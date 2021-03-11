A lot of conservative attention, from voters to entrenched politicians in DC is on the 2022 elections. What we have learned over the four years of the Trump Presidency is that we, as conservatives, must be aware of the names and faces – and policies – of all Republicans. From the local to the federal. From the legislature to the congress. The swamp is deep and it only ends in Washington, DC. The green ooze begins to drip at the state level.

New conservative voices are emerging every day and, even if they are not in your state, town, or district, they need your help. Whether it be sending a check, promoting or starting a tweet chain in support of a candidate. We must all do what we can.

But first, you need to know who they are, and what they stand for. Some, like Kim Klacik of Baltimore, have created national attention. Others, like WarrenPeterson who ran for the legislature in Maricopa County, AZ, may not be on your radar. However, with the Republican party infiltrated by the Deep Swamp, Rinos, and Never Trumpers, one needs a scorecard as to who needs to leave.

But more importantly, who we need to help fill seats – from Mayors to Senators – that will continue an America first agenda.





Donald Trump – a 2022 King Maker

Despite speculation that he would start a new political party, President Trump is simply going to take over the existing party, using his name and popularity with some 75 million voters, to help shape a new GOP. One strong move on President Trump’s part is his recent letter to Republican political action committees (pacs) to cease and desist using the Trump name to raise money and promote candidates. Donald Trump, and only Donald Trump will decide who will benefit from his name. As it should be.

Despite a bit of a bump in the road following Jan. 6th, Sen. Lindsey Graham. R-S.C., continues to stand alongside former President Donald Trump, suggesting that Trump has the “magic” to make the Republican Party bigger, or destroy it, he ominously predicts. But as the President always says, it is not me, but for us.

During an interview with Axios on HBO Graham says Trump produced a “movement … good for the country.” As to revitalizing the Republican party, Graham says: “Mitt Romney didn’t do it. John McCain didn’t do it. There’s something about Trump… There’s some magic there. What I am trying to do is harness the magic.” But only if Donald Trump gives Graham the say-so to do so. Louisiana’s Upcoming Special Election Battlegrounds LA-02: New Orleans, Louisiana – Claston Bernard A very early contest, well before the 2022 midterms is the contest between Claston Bernard who is running for a Louisiana 2nd congressional district in a special primary election in a few weeks on March 20, 2021. Bernard is a native of St. Elizabeth, Jamaica, earning his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University. Bernard has a varied resume including working as an operating a building inspection and consulting company. He is also been a two-time Olympian, a national champion with Louisiana State University, and a gold medalist in the Commonwealth Games. Bernard has the endorsement of the state Republican party. No candidate in Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District won 50% of the general election vote, triggering a run-off election. The LA seat is open after Cedric Richmond vacated his seat to become a senior adviser in the Biden White House. The deep blue district is expected to remain in Democrat control, the question is which Republican candidate will emerge as the strongest challenger. Bernard is among those challengers that include Chelsea Ardoin, Greg Lirette, and Sheldon Vincent Sr. All total, there are 15 candidates running for the seat. If President Trump comes out for just one Republican, this seat could switch due to the number of candidates that are running and splitting the vote. This includes 8 Democrats, 4 Republicans, 2 Independents, and one Libertarian. If someone breaks 50 percent, they win the seat. If not, the top two advance to an April 24 runoff. Republicans need to stand behind one and send their support. As is often said, if every Trump supporter sent $1 to strong republican candidates, those candidates will win. An endorsement from President Trump will also help. Support Claston Bernard at Bernardforcongress.com.

LA-05: Northeastern Louisiana including parishes of Avoyelles, Caldwell, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Tensas, Washington, West Carroll, West Feliciana, and Winn This district, which stretches along much of the state’s eastern border, is a heavily Republican district expected to remain in Republican control. The seat is open after Republican Luke Letlow died of Covid-19 complications. Letlow won the 2020 election but died days before he was set to be sworn in. His widow, Julia Letlow, is running and is the presumed frontrunner in the district. She has the backing of the state GOP and national Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, who represents neighboring LA-01. There are nine Republicans, two Independents, and one Democrat in this race. Support by President Trump would help Letlow win this seat in a landslide. Always a good optic as we begin the countdown to 2022 elections. Support Julia Letlow at Julia Letlow For Congress

Republicans will make the biggest impact by changing the balance in the house

Democrats carry the House of Representatives 222 to 212 which makes every seat that can be turned, must be turned. These two special elections in Louisiana are just the start. CommDigiNews will continue to introduce. those young Republicans vying to win seats, turn Democrat enclaves Red and help stem the tide of Democrat policies that hurt America.

Ballotpedia contributed to this report.