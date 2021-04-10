Conservatives need to tune out the corporate media noise and nonsense

WASHINGTON. Recently, NBC News anchor Lester Holt, king of corporate media, outraged conservatives by telling fellow journalists

“fairness is overrated… The idea that we should always give two sides equal weight and merit does not reflect the world we find ourselves in… Any contrary view does not deserve our time or attention.”

Are you really surprised by Holt’s honest description of press scribblers as an association of professional propagandists? Is that really news to you?

The late Rush Limbaugh spent most of his radio career condemning the left-wing bias of corporate media, news writers and television talking heads.

Those he called “the drive-by media.” It was a staple of his career in conservative talk radio. Come to think of it, it’s THE main staple of all conservative talk radio.





So, is it really shocking to hear for the millionth time that the media are members of and shills for the left? Are you shocked that news organizations actively work to censor and demonize the right, with whom they disagree?

Really?

Outrage is understandable as a first reaction, but conservatives have known about press bias and their outright lies for decades.

It’s time for the conservative movement to move beyond its perpetual state of shock.

It’s my theory that talk radio is a disservice to the conservative movement. That’s because it acts as a cathartic pressure valve for the release of conservative angst, never allowing the movement’s righteous outrage to build into a formidable movement of direct action.

The Deep State became extremely concerned when hundreds of protestors stormed Capitol Hill in response to the stolen presidential election of 2020. And it seems the FBI and US Justice Department have dedicated as many resources to identifying and prosecuting the demonstrators as they marshaled in their attempted coup against President Trump.

They have not engaged in an Eliot Ness dragnet of conservative suspects as they have the Capitol Hill protestors. That’s because conservatives are a tranquil lot.

Meanwhile, the corporate media’s depiction of the protestors as “white supremacists,” “traitors” and “insurrectionists” is as phony as their claim Trump was a Russian asset.

So, I have a suggestion for submissive, armchair conservatives. Stop screaming about “MEDIA BIAS” and do something about it. Say, like tuning them out.

Stop watching the news on ABC, NBC, CBS, and, yes, Fox. Instead, get your information from alternative news sites (like this one). Reading allows you to discriminate, bypassing junk news stories about the so-called vaping “crisis” and the mainstream media’s obsessively creepy transgender fetish.

And if you don’t like the way sports franchises bow to leftist “wokeness” regarding Georgia’s passage of election reform legislation, turn them off or accept that you are the kind of mindless robot they and their advertisers believe you to be. That you don’t mind the “kick me” sign they’ve taped to your back.

And stop expecting Republican lawmakers to do anything beyond making pointless and noisy appearances on Fox News.

Corporate Media journalists like NBC’s Lester Holt don’t believe you’re entitled to the truth. But it’s on you to tell him and his friends they’re not entitled to your viewership, nor their sponsors to your dollars.





Turn them all off and drive them into bankruptcy. Leave them to wallow in their hermetically sealed bubbles.

For now, they control our corrupt political system, the flow of information, and popular culture through the entertainment and sports industries.

Your only defense is to turn them all off. Stop giving them your attention, your viewership, and your hard-earned money.

1960’s counter-culture guru Timothy Leary once told a gathering of hippies in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park,

“Turn on, tune in, drop out.”

The “free love” dropouts now run the country. And they’re anything but loving, especially toward America. Today, conservatives are America’s counter-culture. And so, it’s time for conservatives to, in the words of Timothy Leary, drop out.

You see, tuning corporate media out makes you ungovernable and free.

Top Image: Still from Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s 1982 film “Poltergeist.”