Coronavirus and Election 2020 Campaign Promises

WASHINGTON (Opinion) — The coronavirus and the accusations of fraud over the results of Election 2020 are the two most politicized stories in the media to-date. Recounts seem standard now in America’s increasingly disputed elections. They may finally end up as a budgeted line-item in every presidential election going forward. The end result is whether the elections are rigged, or not.

Even more so if they are rigged, it is impossible to hold any one person liable. (Voter Fraud Is Real—Here’s How Democrats Want to Steal the 2020 Election )

Pennsylvania election results

Biden, according to the Associated Press, won the 2020 US Presidential election. However, the Associated Press does not determine who the winner of an election is. And Election 2020 is being credibly challenged. Liberals and Big Tech claim that any alleged fraud would not change the outcome. However, Google also does not decide who is, or isn’t, the President of the United States (Explaining the fraud that took place during Election 2020)

From a geographical perspective, Trump won the state of Pennsylvania. Plurality in two cities, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, which are democratically controlled, changed the difference. Biden gathered roughly 50 percent of the vote leaving President Trump and Libertarian Candidate Jo Jorgensen to split the remaining 50 percent. However, forensic reviews of Dominion tabulation machines and whistleblowers are providing that Trump’s commanding lead at 10 pm on November 3rd was altered by vote switching, as statistical analysis is proving. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)





Biden’s Campaign Promises

Biden made loads of campaign promises. Raising taxes, fixing the broken health care system, saving social security, curing cancer, and ending the Coronavirus. From epic tax reform, CARES Act overhaul, and market strategies designed to revive the economy and investment-related retirement plans like social security. (Joe Biden’s empty promises: I will cure cancer, COVID and unify America)

Biden has not promised anything substantially different than Trump has in terms of Coronavirus. His grand plan is wearing a mask, social distancing, and developing a vaccine. Leaving us to wonder how the next six months will pan out, both economically and socially.

The grim fears of the epidemic spreading to even more monumental proportions are all the main-stream media broadcasts. Not taking into consideration that vaccine rollouts are expected in the next couple of weeks. A possibility only because of President Trump and Vice President Pence and Operation Warp Speed.

With the whole world watching, Biden’s clock starts ticking. Can he end Coronavirus fears in the next six months? It was a major caveat in his critique of President Trump’s leadership which was stellar up to that point. Trump an effective trade negotiator and international relations expert excelled in his stewardship and pushed the economy back into high gear. Third-quarter GDP growth hit double digits according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

How long will it take Joe Biden to end the Coronavirus fear and return America to normal…

Coronavirus was outside of Trump’s ability to handle according to Biden. With Republicans unable to muster the necessary electoral votes in light of the various inconsistencies found in the Wisconsin recount, Trump remands the Executive branch to Democrats after only one term. Leaving Biden to make good on his promise in the next six months, or admit he is no better at handling the pandemic than President Trump.

The difference is that the legacy media will magically declare that the pandemic is over the day after Biden is inaugurated. If he is inaugurated.

2nd Stimulus Package

Coronavirus has Congress contemplating a second stimulus package. A package, if approved before November 3, 2020, would have made a Trump victory more evitable. So like Pfizer not announcing their vaccine until after the election, Pelosi allowed Americans to suffer without stimulus aid.

The bill, HR 6800, responds to the COVID-19 (i.e., corona-virus disease 2019) outbreak and its impact on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses. Among other things, the legislation provides additional direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual. Democrat Nita Lowey of New York introduced the legislation in May of 2020.

It currently rests in the Senate.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Biden once critical of a vaccine roll-out may soon change his policy stance to comply with the broader global agenda or face push back from Big Pharmacy giants like GlaxoSmithKline who are licensed to develop their own antiviral drug. Recent studies show, of the confirmed active vaccine candidates, 56 (72%) are being developed by private/industry developers, with the remaining 22 (28%) of projects being led by the academic, public sector, and other non-profit organizations. If privately developed, anticipate a market-rate drug cost with FDA approval.





Essentially any vaccine developed will alter human immune system responses and that alteration may have serious side effects.

If COVID-19 fears stretch into the second and third quarter of 2021, economic pressures will require substantial action to keep the recovery afloat. Including both business and consumer perspectives.