide is 96.6 percent. Among those over 80 years of age who contract the virus (those most likely suffering with underlying health conditions), the survival rate is 85.2 percent.

The coronavirus panic gripping the United States is illustrative of the power our legacy media still holds over the imaginations of many feebleminded Americans. And it’s clear the media hopes to mutate this new Chinese influenza strain into a lethal Trump-killing incarnation of Trump-Derangement Syndrome.

An act of desperation in the face of a hard sell by our media betters to portray Joe Biden as the American Aristotle – albeit with a drool cup.

Wuhan worries

Coronavirus is the price the First World seems willing to pay for doing business with kleptocratic China. A backward totalitarian socialist nation whose health care officials initially told their physicians they were “publishing false information online” regarding their virus reports.

The Wuhan Health Commission initially reported:

“So far, no infection found among medical staff, no proof of human-to-human transmission.”

They’re all full of it

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian recently engaged in a little coronavirus conspiracy theorizing that surely warmed the hearts of our friends at the New York Times:

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owes us an explanation!”

Joe Biden, our fake-news media, and China’s corrupt oligarchs are all full of – well, you know.

