Congressional Clowns: A fool by any other name is still in Congress

WASHINGTON: Congress has taken the place of Hollywood these days. At least as far as comedy goes. If Will Rogers were alive today, he would find it hard to believe the wealth of comedic material available. Only, Hollywood has no sense of humor, so that train has left the station. And all those clowns becoming unemployed via the death of the circus seem to have been elected as Congressional Clowns. (The Death Of The Circus. An American Tragedy: “Losing Our Jobs, Our Homes, Our Lives.” – Bedlam Farm)

How else does one explain the grade school doppelganger march of impeachment managers? Eight buffoons marching as if part of a Star Wars processional march, with one woman carrying the written “charges” like it was a cow-patty overheated in the July sun. (With Pomp and Circumstance, House Democrats Deliver Impeachment Articles to the Senate | Top News | US News)

Or Fancy Nancy handing out pens for a solemn, prayerful event. Perhaps during Communion churches should hand out party favors now.

And of course, one wonders if Judge Irving Kaufman passed out multiple pens when he signed the death sentence for Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. (Rosenberg Trial: A New Analysis) Party favors at church in devotion to a blood sacrifice would not be funny. But frying someone in the electric chair would get giggles from the Congressional clowns.





Therefore, Nancy’s stunt is necessarily a joke. And her clown-mates pretend to be dark and grimacing. People laugh. People do not cry at the pitiful.

Congress is truly a two-party system: Happy clowns and sad clowns; the Foolish, and the Fools.

The foolishness of the Republicans is often so apparently deliberate that the adjective becomes the noun. Romney, Murkowski, Collins, and Gardner seem envious of the clown image. The white face, the red nose, the big smile, and the woeful smile. It is if they want to draw laughs. Either that or they are simply lying. Without a polygraph who will ever know?

Emmet Kelly’s makeup never revealed whether he was sad or intentionally cultivating smiles. (Emmett Kelly | Britannica.com)

Going beyond Will Rogers’ tweaks, almost a century ago, into character assassination is necessary with the buffoons “serving” in Congress today. A routine check of the polls will reveal what society believes of most of these people. It would be difficult to find a more disrespected group than these. (Congress and the Public | Gallup Historical Trends)

There are numerous portraits of those men (sorry, that’s a fact) called the Founding fathers, dressed in the style and fashion of the day. To see someone today dressed as such would draw great amusement; “almost” as if they were clowns.

Irony: They were serious men (there’s that rascally word “again” again).

The bunch running the show now, while speaking in great intonations as they pitch the Founders, ain’t no “almost.” They’re the real deal. Bring in the clowns.

Now they give us Impeachment: The Greatest Show on Earth!

*****************

The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected. -Will Rogers

Everything is changing. People are taking the comedians seriously and the politicians as a joke. -Will Rogers





There is no credit to being a comedian when you have the whole Government working for you. All you have to do is report the facts. I don’t even have to exaggerate. – Will Rogers

Lead Image: Photo by Aleks Magnusson from Pexels