A Confederacy of Dunces pulls down American heroes and history

WASHINGTON. On Tuesday night, a bronze statue was pulled from its pedestal by so-called “peaceful” protesters. Is it of a Confederate general? Is it of a slave-owning American Founder? No, it’s a bronze of a Civil War US colonel. Destroyed by our modern Confederacy of Dunces.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“In Madison, statues of Wisconsin’s motto ‘forward’ and of Col. Hans Christian Heg were dragged from their spots guarding the statehouse.

“Heg was an anti-slavery activist who fought and died for the Union during the US Civil War. His nearly 100-year-old sculpture was decapitated and thrown into a Madison lake by protesters.”

Fighting against mindless anarchy

In September of 1863, the US Army of the Cumberland, commanded by Maj. Gen. William Rosecrans, crossed the Tennessee River into Georgia. Among the armed Union compliment was the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Regiment (comprised mostly of Norwegian immigrants) under the command of Col. Hans Christian Heg.

A war correspondent from the Milwaukee Sentinel described the scene:





“The word ‘Forward’ was given… All this requires a better pen than mine to portray. There was something grand and beautiful in this sight, something emblematic of the great cause in which we are engaged. The dawn of the day among the peaks of the Cumberland mountains, the disappearance of the dark mist that had spread itself over the country, coupled with the significant command ‘Forward,’ the stars and stripes floating over the boats bearing the valiant soldiers of our army “Foreward,” driving before them the enemies of our country, of liberty, civilization and intelligence.”

Just before the battle of Chickamauga Creek, the largest conflict of the Civil War after Gettysburg, Col. Heg wrote his wife:

“’Do not feel uneasy for me. I am well and in good spirits. And [am] trusting to my usual good luck. I shall use all the caution and courage I am capable of and leave the rest to take care of itself… [and] I can, of course, say nothing about the prospect of getting home – but as soon as this present campaign is ended – I am certain of being able to come… Good Bye my Darling – write often, but do not expect to hear from me very often till the campaign is over.’”

He died a few days later, shot down fighting the Confederate forces under Gen. Braxton Bragg.

But back in Madison…

But this historical fact mattered very little to Madison, Wisconsin’s contemporary Confederacy of Dunces.

Protesters in Madison, Wisc. last night pulled down the statue of an abolitionist who died fighting to end slavery in the Civil War.

A Confederacy of Dunces in real-time

Fools among the fake-news media keep telling us the protests provide a means for enacting “positive social change.” That presumes such protests are exclusively for enacting Police reform measures.

But the Black Lives Matter thrust of the recent protests has expanded far beyond policing. They seek to erase all vestiges of the Confederacy, with particular regard to those of America’s slave-holding Founders whose images sculptors cast in bronze.

Not satisfied with this, this contemporary Confederacy of Dunces has also moved to erase bronze memorials to Ulysses S. Grant, Abraham Lincoln, and Col. Hans Christian Heg.





It should dawn on even the most ineffectual, brain-dead Republican lawmakers that the organized desecration of bronze historical monuments is a mere metaphor for the sought-after object of the protesters. Namely, the hauling down and dumping of Western Civilization.

And its replacement?

Look no further than Seattle’s mindless, “autonomous zone” CHOP (Capitol Hill Organized Protest). And its very own, precious, Confederacy of Dunces leading an out of control pageant of the historically blind and ignorant.

CHAZ to CHOP. To, whatever…

Rolling Stone’s Rosette Royale must have been smoking something illicit when she told “acolytes of Fox News” that CHOP is not a “raging cauldron of antifa-led insurrection”:

“Step inside the Jersey barriers that block off numerous streets, and you’ll soon realize something else: it’s a peaceful realm where people build nearly everything on the fly, as they strive to create a world where the notion that Black Lives Matter shifts from being a slogan to an ever-present reality.”

Doesn’t that description evoke visions of bright, yellow butterflies and prancing, pink unicorns?

Murder in utopia

Horace Lorenzo Anderson might disagree with that assessment. That is if the former 19-year-old still breathed. He bled to death within the barricades surrounding CHOP’s autonomous zone.

According to the Seattle Times,

“Ambulances never made it to Anderson at the scene of the shooting, which occurred just after 2 a.m.

“Seattle police said they could not clear the area, and Anderson was brought to the hospital by volunteer medics. His shooting in a zone free of police and seemingly impermeable to emergency personnel… comes amid a deep, national reckoning over persistent racial injustice against Black people…”

And here’s the sick, fake-news media’s ironic punchline,

“… Anderson was Black.”

Police have yet to pull a suspect from that “peaceful realm… where the notion that Black Lives Matter shifts from being a slogan to an ever-present reality.” It might be difficult to locate a single suspect amongst Seattle’s vast, unchallenged Confederacy of Dunces.

Died of a theory

The secessionists at CHOP carefully erased all remnants of American civilization from their tiny, faux-utopian zone. But they somehow missed rooting out the universal malady known as evil. Evil: a malignancy requiring mankind’s’ “eternal struggle,” said Abraham Lincoln.

The anarchy of CHOP will propel its own ultimate downfall as earlier anarchy did the Confederacy. The President of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, ultimately recognized the nature of its ultimate fate.

“If the Confederacy fails there should be written on its tombstone, ‘Died of a theory.’”

Horace Lorenzo Anderson, a black man, died a victim of CHOP’s empty-headed secessionist theories. Likewise, Union Col. Hans Christian Heg died defending the American principle of ordered liberty – “liberty under the law” – against Confederate anarchy at the battle of Chickamauga Creek in 1863.

American history, like all history, keeps repeating itself.

That’s because America’s empty-headed youths and their fake-news friends are incapable of learning from it. Today’s Confederacy of Dunces may soon encounter a similar fate. They, too, might find they’ve “Died of a theory.”

Top Image: Statue of Union Col. Hans Christian Heg. Photo: Corye Coyle via Wikipedia.