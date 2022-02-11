ZOT: unvarnished reporting on Canada’s Freedom Truckers

WASHINGTON. As far as broadcast news networks are concerned, it has a very small following. Only 32,300 people subscribe to the ZOT channel on YouTube. But the network has one very important viewer – Tucker Carlson of the Fox News Channel.

He highlighted this freewheeling social media channel on his Thursday evening broadcast because of its unvarnished interviews with participants in the Freedom Convoy comprised of Canadian truckers. Those protesting the draconian Covid mandates of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The people Trudeau, Canadian state media and US cable news networks denounce as Nazis, racist white supremacists, terrorists, and enemies of democracy.

But the honest souls at ZOT (its presenter calls it “ZNN”) simply lets people speak their minds without interruption.

As one protestor in Ottawa tells them,





“I think it’s been absolutely fantastic. You’ve been really giving a fair, honest, meaningful look into the events. And getting a real, on-the-ground view – speaking to pretty much anyone you wanted to.”

The interviewer responds in a way that should embarrass every professional “journalist” shamelessly and unquestioningly parroting government talking points,

“I really like to let people speak their mind. You know, I don’t want to force them in any way to, like, kind of skew what they’re saying. I want them to truly say what they think. That’s what I’m here for – to spread the truth.”

Ah yes, the truth. A precious commodity lost in the deranged campaign by leftist corporate media to smear freedom’s advocates no matter from where they hail.

Here are a few examples of interviews you’ll see on ZOT:

Question: “Why are you at this protest?”

Canadian Trucker: “We have to fight for freedom. We have to finish this. Everybody is sick and tired of this vaccine mandate and everything. And it’s not just that, it’s the control… it’s communist… If we back out now, we are slaves.”

The trucker in question speaks with an east European accent, denoting one familiar with the stinging lash of controlling authoritarianism. And his simple eloquence shames the wordy intellectualoids at National Review.

When asked about the atmosphere at the Ottawa demonstration, another trucker says,

“This is all about peace and love and showing how it’s done. Peace is something you’re born with… and your birthright is to be free… and these kinds of mandates leads to other things and you’ll lose your freedom.”

The man labeled a Nazi by his government and the media bids the interviewer “peace” and adds, “Give me a hug.”

Yet another Canadian Trucker tells ZOT,

“We’re not giving an inch here. Because if we give an inch, we’re giving up the game. I’m not ready to give up the game. I didn’t get what I came here for. I didn’t get your freedom yet [he says patting the interviewer on the shoulder]. I didn’t get my freedom yet. Why the f**k would I give up yet?

He sweeps the snow from around his rig. “Compared to everywhere else, how clean is this here?” asks the trucker with pride. He adds with a smile, “That’s my country, brother.”

And mandate politicians may soon find themselves brushed aside like filthy street sludge thanks to a populist revolt by freedom-loving truckers the world over.

In France, an estimated 360,000 truckers blocked the streets of Paris to protest vaccine mandates. Here in the US, plans are underway for a Freedom Convoy to drive from Los Angeles, California, to Washington, D.C.

In fact, the US Department of Homeland Security warned the nation’s law enforcement agencies they’ve…

“… received reports of truck drivers potentially planning to block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates. The convoy will potentially begin in California early as mid-February, potentially impacting the Super Bowl scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union address scheduled for 1 March.”

Well, if last year’s Super Bowl 55 is any indication, viewership will be down anyway. According to the Neilson folks, its audience declined by nearly 17 million viewers.

And due to Covid restrictions at last year’s State of the Union Address, only 200 members of Congress were on hand to witness President Biden’s stammered mutterings. Surely, Washington’s politicians would be better served to find hands to shake and babies to kiss. Especially desperate Democrats about to lose their majority in Congress.

US Freedom Truckers will only help to bring a speedy end to both these dull and ridiculously events by introducing a little horn-blaring reality to both pointless extravaganzas.

Like their Canadian brethren, these American workers have nothing to lose but their Covid chains. Participants in a global phenomenon Fox’s intellectually honest host Tucker Carlson correctly identifies as a “human rights” movement.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed