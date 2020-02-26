Coronavirus (COVD-19): The latest global threat from the Iranian regime

FRANCE: On February 24, Ahmad Amirabadi-Farahani, member of the chief committee of the Iranian parliament and Qom’s MP, reported that 50 had died in Qom in the last two weeks due to COVID-19. He also provided the list of the deceased to the Ministry of Health and the Government spokesman, Ali Rabie. (Iran lawmaker says 50 are dead from new coronavirus in city of Qom – Associated Press (2/20/2020)

The Iranian regime’s effort for hiding the COVID-19 cases due to the last parliamentary elections and continuity of the Revolutionary Guards’ Mahan Air flights to China, have rapidly spread the virus to several regions of the country, and more specifically to many bordering countries.

The Mullahs’ secrecy and all the lies told about the Coronavirus together with the lack of preventive measures and essential supplies, such as masks and disinfectants, have contributed to the generalization of public protests. In Talesh, hundreds of young people protested against the lies told by the regime about the spread of the disease and have clashed with law enforcement. At the same time, students at the Iranshahr University protested against the arrival of two mullahs. They claimed: “We do not want infected mullahs”.

Also, in Bushehr, students of the Persian Gulf University called for the closure of the university by a protest rally.





The religious fascist government of Iran had known for a long time about the spread of Coronavirus within the country. However, to prevent low participation in the electoral process, supreme leader Ali Khamenei ordered the denial of the existence of the virus in Iran and now, they are trying to hide the facts from the public.

The opposition leader of Iran, Maryam Rajavi, insisted that the mullahs’ regime continues with its systematic lies and the secrecy policy about the spread of the COVID-19. She has also urged the World Health Organization to intervene and urged sending medical and supervision teams to Iran immediately.

Rajavi reiterated that medical and treatment facilities, which have been largely monopolized by the Revolutionary Guards and other authorities, should be made available to people, hospitals and physicians.

“By Sunday night, there were already 50 dead from coronavirus. Ten people are killed in Qom daily. Of the 250 people who remained in quarantine in Qom, 32 have already died and of the total number of patients who have died in the Kamkar and Forghani hospitals in Qom, most were caused by this disease. On average, ten people die per day from Coronavirus and tests have resulted positive in two children and the head of medical sciences at Qom’s university”, reported Amirabadi Farahani.

Yesterday, government spokesman Ali Rabie, and Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi, completely denied the information in a press conference, and they quoted the foreign press saying that the number of dead people was not 50, but only 14.

“If someone inside the country claims that the statistics are incorrect, provide us with a formal and confidential letter. I declare that I will submit my resignation if the number of dead people is one-fourth of that number. We trust our statistics and will not tolerate such disturbances in public opinion”, declared Harirchi.

However, recent reports are that Harirchi has been infected by the virus. (Coronavirus: Iran’s deputy health minister tests positive as outbreak worsens).

While Harirchi has self quarantined, we can assume all persons at this press conference should be under quarantine:

A reporter asked why the government was not prepared for emergencies when it was known that there was a high possibility that the coronavirus would spread in the country. The Minister of Health had announced that the disease was just behind the borders and even so, the government did not distribute masks or disinfectants.

Now there are long queues at pharmacies to get them, but they are shortages. All this situation has created a deep feeling of insecurity within society. Iraj Harirchi answered that ordinary people don’t need a mask.

Then, he was asked about the high number of victims of coronavirus in Iran, which was even higher than in China’s bordering countries. It is the second territory in terms of casualties after China. This could only mean two things: Iran’s medical facilities are limited or COVID-19 had spread much earlier than it was announced.





“The fact is that now all the countries are having a completely secretive policy about the COVID-19 and its statistics”, answered the Health Minister.

Ali Rabie saying:

“I strongly ask all parties, groups and the media not to politicize on this issue. As the government spokesman, I would not like to go further but many countries are not being as transparent as we are about the coronavirus. We have been absolutely transparent in this regard”.

Everyone remembers that just three days after the downfall of the Ukrainian flight by the Revolutionary Guards that resulted in the killing of 176 passengers, the Iranian regime was forced to admit that it was its fault. Meanwhile, it is still avoiding to handover the black box.

The regime has taken as hostage not only the Iranian population but also millions of people in the Middle East. Once again it is proving that there will not be peace and security as long as it remains in power.