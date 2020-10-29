Home PoliticsCommentary DeLauro – Streicker CT house race is between corruption and freedom
by Jennifer Oliver OConnell
Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) has stayed too long at the Fair. After 15 terms in Congress (1991) she has garnered powerful committee positions and is a longstanding ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Thankfully, she is facing an aggressive challenger: real estate executive Margaret Streicker (R). According to the CT Mirror, DeLauro has not faced a tough race since she was first elected to the U.S. House in 1990. (Margaret Streicker pours $1.15 million into her campaign in the final days of a bitter race against Rosa DeLauro)

This is the problem with incumbents lacking any real challenge to their seats; they become complacent, corrupt, and soft.  Streicker tweeted after her debate with DeLauro:

DeLauro is desperate to get re-elected

DeLauro is seeking the power of the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee. She is already Chair of the Subcommittee, which is responsible for funding the Department of Labor. DeLauro has her hand in Senate Bill 4378, the so-called Worker Flexibility and Small Business Protection Act, a union power grab to destroy small business and independent contractors.

According to Open Secrets, DeLauro has received $95,000 from Public Sector unions in this election cycle.

Republicans will gain Senate seats in Michigan, Minnesota, and Alabama

Streicker has poured 1.5 million of her own money into her campaign and is edging out DeLauro in the polls, which show her within the margin of error.

Per the CT Mirror:

“As Margaret has said repeatedly throughout the campaign, she views the investment in her campaign as an investment in the future of our country, ensuring our district gets pragmatic, independent leadership,” said Streicker campaign spokesman Connor McGuinness.”

Streicker’s platform includes a focus on healthcare and property taxes, as well as jobs.

As a job creator, Streicker has hammered DeLauro for all the employment that has been allowed to leave the state, including the Pratt & Whitney Raytheon facility which shed up to 450 jobs:

According to Open Secrets, DeLauro received $23,000 in campaign contributions from Raytheon Technologies. I guess they didn’t contribute enough. Local articles and blogs point toward DeLauro’s penchant to launder money through her husband Stanley Greenberg’s business, Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research, Inc., via the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee.

These FEC records also show contributions for Senator Amy Klobuchar and other Democrat Congressional candidates flowing through Greenberg Quinlan Rosner as well.

Streicker condemns DeLauro for being asleep at the wheel in terms of her constituents, but this appears to be the state of many incumbents who drink from the D.C. trough. DeLauro’s driving desire to stay in power is the chairmanship, which next to the House Speaker, is the most powerful position in Congress. More power to control and destroy people’s lives via horrible legislation like S.4378 and COVID funds distribution, more bragging rights with the D.C.-elites for whom she has gotten quite cozy.

If you are a Connecticut voter, the decision appears to be either continued corruption or draining the swamp. Many states are facing these types of choices; knowledge and awareness are key in changing the trajectory of your state and the country.

