Contesting the 2020 Election: It is all about fairness in America

Fairness is a word is burned into the DNA of every American. It makes our country unique. In 1776, fairness for citizens wasn’t even a concept; kings and aristocrats were completely in charge. If you disagreed, you were thrown in prison, exiled, or killed. You were told where to live, and how to worship. Americans are forced to pay taxes and the elites spend the money on themselves, their families, their pet projects. You were told what you could say, or not. Now we have to ask was the 2020 Election fair? The answer is no.

America was the first opportunity for people to be free and live how they wanted.

Colonies each had their own laws, but all were based on fairness. If you didn’t like it, you and your family could move elsewhere. Our way of life wasn’t perfect, and as our views changed, our Constitution allowed us to amend our laws. Slavery was abolished, women were given the right to vote, and former slaves’ voting rights were protected.

All things made possible due to our allegiance to a fair and equal vote.

Competitive sports are an important part of American culture and fairness is essential there as well.

We say “may the best team win” and our umpires and referees are admired for their willingness to make the tough calls.





The way we elect our leaders is a contest as well – “The race to the White House.” Fairness is even more essential in elections because the decisions our leaders make affect our daily lives – on taxes, education, and jobs.

We hear stories of voter fraud, but we don’t really believe it happens very often. Sure, some inner-city mayor or an official in a faraway town might pay people to vote for him, but it doesn’t affect us. This is why the 2020 election is such a surprise to most people. We were told the processes and procedures protect our votes and those new computer systems were safe and accurate.

In sports when we toss a coin to decide who starts the game, the players get to observe which side was up. In vote counting, it is required by law that both sides see the ballots and agree that the count is fair. But the rules of fairness have been suspended for this election. Especially in counties where one party is in charge of the state leadership, the Board of Elections, the judges, and the police.

When watching the opening and counting of the ballots both sides agree that this vote was for Trump or that vote was for Biden. When one side is excluded from observing, fraud occurs. It is the only reason to deny one party the ability to conduct due diligence. This type of fraud was endemic in 2020 Election.

Sadly, it’s now clear that many Republican observers were denied their rights and the results in those counties are dramatically different than the rest of the country.

In sports, the rules say who is eligible to play. The members of a college football team have to be real students, just like voters must vote in their proper precincts and can only vote once. We are now seeing clear evidence that people have voted in two states, impersonated voters, and filled out false absentee ballot requests on behalf of dead people, people who seldom vote, or have moved out of state.

What happens at a football game where tickets are sold twice?

People show up and find someone else in their seats. In this election, thousands of people have reported that when they came to vote in person, the poll worker checked the records and said they had already voted absentee. There are also reports of Republicans in multiple states mailing their absentee ballots with no record of being received.

Another aspect of fairness is that you can’t change the rules in the middle of the game. In the 2020 Election, governors, and bureaucrats illegally weakened voting safeguards, when only the state legislatures have the authority to make changes.

With the new “mail-in” voting systems, ballots are mailed to everyone on the voter rolls, and since the information is often inaccurate, five ballots might show up in one mailbox. Allowing one person to vote multiple times.

We are also seeing sworn testimony from many poll workers who report seeing mail-in ballots that showed no wear. Despite allegedly being mailed in, there were not folds in the paper. Or wrinkles as a result of the mailing process. Stacks of ballots were all the same and looked like they were printed by a machine with only one race selected. This is important as if one of these fraudulent ballots had a down-ballot for a councilperson or senator, but that fraudulent ballot was sent to a different precinct, it would trigger a false ballot. Anywhere from 98-100% of the ballots were for Joe Biden.





Machines are now used to count stacks of ballots

Americans have become lazy. Instead of, as is done in Canada, voting with paper and pen and counting by hand. It’s much faster to count by tabulation machine. But when observers are excluded, what keeps one party from just running the ballots through five or even ten extra times? Or ballots that are incomplete or suspect are pushed through. As long as they are for the right candidates.

This has all been documented, by-election whistleblowers.

Computer experts and even Democrats have complained in prior years that the software is easily hacked and votes can be added, erased, or transferred to another candidate. We can actually see this occurring in real-time on video when the running totals suddenly showed a 20,000 vote drop for Trump and a 20,000 increase for Biden in Pennsylvania.

When you’re tallying votes, a decrease in votes is impossible. Once a vote is counted, it is to stand. How did this happen? The Dominion tabulation machines were weighted by an integer of 1.3% in favor of Joe Biden. And .30% against Donald Trump. Because this was done consistently by the Dominion vote tabulation machines we see the same spikes for Joe Biden in the early hours of November 4th.

Dominion remains silent

Dominion located in Toronto, Canada shares an office floor with the George Soros-funded left-wing Tides Foundation. According to the National File:

The Tides Foundation has reportedly received more than $20 million in donations from George Soros’ groups, and Tides shares Soros’ vision for a radical left-wing makeover of Western civilization and the world. Tides has given out money to numerous left-wing groups including ACORN and Project Vote and recently created the Black Lives Matter Support Fund.

Instead of standing up for their product, Dominion Voting Systems’ offices have been closed. Dominion officers have declined to testify, and employees have wiped their LinkedIn and social media accounts of connections with Dominion.

The reporting of 2020 Election vote totals is just like a scoreboard. A touchdown adds 6 points. But how would you feel if there was a brief power failure and when the lights came on you find that 60 points were added with no new plays?

This is exactly what happened in the election.

In five Democrat-controlled states, all counting was halted around 3 am, restarting several hours later. With the hours of November 4th, President Trump’s lead in five big swing states magically evaporated. Again statistically improbable.

There are multiple reports from one precinct where a large truck drove up when the counting halted.

Poll workers thought it was a food truck, so they gathered around. Instead of food, out came trash cans, garbage bags and cardboard boxes with thousands of fake ballots. Again, whistleblowers saw something amiss when those ballots were only for the Presidential race and that each ballot was for Biden. Another statistical improbability.

When we see a county where the number of votes counted is more than the number of registered voters, we know there’s a fraud commencing. And how could Biden get 15 million more votes than Obama, but underperform Obama and Hillary in non-swing states?

How does Biden win, when Trump took bellwether states Florida and Ohio. How does Biden win when the 19 historical bellwether counties went 18 for Trump?

Teams cheat in football. Players cheat to shave betting points.

When cheating is isolated, the player may be penalized, but not the whole team. If the coach and the entire athletic department engage in a conspiracy, the entire school is often banned from competition for years.

We often hear “yes, there was cheating, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.” If even a single one of these accusations of wide-scale voting cheating is proven, we have evidence of a widespread conspiracy. If this is true, the results of the elections in every swing state need to be thrown out. No matter how people may dislike President Trump’s “style,” it’s the only fair thing to do.

Honest Democrats and Republicans need to join together to demand free and honest elections. If this doesn’t happen, all future contests will be determined by the best and most organized cheaters, not the best candidates.

It’s only fair.

Image: Flag courtesy of Military.com. I Vote sticker by Jacquie Kubin