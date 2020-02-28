Coronavirus is no competition for Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS)

WASHINGTON. It’s understandable that a panicked fake-news media would build up the coronavirus (covid-19) as a threat greater than Al Gore’s invisible friend climate change. They are facing another four-years of Trump Derangement Sympton (TDS).

Democrats are facing a US economy firing on all cylinders. America’s enemies are a lot quieter since missiles fired from a US military drone sent Iran’s Gen. Qasem Soleimani to paradise and into the open arms of 72 virgins.

Millennial Democrats (“the children are our future”) stand ready to nominate Neolithic socialist Bernie Sanders to lead their party to a humiliating defeat worse than that of 2016.

Ginning up a panic

The dying legacy media clearly believes the only way to impede Trump’s near-certain 2020 landslide victory is to gin up panic over the virus and blame its spread and roiling of markets on, well, you know who.





Thursday, nervous sellers triggered a massive 1,000-point drop in the Dow Jones industrials, which merely cleared the way for levelheaded buyers to snap up bargains. (RIP Mr Market. US stocks end Thursday trade with worst point drop ever)

More deadly than coronavirus

But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from October 1, 2019, through February 15, 2020, as many as 41 million Americans contracted the common flu. Of that number, 41,000 died.

As of this writing, one American woman contracted the coronavirus while in Wuhan, China. She is the only US citizen known to have died of the disease. She is reported to have suffered from other unspecified medical conditions, which likely contributed to the lethality of the virus. (US embassy says an American diagnosed with the new coronavirus died in Wuhan, China)

It’s Trump’s fault; Call in Vice President Mike Pence

President Donald Trump assigned the thankless job of Coronavirus Czar to reserved Vice President Mike Pence. But this only served to trigger members of the media.

Salon’s Igor Derysh fumed that “the vice president was widely criticized for mishandling an HIV outbreak during his time as governor of Indiana.” (Trump picks Pence to be coronavirus czar despite botched response to HIV outbreak in Indiana)

Derysh failed to explain how Pence – a devout Christion who won’t eat alone with women, not his wife or attend events where alcohol is served, is somehow responsible for the promiscuity and sharing of unsanitary needles by others.

And when in early February Trump ordered an emergency quarantine and travel ban to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the US, POLITICO’s Alice Ollstein said the move “could undercut international efforts to fight the outbreak by antagonizing Chinese leaders, as well as stigmatizing people of Asian descent…”

California, here I come

But Friday, a mysterious coronavirus case popped up in California. According to CNN, the patient “didn’t travel anywhere known to have the virus… and the patient wasn’t exposed to anyone known to be infected.”

This could be bad news for the nation’s most populous state. It’s no secret the policies of Democrat-run cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego have encouraged a massive influx of homeless. And the unsanitary nature of their makeshift tent cities – soiled as they are with trash, human waste, and discarded needles – has seen an increase in infectious diseases and the Golden State’s rat population.

According to the Los Angeles Times, these rodents “serve as hosts for fleas carrying the [bubonic] plague-causing bacterium Yersinia pestis. The disease is already endemic among fleas that feast on rural squirrels in California.”





The LA Times blames the rodent population explosion on, what else, “climate change.”

It is unknown if the California patient in question is homeless or among the state’s massive illegal immigrant population, which is estimated to be 2.6 million, or nearly a quarter of the nation’s undocumented.

What is known for sure is that the fake-news media is decidedly uninterested in finding out. Political correctness, you see, is a lethal catalyst for disaster.

The Lawrence O’Donnell diagnosis

More recently, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell distanced himself from the new Trump/coronavirus narrative and is, instead, sticking to a more familiar anti-Trump trope. According to O’Donnell, the president is a Russian operative.

“… The president of the United States is now helping the president of Russia help the president of the United States to get re-elected so that the president of Russia will have four more years of the president of the United States who he wants in the Oval Office.”

Translation:

The fake-news media is now helping coronavirus/Russia-obsessed Democrats help Russia-honeymooning Bernie Sanders to get elected president of the United States so that the current and successful president of the United States won’t have four more “winning” years in the Oval Office.

In the end, the real virus panicking our fake-news media and unsettling the markets isn’t the coronavirus or the bubonic plague.

It’s the more familiar Trump Derangement Syndrome.

******************************************************************************************

Top Image: Coronavirus. Photo: National Institutes of Health.

(Inset) Man in face mask. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elora J. Martinez,

https://www.af.mil/News/Photos/igphoto/2002240126/mediaid/3956695/.