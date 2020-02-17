Did the Coronavirus escape from Wuhan bio-warfare research lab WHCDC

BEIJING, CHINA: Chinese scientists at the Beijing sponsored South China University of Technology have concluded that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.” (Chinese scientists reveal true cause of coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan) Reporting is that the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and the Wuhan Institute of Virology both conduct studies of diseased bats and respiratory diseases.

They also conduct a range of studies and projects on some of the world’s most dangerous viruses, including smallpox. All on behalf of the Chinese Government.

Which also allegedly involves an extremely dangerous range of viruses. For both functions. Disease control and biological weapons research.The WHCDC is a mere 300 yards from the infamous food market that was first suspected as the original outbreak source of the virus.

It now seems it wasn't the live salamander after all.





Chinese research paper blames WHCDC for leaking coronavirus

The paper is titled “The possible origins of 2019-nCoV Coronvirus”. It is penned by noted Chinese research scholars Botao Xiao and Lei Xiao. Xiao and Xi claim that the WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in laboratories to cultivate viruses, including 605 bats.

The Xiao report says

“the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan We noted two laboratories conducting research on bat coronavirus in Wuhan, one of which was only 280 metres from the seafood market.

“We briefly examined the histories of the laboratories and proposed that the coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory.

“Our proposal provided an alternative origin of the coronavirus in addition to natural recombination and intermediate host.”

The report clearly contests the Chinese authorities’ official findings that the virus jumped from bats to humans at the Wuhan wet market.

The report says: ‘Genome sequences from patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bats)’ held at the laboratory.

According to the Daily Mail, the report describes:

“How the only native bats are found around 600 miles away from the Wuhan seafood market and that the probability of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal. In addition there is little to suggest the local populace eat the bats. As evidenced by testimonies of 31 residents and 28 visitors. Instead the authors point to research being carried out within a few hundred yards at the WHCDC.”

Diseased and infected bats used for research are the source

The report cites recurring incidents where researchers were exposed to infected bats’ blood or urine. They subsequently had to be quarantined for weeks. The current coronavirus is said to have originated in bats.

The Beijing report goes on:

“The WHCDC was also adjacent to the Union Hospital (Figure 1, bottom) where the first group of doctors were infected during this epidemic. It is plausible that the virus leaked around and some of them contaminated the initial patients in this epidemic, though solid proofs are needed in future study.’

More alarmingly the report makes clear the nearby Wuhan Institute of Virology could have also leaked the virus. Both laboratories do research on disease. But they are also thought to be the premier biological warfare facilities for the Chinese military.

In either event, through inadvertent exposure, contamination or leakage, or transmission, the report lays the blame for the leakage of virus at feet of the laboratories.





The Wuhan Institute of Virology is another obvious suspected source

The report also talks about the Institute of Virology, the report says:

“This laboratory reported that the Chinese horseshoe bats were natural reservoirs for the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) which caused the 2002-3 pandemic,’

Then it makes a chilling revelation:

“The principal investigator participated in a project which generated a chimeric virus using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system and reported the potential for human emergence 10. A direct speculation was that SARS-CoV or its derivative might leak from the laboratory.’

On the basis of the cumulative evidence and the strain and genetic structure of the virus report concludes that “the killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan.”

A careless leak from a Chinese government lab

The report does not conclude that it was a deliberate public experiment of a biological weapon. It does conclude that the leak of the virus was accidental, or incidental, or at least not deliberate. Exposure of institute workers at the WHCDC or the Wuhan Institute of Virology led to the exposure of nearby civilians. Allowed containment to fail.

Now the virus was free to spread outside the laboratory. The consequences of the leak are becoming more and more clear. The Coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 70,000 people worldwide, mostly in China’s Hubei province. One thousand six hundred and sixty-six deaths have been reported, a roughly 2% mortality rate.

This is comparable to the 1917 flu pandemic.

Time for China to work more closely with the CDC and WHO

A coordinated worldwide assault has been hampered by the Chinese government ‘s reluctance to allow full access to the WHO and the CDC. That lends credence to the fears the Chinese leadership in Beijing is hiding something. Their response is becoming more robust, and this latest paper may be a reflection of that.

Fears continue that the virus survives for long periods on surfaces. It invades water pipes and systems. Is highly prone to mutation complicate matters further. Typically corona like outbreaks die down with the onset of summer.

But infections are occurring in warm climates, like Singapore. Leading to fears that there may not be a seasonal decline come April and May.

All these are further indicators that the virus may be a new strain that has leaked from these laboratories.