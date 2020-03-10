CoronaVirus media driven hysteria leads to toilet paper thefts and panic

WASHINGTON: There is nothing silly about all the silliness happening over coronavirus, Kaysville, Utah police officer, Joshua Danielson, told local news outlet KSL that because of coronavirus concerns someone is stealing the toilet paper out of the men’s public bathroom of their police station. (Kaysville police to public: Don’t steal our toilet paper)

Simultaneously, in Naples, Florida, during a recent trip to a local grocery store, the rack holding the hand wipes to clean shopping carts at the entrance was missing. When asking the customer service representative where it was, she said they had been stolen over coronavirus concerns. Inside that store, the shelves were empty of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and ordinary bleach.

CoronaVirus Mania is not just at the store, its also affecting the stock-market

But it isn’t just people preparing for isolation if the pandemic comes to them, look at the wild fluctuations of the stock market.

Today alone the morning bell saw a 2000 point crash in the DOW, while NASDAQ fell slower, all over concerns about the coronavirus. Never mind that so many traders are tied into computer-driven technology that cannot reason out that the fears over coronavirus are blown out of all proportions to reality. That the perception of a pandemic has become the reality.

That perception has been foisted upon us by a mass media that is reviling in its newly regained position of reality maker.

The mainstream media hasn’t felt this powerful since the Vietnam war era. In fact, all the hullabaloo over the coronavirus is media-driven.

Let’s start with the noun pandemic. It generally means the same thing as an epidemic but sounds so much more odious. The word epidemic has been overused in recent years, so the more sinister-sounding word of a pandemic is used to instill fear into the minds of readers.

The reality is Coronavirus is the flu and all flues are Coronavirus. It has a shelf life. It will last only so long. That the majority of people are not at risk of serious consequences, other than the discomfort of the flu. The exceptions are the very young, those older than 60, particularly if you have an underlying health problem. And anyone with a comprised immune system due to ill health or disability.

Every aspect of the disease is shrouded in mystery and speculation. That speculation is where the MSM excels.

The media is free to exploit your deepest fears and excite your imagination about what is possible. And they are doing just that in the most reckless manner possible. However, it is not to warn you of the dangers of CoronaVirus. They are doing so for political purposes.

Overreporting on CoronaVirus is no longer just to sell their news, it is to take down President Trump.

They have finally found something to tarnish this President with. They hope that the CoronaVirus will be enough to see him lose the upcoming election if they do their dirtiest to present the public with a negative narrative. (The Media Succumb to Raging Case of Katrina Virus in Hopes of Infecting Trump. Trump Isn’t Having It.)

That it will be hard for him to defend against an epidemic no matter how well he has prepared for it. And this President has reacted better than every President before him who faced like circumstances.

A quick comparison between his actions and Obama’s lack of action dealing with either the Ebola or H1N1 “swine flu” epidemics shows the vast differences between a real leader and an amateur.

From the PJ Media article, Fact-Check: Obama Waited Until ‘Millions’ Infected and 1000 Dead in U.S. Before Declaring H1N1 Emergency:

When the World Health Organization officially declared H1N1 a pandemic in June, American health officials declared a public health emergency, but it wasn’t until four months later, October, that then-President Obama declared an H1N1 national emergency. By that time, the disease had infected millions of Americans and more than 1,000 people had died in the U.S.

CNN reported in October 2009:

Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added]

Showing strength in leadership President Trump acted quickly

Trump declared an emergency over the coronavirus within a month of its identification in China and enacted a travel ban to limit its reach into America, over the caterwauling of Democrats.

“Yet for that sensible decision — in defiance of the World Health Organization — he was criticized by Democrats such as Joe Biden as xenophobic, and by China as racist.

“This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia — hysterical xenophobia — and fearmongering,” said Biden the day after the travel restrictions were imposed.

CNN ran a story warning that “the US coronavirus travel ban could backfire” and have the effect of “stigmatizing countries and ethnicities.”

The Chinese Communist Party’s official mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, called the ban “racist.”

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned it would increase “fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.” – Criticisms of Trump’s coronavirus response are sickening

President Obama’s response to H1N1

Once the H1N1 was identified in 2009 as one of Obama’s first crisis, the President froze and did nothing for six months. Then, after thousands were already sick and dying, did he declare an emergency. He never put a travel ban or isolation of those infected into place, and other than paying lip service to the situation, did little to control it.

His reaction to the Ebola crisis of 2014 was even worse. If our medical community, those not associated with Obamacare, hadn’t found a cure to save the lives of some, he would have gone down in history as the most impudent president of all times.

Instead of taking any action he relied on the World Health Organization to control the virus and did not implement any travel bans or restrictions on entry into this country. (Obama admits ‘we’re not moving fast enough’ to stop Ebola spread – President says world cannot expect US to combat the virus alone, and expresses frustration at inaction from other countries – September 2014)

President Obama then telling a United Nations Ebola response group the only way to stem the tide of Ebola is:

“…only possible if every nation and every organization does its part,” the president said. “And everyone has to do more. Right now everybody has the best intentions, but people are not putting in the resources that are necessary.”

Although the media made a bigger story out of the ebola crisis than necessary, they never held Obama accountable for any of his inaction dealing with it. Whereas, with the coronavirus, they are imposing an impossible standard onto President Trump.

Therein lies the real crisis with this CoronaVirus.

Not the deaths or the suffering by those who get this flu. Not event the hoarding of toilet paper, or the unnecessary fears being generated by the MSM. Not even the panic in Wall Street. It is the resurrection of the power of the MSM to take down this President.

In the long run, it will be the demise of everything American if we let it.

It is time to think for ourselves and understand the trickery the MSM is perpetrating upon us. While the Covid-19 virus is a real problem not to be taken lightly, it is not the armageddon being sold. It isn’t this administration’s fault.

There really isn’t anything silly about all the silliness going on today. It is a power struggle between the left and the Right!

